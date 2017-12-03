The youthful lies of Keith Raniere; world’s smartest man, tells world’s dumbest stories

Keith Raniere was born on August 26, 1960.

According to his bio, www.keithraniere.com, “Keith Raniere entered Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) at age sixteen.”

He was 16 between Aug. 26 1976 and Aug. 25 1977.

According to the White Plains Journal, June 28, 1978, and Rockland Country Day School wesbsite, Keith Raniere graduated high school in June 1978. He was almost 18.

How did he start college at 16, without graduating high school until he was almost 18?

In 2003, in an affidavit in the Rick Ross lawsuit, Keith said he started college just after he turned 17.

“I entered RPI just after my 17th birthday and started to take high level (PhD) graduate

courses in Mathematics. These courses are normally reserved for advanced graduate school students. To my knowledge, I was the first 17 year old to take advanced 600 level mathematics courses in RPI’s then 153 year history.”

He conflated this a notch on his website www.keithraniere.com:

“From his first semester onward, he began taking Ph.D. level mathematics courses, ultimately taking most of the graduate-level physics and mathematics courses available at the time. Upon graduating, he became RPI’s first triple major, earning degrees in mathematics, biology and physics, with minors in philosophy and psychology, and an expertise in computer science.”

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So Keith was 16, or 17, when he started college. He was almost 18 when he graduated high school. He said he was the first 17 year old to take advanced 600 level mathematics courses in RPI’s history and the first triple major in RPI’s 153 year plus history.

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On top of that, according to his website: By the age of one, he could construct full sentences and questions; he was able to read by the age of two.

In an interview with the Albany Times Union:

He understood quantum physics by age 4.

He tied the state record for the 100 yard-dash.

His bio: He was an East Coast Judo Champion at age eleven.

By the age of twelve, he taught himself to play piano at the concert level.

The Times Union:

He plays seven musical instruments and sings “high tenor” in musical productions.

In his sworn affidavit:

“By the time I was 13, I had taken and passed the 9th, 10th and 11th grade NYS

Mathematics Regents exams and had taught myself the first two years of college Mathematics and several computer languages.”

His bio conflates:

“He taught himself high school mathematics in nineteen hours at the age of twelve; at age 13, he was proficient in third-year college mathematics and was a professional computer programmer.”

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So let’s see: By age 13, he taught himself the first two years of college math or was it third year college math? – and he knew several computer languages and/or was he a professional computer programmer — in 1973?

Keith Raniere around the time his mother passed away.

Keith Raniere is noted as one of the top three liars in the world today.

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Below are an artist’s conception of young Keith Raniere:

An autodidact, he directed his learning abilities to learning itself, studying its science and art in order to find optimized learning strategies and methodologies. He here tells his father he can never tell a lie.

Concert level pianist, age 12.





Rainbow Computer Garden; He speaks between seven and 13 [computer] languages - 1973.

Rainbow Computer Garden; He speaks between seven and 13 [computer] languages – 1973.

Keith Raniere [left] said he won the East Coast Judo Championship when he was 11.

1971 or 1972: East Coast Judo Champion, at age 11 or maybe 12. [opponent, location, sanctioning body, unknown]

1971, Warszawa, Polska K-202 w pracowni Jacka Karpińskiego. Fot. Romuald Broniarek, zbiory Ośrodka KARTA





Age 13: Professional computer programmer, 1973.





Keith Raniere said he tied for New York State record for the 100 yard dash.

Tied record for 100 yard dash [year, time, place unknown].

From early childhood, he demonstrated astounding gifts. By the age of one, he could construct full sentences and questions; he was able to read by the age of two.





Reads at age two.