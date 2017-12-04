Concerning the post, The youthful lies of Keith Raniere; world’s smartest man, tells world’s dumbest stories, a reader found the pictures problematic.

The reader commented: “More juvenile fake photos, very sloppily done too. And not just one: lots. WTF Frank, they add nothing of value, they make YOU look bad.”

I agree…I was told these images not only make me look bad, but also might make Keith Raniere look bad.

Nancy Salzman reportedly told students not to read Frank Report because it might alter a student’s ‘internal representation of Keith.’

Nancy Salzman reportedly told students not to read Frank Report because it might alter a student’s ‘internal representation of Keith.’

Here are a few more sloppily done fake photos:

He understood quantum physics at the age of four.

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This life is nothing short of a blossoming rebirth of sensual transcendence. Greed is the antithesis of transformation.- Vanguardus.

He said he mastered many instruments when he was young, but he loved to play the lyre.

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He found when he got older that teenage girls saw him as less than Prince Charming. Vanguard comes on to a woman funny and provocative. He cums on a woman in a much more gross fashion.

There is always inherent risks associated with large scale sexual escapades with many women.

While the artist may not have accurately depicted the models featured in this cartoon, it authentically shows a First Line Master employing Keith Raniere's patent-pending technology for bare bottom paddling.

Keith Raniere knew nothing of DOS. He found out about it when he read it in the New York Times.

Brave Vanguard

Vanguard went to Mexico.