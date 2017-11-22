Bill Black: ‘I give Kristin Kreuk ZERO credit!’

Guest View:

By Bill Black

One of your readers commented: “Many on this site give Kristin Kreuk too much credit.”

I give her zero credit. There is no doubt in my mind that Kreuk was involved sexually with Raniere and Mack. He had power over them, why would he not use it to fulfill his fantasies with them? He was a kid in a candy store. I also suspect he tried to use them to lure Erica Durance into his group.

It is even possible that Kreuk broke some laws while doing Raniere’s bidding. Or has first hand information of Raniere doing people harm.

Whatever she did, it is so bad she doesn’t want to do anything to risk it all coming out. So she is playing politician with something to hide and is avoiding questions.

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Ms. Kreuk should speak out, but who knows what Raniere has on her? He probably has explicit materials on her.

One thing I know from personal dealings with people who have been brainwashed is that they were not quite normal even before the brainwashing. And their judgement can never be trusted.

People forget how common brainwashing is. We all know people who begin a relationship with someone and are controlled by them and cut off from their family.

Kristin Kreuk remains silent on her role in NXIVM.

He created a cult disguised as a self help coaching group. He turned that into a sex cult and most reports are his main interest has been in women. Yet reports have surfaced that he has had affairs with boys and young men. A Frank Report correspondent has a photo of Keith in drag which is to be published at the appropriate time.

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