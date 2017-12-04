Betancourt warns: ‘The fish dies by the mouth… take away your Twitter’

Alex Betancourt admonished his Twitter followers to be careful what they write on Twitter. Alex, himself, has tweeted 7,705 times so far.

On Saturday, he tweeted: “Dicen que el pez muere por la boca, hoy mas que nunca parece ser muy cierto. Que le quiten su twitter.”

This translates via Google: “They say that the fish dies by the mouth; today, more than ever, it seems to be very true. Take away your twitter.”

To which point, NXIVM foe, Chris Burbs, responded: “The internet is forever. You may want to speak soon or ‘lie’ there among the fish.”

***

But Alex has a point. “Por la boca muere el pez” [By the mouth dies the fish] to which, as Alex knows, there is the unspoken rejoinder, ‘Y al hombre por el verbo.” [and the man by his verb.]

Yes, man can die by his words, especially false ones, which he cannot retract because, as Chris points out, the internet is forever.

There is, in fact, a nice illustration of this point. It is the case of a certain fish that has said plenty on the internet. They call him Vanguard. His real name is Keith Raniere. Among fish, he has most often been compared to the large mouth bass. Although some have also likened him to the more common crappie.

Let us cite a few examples.

His bio [www.keithraniere.com]states he “was an East Coast Judo Champion at age eleven.”

‘He taught himself high school mathematics in 19 hours at the age of 12; only one year later, he was proficient in third-year college mathematics and was a professional computer programmer.”

A few facts:

– There is no East Coast Judo Championship.

– In 1973, there were very few home computers – and no internet in use by consumers. What kind of computers did the young teen get paid to program?

Recently, Keith Raniere has been accused of leading a secretive ”sorority’ that brands women with a hot iron on their pubic region and collects blackmail-worthy material from them to ensure obedience.

In an online post entitled ‘Letter from the co-founder of NXIVM,’ Keith Raniere writes “I feel it is important to clarify the sorority is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group.”

The New York Times published a story that presents a different view.

“Mr. Parlato started a website, The Frank Report, which he uses to lambaste prosecutors, Mr. Raniere and the Bronfmans. In early June, Mr. Parlato published the first in a torrent of salacious posts under the headline, ‘Branded Slaves and Master Raniere.’

“A Nxivm follower, Soukaina Mehdaoui, said she reached out to Mr. Raniere after reading the post. Ms. Mehdaoui, 25, was a newcomer to Nxivm, but the two had grown close.

“She said Mr. Raniere told her the secret sorority began after three women offered damaging collateral to seal lifetime vows of obedience to him.

“While Ms. Mehdaoui had joined the sorority, the women in her circle were not branded. She was appalled.

‘There are things I didn’t know that I didn’t sign up for, and I’m not even hearing about it from you,’ she texted Mr. Raniere.

“Mr. Raniere texted back about his initials and the brand.”

Al toro por las astas; y al Vanguard por la palabra. [The bull by the horns and Vanguard by the word].

Yes, to defeat the bull, he must be taken by the horns; Vanguard is caught by his talk.

By his bullshit, the Vanguard is defeated.

No bullshit.

I spoke full sentences at the age of one. I could read at the age of two. I understood quantum physics at the age of 4. I was an East Coast Judo Champion at the age of 11. I could play piano at the concert level at age 12. I was a professional computer programmer at age 13. I was the first 17 year old to take advanced 600 level mathematics courses in RPI’s 153 year history. I tied for the state record in the 100 yard dash. I discovered a patent-able computer communication device which Microsoft and AT&T stole. By age 32, I was worth $50 million. I had nothing to do with branding women and blackmailing them. There’s only one problem with all these claims: they’re all bullshit…