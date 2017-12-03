Bubba: Jim Del Negro may have to learn his lessons in prison

by Bubba

Can those still left in NXIVM be earning any money?

How can any school keep its doors open with people jumping ship, likes it’s on fire?

How with all the mounting evidence can anyone believe their mentors? Articles are being done in publications that do their homework and fact checking. It’s not like information is coming out in rag magazines one see at the check out lines at the grocery stores.

Forest Gump said it right, “stupid is what stupid does”. You just can’t fix stupid. Even after thousands upon thousands of dollars training attempting to teach people logical thinking skills, they just don’t get it.

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The sad thing is Jim Del Negro was such a nice guy when he first came with his wife.

Nancy Salzman got her claws into him. He followed her around for a long time “learning from her”. He got divorced, gave up his business and became one of NXIVM’s mobsters.

He is one the Feds will certainly be after when the house of card comes down. Whatever collateral Keith Raniere and Nancy have hanging over Jimmy’s head must be something to keep him in enslaved for so many years. His only prize has been Esther Carlson.

One has to ask themselves, ‘is it worth it?’ Jim can only answer that question because within and seeks out the truth. It might have to wait, this introspection , until he is serving time in prison.

No one is claiming the FBI is not competent in the EDNY. But it is curious that the FBI only raided two houses in the massive investigation into NXIVM. The New York State Police, however, raided three houses in the minuscule and ultimately dismissed computer trespassing case against Joe O'Hara, John Tighe, and Toni Natalie.

Jim Del Negro tells reporter he knows nothing about NXIVM. Hope he does not tell that to a federal agent.

Head of the Society of Protectors James Del Negro

James Del Negro of the Society of Protectors is saddened by the fact that many men are resigning from the group.