NXIVM endless curriculum: List of Raniere courses

NXIVM is a multi-level marketing organization that offers personal and professional development seminars. Although it is based in Albany, NY, it offers its training courses in several locations in Mexico and in some other countries as well.

Here are some of the courses that NXIVM offers in its endless curriculum:

16-Day Intensive

5-Day Intensive

Ethos

Executive Training

Ethilogia

Anatomy of Mind-Body

Origins

Parenting

Stories

Möbius

Breaches of Ethics

Traps

Characterization

Compassion of Humanity

Patterns

Coaches Summit

Human Pain

Civilization of Humanity

Because

Ascension

The Source

The Knife

EM Tech 1 2 3 4 5

Ethicist Week 1 2 3

Reverence

Ultima

eso/exo

SOPC 1 2

J’ness® Tracks 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

J’ness® Weekend & Village

SOP Commitment Weekend & Membership

The University

Not counting the University, a student will spend over $100,000 to take these courses and some of them are taken twice or more. The University by itself is $120,000

Sara Bronfman explains: J’ness is the journey to find more depth and meaning in our lives connecting us with our personal wisdom through bonded groups of friends, inspired by essential questions, and the sharing of many. Through the workings of J’ness we find more of ourselves and reunite with parts lost to fear or social ignorance.