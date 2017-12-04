Miscellaneous NXIVM News

This came out of the archives files. It is from the White Plains Journal and published on Dec. 15, 1978. It reports that Keith Raniere’s mother died on December 13, 1978. Keith was 18 years old at the time.

I wonder if he told anybody anything different.

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Self-Serving Survey





For years, Executive Success Programs (ESP) has lied by omission when it comes to advertising the results of an anonymous survey.





Here’s how ESP advertised the results of one such survey on its website:





Results

Five hundred participants were surveyed anonymously on their experience of our Five-Day Intensive program between August 5, 2009 and March 15, 2012.

This is the best program I’ve ever taken: 71%

Goals

ESP has increased my ability to achieve my goals: 99%

Worth the Cost

The program is worth the cost: 95%

Recommend To Others

I would recommend the program to others: 100%

I would do so frequently or enthusiastically to all people: 88%

Unique

The material, including its delivery, is new and original: 99.2%

Emotional Capacity

The program has increased my ability to express emotions: 98.4%

Overall

The program affected me positively: 98.2%

Understanding Others

The program will affect my ability to understand others greatly/beyond what I thought possible: 91%





Two things are not told on the website: Who created the methodology – and who actually does the survey?.

First, according to a source involved in the survey [now disenchanted with NXIVM/ESP], the survey was done in-house and not by an outside company familiar with surveys and how to elicit honest answers.

Second, in doing the survey, ESP only contacted members in good standing in NXIVM and only those who completed the entire 5-day course.

It is well known to ESP members that a fair number of students drop out of the intensives after one or two days. Their opinions would have likely changed the results of the survey,

I also think that few would argue that a forthright company would either get an independent company to do the survey or at least admit that it was done by their own staff.

The whole thing is rather suspicious and prompts me to believe that they cherry-picked who they called to do the survey and quite possibly did not survey 500 people.

This is Keith Raniere and he teaches people to lie.

One other thing to keep in mind. The survey, if we can believe ESP, was conducted mostly before 2012 when the hardest wave of publicity [prior to this year] came out against Keith Raniere such as that he was a pedophile.

I wonder what 500 people who took the course would say now about a life success company that blackmails and brands women?

FEDS LIKE TO SEIZE ASSETS

Asset seizures are popular with the U.S. Department Of Justice – which tends to look for targets with money to seize when choosing whom to indict. Brian Frank is the Account Manager for Clare and Sara Bronfman at Key Bank in Clifton Park,NY according to sources. The late Pamela Cafritz, also once a depositor there, introduced the Bronfmans to Mr. Frank, according to sources familiar with the bank and the individuals involved.

The announcement of Pam’s death is certainly suspicious coming as it did by High Rank NXIVM officials more than a month after the alleged date of her death. And then there was the secrecy imposed on the few who knew she died to not tell anyone about her death during the time between he death and the time they announced it.

This led some to wonder if Pam’s estate was somehow infringed, assets illegally transferred, her identity falsely used. Certainly there is a tale to be told and some say the door to entry to that mystery lies with Mariana Fernandez and Rosa Laura Junco.

Sources say, whatever happened with the estate of the late Pam Cafritz pales in comparison to what Clare Bronfman does knowingly and consciously. She controls every dime of NXIVM. [Except the cash that is reportedly smuggled from Mexico by Edgar Boone and others that Clare is not always informed about].

Clare takes direction only from Vanguard.

Mr. Frank is said to be her banker and I was told by some who know a lot more than they can say, that he is a good and honest man and would never participate in any kind of bank fraud. [You would think the Bronfmans would not have to resort to such things either]. But this is the world of Raniere.

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It had to happen, sooner or later. I have competition.

Jim Del Negro has started a rival to the Frank Report called The Hank Report. His approach is a little softer than mine. He writes about his rabbit, Hank’s ‘actions wreaking havoc in the world.’

I write about a lying, misogynistic, unethical, deviant sociopath who does the same thing.

**

A new treasure trove of leaked documents, videos and audios have come in. I expect to release them on Frank Report later today.

Leakers: keep this stuff coming!