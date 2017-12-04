Edgar Boone looking for liars; Alejandra Anaya & Jimena Garza host intro to ESP; is Raniere safe in Mexico or has he fled?

Keith Raniere was last seen in Mexico.

On November 29th, Alejandra Gonzalez Anaya advertised an Intro to ESP in Mexico City. Ms. Anaya is a co-founder of Anima, a dance performance company created by Keith Raniere. She is also a high-ranking ESP member. With family wealth, she can afford to while away her life on NXIVM.

She was to present the intro, according to her advertisement.

Ms. Anaya’s brother, José Antonio González Anaya, was, until recently, chief executive of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Mexico’s national oil company. Then he got promoted late last month by the president of Mexico as Finance Minister of Mexico, a cabinet level position.

President Enrique Peña Nieto with Jose Gonzales Anaya

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto [l] shakes hands with Mexico’s new Finance Minister, Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2017.

Two days later, also in Mexico City, his sister, Alejandra presented an Intro to ESP event.

Her brother is very close to former Mexican president Carlos Salinas, who is said to be one of the most , if not the most, powerful politicians in Mexico. His son, Emiliano, is a longtime follower of Keith Raniere.

Emiliano Salinas sits with Vanguard for a video presentation of "Conversations with Keith Raniere".

Emiliano Salinas sits with Vanguard for a video presentation of “Conversations with Keith Raniere”.

Jose Antonio Anaya, as finance minister, or Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público, is head of what is the equivalent of the IRS. His sister is a longtime follower of Keith Raniere.

There are those who say Keith Raniere is not safe in Mexico, and will have to flee to more obscure corners of the world as the large number of his crimes become evident to the world.

Still, the impressive list of wealthy relatives of powerful Mexicans who follow him blindly may make him safe there even if most of his Albany-based followers wind up in US prisons.

Indeed, if one of Keith’s followers’ brother was head of the IRS, he might not have had to head to Mexico.

DOS branded slave Jimena Garza advertised that she would present an Intro to ESP on November 30th in Monterrey.

While Ms. Anaya and other women in Mexico City are slaves to Mr. Raniere, it is Monterrey where he has the most DOS branded slaves; women who have vowed lifetime obedience to him.

Mr. Raniere, who requires his slaves to be available 24-hours per day, found it convenient to be in Monterrey where Jimena Garza and her sister, Carola Garza, both branded with Keith Raniere’s initials on their pubic area, will forsake husbands and heath and home to service their Vanguard.

Edgar Boone, the retired blue sash of NXIVM, who essentially founded the Mexican contingent of ESP and allegedly helped launder millions of tax free dollars into the hands of Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere, has posted on social media an article that may, if it works as promised, wind up outing him and his teacher, Vanguard.

It is entitled: “Como descubrir a un mentiroso segun Carl Sagan”. [Translation: “How to discover a liar according to Carl Sagan”].

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Will there be a J’ness Track 12?

These three photos are believed to be from a J’ness Track 1 that was held in Mexico City.

Can anybody identify the women pictured?

J’ness Track 11 was recently held in Albany. It had the feeling of finality to some who witnessed it.

Will there be a Jness Track 12?