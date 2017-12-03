NXIVM endless curriculum: List of Raniere courses
NXIVM is a multi-level marketing organization that offers personal and professional development seminars. Although it is based in Albany, NY, it offers its training courses in several locations in Mexico and in some other countries as well.
Here are some of the courses that NXIVM offers in its endless curriculum:
16-Day Intensive
5-Day Intensive
Ethos
Executive Training
Ethilogia
Anatomy of Mind-Body
Origins
Parenting
Stories
Möbius
Breaches of Ethics
Traps
Characterization
Compassion of Humanity
Patterns
Coaches Summit
Human Pain
Civilization of Humanity
Because
Ascension
The Source
The Knife
EM Tech 1 2 3 4 5
Ethicist Week 1 2 3
Reverence
Ultima
eso/exo
SOPC 1 2
J’ness® Tracks 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
J’ness® Weekend & Village
SOP Commitment Weekend & Membership
The University
Not counting the University, a student will spend over $100,000 to take these courses and some of them are taken twice or more. The University by itself is $120,000
Sara Bronfman explains: J’ness is the journey to find more depth and meaning in our lives connecting us with our personal wisdom through bonded groups of friends, inspired by essential questions, and the sharing of many. Through the workings of J’ness we find more of ourselves and reunite with parts lost to fear or social ignorance.