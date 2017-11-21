Readers: Kreuk should speak out about Raniere!

Some readers think Kristin Kreuk should speak up about what she knows about Keith Raniere. Here are some views from readers:





***

Kristin Should Speak Out…





Because Kristin recruited her best friend Allison Mack and, for years, worked and hung out with her, in and out of NXIVM. What KK knew, and when she knew it, seems like a vital part of Allison’s sorry story.





When did KK become wary of NXIVM – that it was a sex procurement scam for Keith Raniere? And why was she not able to influence Allison Mack to get out?





***





She might as well speak out

Fame can be a bitch. In a way, KK will be “branded” by Vanguard for years to come.





***





Gag order might not be binding

Could Kristin’s reason for not speaking out be that she signed a gag order? I have heard that when coaches resign, they sign a document that says they agree to remain on good terms with ESP, etc. If she did this, she may have legal concerns about speaking out.

Kristin, if you signed a document like this, please have it examined by an attorney and see what your rights are for speaking out.

You cannot remain silent without backlash now.

***

Kristin take responsibility

Kristin Kreuk spent years in a senior position, teaching and recruiting and earning money for a cult. She used her influence and fame to do so. She was warned against NXIVM for years. There were many black signals on record, but she obstinately refused to listen. We don’t have to condemn her, but morally she should take responsibility for her actions.

She is generally the type who is a self-aggrandizing virtue-signaller who promotes right-on causes that have to do with diversity, third-word development and oppression. Yet here and now, when she finally has a cause she is 100% part of, she goes missing.

Kreuk always talks as if she is deeper/more moral than other people, but her average career choices and actions speak otherwise. I’m sure she is a ‘nice’ person, but she recruited the brander-in-chief, Allison Mack.

***

KK has a responsibility to shed light on abuses

KK taught NXIVM for years, using her celebrity…. She goes on and on about other causes on her social media. It’s not unreasonable to say that she should shed a light on abuse she is fully aware of. She has responsibilities here, however unwittingly.

***

Not too late for KK to do something

It’s not too late for Kristin Kreuk to do something “positive: about Raniere and ESP.

Kristin: Just go to your local FBI office – and tell one of the Special Agents everything you know about this illegal operation. You’ll sleep better at night.





***

KK speaking out would mean a lot

I can understand why KK would not want to make a statement at any of her events, but, making a personal statement in support of her friend, Sarah Edmondson, would speak volumes to the world, and the people in NXIVM.





Yes, KK was smart enough to get out when she realized NXIVM was not all it was cracked up to be. It’s easy to jump on the bandwagon, after it’s loaded with fans; to be a real hero, like Sarah, you have to stand up and get in the game early. Thank you again, Sarah, no worries, we got you.





***





KK does not have the strength to go public





Kristin Kreuk doesn’t come across as someone who would have the internal fortitude or resolve to go public with anything she knows. It’s a lot to process that one of your best friends who you met on a kid’s TV show, and you recruited to the cult, has started a slavery/human branding group.





***





KK: go to law enforcement





Kristin Kreuk is in a position to go to law enforcement and has inside knowledge about abuse or tax evasion. She knew Raniere and the Salzmans.





***





Silence allows abuse to continue





I don’t think Kristin Kreuk had any bad intent with any of her part that she played in NXIVM. I found her to be a wonderful person, and enjoyed spending time with her.

I don’t understand not wanting to warn people the bridge is out ahead.

I don’t see anything wrong with saying “I was a part of an organization that on the outside looked really good, but when I got more information on the inner workings I found things that didn’t fit my values and I left.”

After the NYT and People magazine articles, most ex-NXIVM members have found out that some really dangerous things are happening to woman (etc.) and speak up saying they don’t support this behavior.

A good media person could help anyone explain they were sold a training program that on the outside looks like an average training (mostly back then, it would be harder today to say this). It’s only when one gets deeper, deeper into the workings you find the well-hidden cult. Within that cult, things that are happening that women, people, who are no longer involved, would never support, nor recommend the training programs to their friends and family to take.

Look at how many people in Hollywood are coming out now saying they were involved in sexual harassment or misconduct. How many women have stepped up to the plate to say they were raped to warn others that a powerful man was a predator? It’s common now and people are heroes when they speak up now. It’s the only way to stop this cycle of abuse. Silence allows it to continue, and personally I have spoken up many times with my name to ink. Kristin Kreuk could speak out to help women still being abused.

Kristin Kreuk remains silent on her role in NXIVM.

Don’t be a hypocrite





Kristin Kreuk is marketing a documentary about someone who fought sexual abuse :https://twitter.com/PhoolanTheMovie/status/927600203753861120

Yet she is still quiet on her role in recruiting Alison Mack, Girls By Design, Raniere. Anything she knows can help women currently being abused by the cult and bring Raniere down.

Questions from a reader

Many on this site give Kristin Kreuk too much credit. In her public appearances, she always seemed to be stable, intelligent, and well brought up… and maybe she was… however, she was also insecure enough to join ESP, spend tens of thousands of dollars over many years absorbing Raniere’s teachings, coaching others, recruiting others.





Why do we assume she was immune to the powerful mind-games that so many other intelligent women succumbed to? Somehow, Kristin could stay pure, while her close friends, Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne, took to the branding iron?





Somehow, Kristin saw through the sexual BS of Keith Raniere, yet kept socializing for years with ESPians Kendra Voth, Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne and long-time boyfriend Mark Hildreth?





Kristin had to be a dream target for Raniere… pretty, slim, long haired, famous and rich…so he would definitely deploy all his mind-games on her… yet somehow she stayed so involved with ESP, for so long, but never fell prey….?



