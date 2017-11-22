Guest View: Nothing justifies Allison Mack’s actions

Guest View:

By An EYE WITNESS

Allison Mack: Did she invent DOS all by herself? Allison Mack [r] interviewing Keith Raniere [l]Allison Mack is an actress experienced since childhood in putting forth a convincing performance. It’s all fake. It’s easy to see why Keith Raniere would use her to recruit often impressionable, young people who are “superhero show” followers.

I’ve witnessed the JNESS recruitment weekends. It starts out innocently with empowering women messaging, tea, and socializing. It ends up with co-dependency, enslavement, blackmail, legal battles, financial ruin, and now mutilation.

Allison Mack is 10+ years in, and has long been one of the honeypots. Those fan convention appearances are perfect ways to scout new talent, right?

Wake up. Actors playing characters on TV are not what they seem. In this case, there is a much, much darker side to a person who is emotionally and physically abusing other human beings. After all these years, it’s likely that her thinking has been polluted and manipulated, but nothing can justify these actions.