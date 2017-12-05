The Sun: Names the ‘Cult’ in Rainbow Cultural Garden

Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun has published an in-depth article on Keith Raniere’s potentially dangerous children’s care and educational company Rainbow Cultural Garden.

Read the entire shocking article:

CULT LINK Posh Brit school founded by American ‘cult leader’ under ‘review’ by watchdog

There is a video of Keith Raniere making one of his standard seduction moves on a mother while pretending to teach the woman on the topic of raising a baby. Classic dishonest Raniere.

Here are my quotes in the story:

“There is no scientific study that supports this programme and no study into the long term effects it may have.”

“To begin with this programme is created by cult leader Keith Raniere which should be an immediate red flag, given all allegations against him.”

“Also this is about learning multiple languages but it was devised by a man who can only speak one language English – he knows nothing about other languages.”

“In my opinion, it’s an attempt to train children to become sociopaths who can never bond with their parents because there’s always a different nanny in the house speaking a different language. It’s a classic cult technique.”

“A parent is not supposed to speak to their child when the nanny is there unless they can speak in the language of that day.”

“So, for the parents on the home programme, which is what most of the wealthy parents do, if you can’t speak Arabic or Russian or whichever language it is, you can’t speak to your kid all day.”

“You aren’t supposed to hold your kid or interfere with what the nanny is doing – I witnessed this when I worked there and I was astonished by it.”

“They say they have a bunch of children who speak between seven and 13 languages but it’s a total fabrication they could not produce one kid.”

“I have spoken to several parents who were bitterly upset because their children could not speak any other languages and in one case the child could not even speak his own language.”

“I spoke to one of the first kids who took part in the programme from being a baby and he could not speak any other language and seemed very negatively affected by the whole experience.”