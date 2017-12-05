DOS slaves: Lauren waiting for Vanguard or the law?; Rosa Laura allowance cut off?, Allison tweets nonsense; Michelle H. standing by

Lauren Salzman

According to our Clifton Park correspondent:

Apropos is locked up tight and seems like a vacant property.

Lauren Salzman remains in Clifton Park. Her BMW backed into her garage A black Jeep has been there and also parked in Nancy Salzman’s driveway.





Nancy Salzman is almost definitely in Clifton Park. There have been various cars in her driveway (the jeep, a pick-up truck etc). Lights are on in the back of the house at night.





#7 Oregon Trail, home of Edgar Boone family. They are home and the house is decorated for XMAS. Reindeer on the law out by the mail boxes. Edgar still walks over to Knox Woods alone.





#21 Oregon Trail. The home of Keith Raniere: Locked up tight as a drum. It is eerie. There are cars in the driveway that never move from day to day. And never do we see Vanguard walking the streets of Knox Wood with one slender young lady after another.





#3 Flintlock, home of Karen Unterreiner – Mercedes SUV in the driveway. Dr OZ’s Melissa Moore knocked on Karen’s door when she came to Half Moon to try to catch Keith at home. He lived there once but moved out. Keith and Karen’s name are on the deed.





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Penniless Rosa Laura?





Alejandro Junco

Alejandro Junco is said to be unhappy about his daughter’s involvement in the cult of Keith Raniere.

A source who knows her says Rosa Laura Junco has had her allowance suspended. Her father, the wealthy and famous Alejandro Junco de la Vega, is said to be unhappy with his daughter’s role in a secret master-slave cult that abuses women, by branding and blackmailing them.

It is said he has cut off her monthly allowance. How long she can hold off is anybody’s guess. She is branded on her pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere and has taken a vow to be his lifelong slave. Keith may also hold damning collateral over her head.

Rosa Laura Junco is expected at V Week. If her father Alejandro Junco the most famous newspaper publisher in Mexico doesn't take her away. After all, what father would stand by while his daughter gets herself branded and gives blackmail to a psychopath? Mr. Junco was a journalist first. He has the skill to determine if what I have posted is true. These are not make believe people. Alejandro Junco is a force in the world. Nothing in his life suggests he would stand by and let anyone's daughter be branded and blackmailed by a sex pervert with a lot of Bronfman booze money backing him up. Alejandro Junco may be Keith Raniere's fatal mistake. He took millions from her. That might be forgivable. He taught he bullshit that made her confused. She can be deprogrammed. But he branded her and took black mail on her and other women. That is the mark of a demented man. A man who must be stopped. Alejandro Junco can determine if it is true. And he can stop it and all the Bronfman's money and all their lying lawsuits won't put Keith Raniere back together again if Rosa Laura's father decided to weigh in.

Rosa Laura Junco.

Will Rosa Laura Junco bring the teenage girls being groomed for Keith Raniere's higher teachings to V-Week. As of reports earlier today, no one has seen Rosa Laura at V-Week.

Rosa Laura Junco hosted teenage girls form Mexico recently. Keith Raniere sought to teach and privately mentor them.





Law enforcement ought to look into the teen girls from Chihuahua who recently left Albany after reportedly being ‘creeped out’ by Keith Raniere. There may be more to the story than just simple revulsion at a lecherous old man who tried to kiss them and hold their hands.





While the age of consent may be younger in Mexico than New York State, the jurisdiction was New York State rather than Mexico when the teen girls were here and met up with Mr. Raniere. Two sources from Mexico said something untoward happened but it was not clear if it was statutory rape.





The last of the girls left around May just before the DOS branding scandal erupted.





There were dark rumors that Rosa Laura’s older children also were exposed to something and were highly disturbed.





At the same time, Rosie Chiappone left ESP and reports have surfaced that the ESP woman [name withheld] who was ordered by Nancy Salzman to have a fake marriage to Farouk Rojas – to keep him in the USA [then divorced him] left ESP as well.





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Sources say Allison Mack was away from Clifton Park for a while. She may have returned.





Allison is quoting “heady” thoughts from others on Instagram and Twitter.









Allison Mack with a persimmon and her computer.

“Where dark and light meet. That’s where I am heading.”

“It takes a special energy, over and above one’s creative potential, a special audacity or subversiveness, to strike out in a new direction.” Allison left out the last four words of Mr. Sack’s quote which are: “once one is settled.”

“In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger – something better, pushing right back.” Albert Camus

While she still gets plenty of ‘love you, Allison’ comments, a growing number of followers are wondering about her reported role in a sex cult. Here are some recent comments.

andrew_ballentine@wolfy_2014 100% creepy

thee_phj Are you ever going to respond to the accusations made against you about being in and helping a Cult?

anaximander_weatherwax@thee_phj Right? Total radio silence. Very odd.

noahchristiancarrDon’t you have sex slaves?

youngblackkhaleesidid your cult leader say its okay for you to eat that?

samueel._Haceme tu esclavo sexual alisoooon!!

youngblackkhaleesi@andy_vp93 do not think its weird she hasn’t addressed any of these allegations? nor have any of her representatives.

rayssicAlisson, é verdade q tu tá metida com tráfico de gnt?

elotrofernandoDo we really want to know the true?

steph281184Il paraît que tu fais partie d une secte dangereuse ????

clemson_man82Crazy sex cult rumors are all over the place…hope you weren’t brainwashed by some crazy guy. If so, I hope you get your life straightened out

fazeoutboyBrand me, Senpai

straybpHow do i join the sex cult?

edatzmeSo is it true?

paizan426@arrowverseunite or maybe it’s the cult lol

justingabrielmpI want sex with you 😙😘😍

west_coastpapi1Let me join your sex cult!

sgeerm@allisonmack729 worried about you. Please let us know what’s happening.

sgeerm@tucker.rio isn’t she under federal investigation for running sex cult?

jindaboo7For a sex cult member

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DOS branded slave Michelle Hatchette is standing by…. but her mood seems pensive as if she senses trouble on the horizon. What is she standing by for?

***

Alberto Sanchez has a much more optimistic view. So rosy in fact that I expect him to offer his wife and daughter to get a nice rosy brand on their pubic region of Keith Raniere’s initials.

Vany, Lucas, and Ana and Danny Trutman – the drinks [Kool-Aid only] and the laughs are on you… I fear.

***

Finally, an artist’s conception of Lauren Salzman, Dr. Danielle Roberts, Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

Note: Nancy Salzman reportedly told ESPians not to read the Frank Report because it might hurt their internal representation of Keith Raniere and ESP.

The first is called “Twilight of ESP”.

It might not be the wisest thing she ever lied about. After all this is not Jews in the basement.... not at all.

The second is called “Brighter Lights and Bugs”

Clare may be leaving on a jet plane to Fiji.

The third is called “ESP Reunion”.

Is this where Dr. Roberts truly belongs?

The fourth is called: “Lauren who?”