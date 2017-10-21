Albany Times Union: State scrutinizing research of doctor associated with NXIVM

http://www.timesunion.com/local/article/State-scrutinizing-research-of-doctor-associated-12296176.php#item-38491

Another excellent story focusing on the conduct of Dr. Brandon B. Porter, the doctor who has been over-seeing human experiments being carried out at the behest of Keith Raniere.

This one ties Clare Bronfman to Dr. Porter’s human experiments through tax returns of the Ethical Science Foundation.

The headline is: State scrutinizing research of doctor associated with NXIVM

Doctor’s experiment calls attention to standards, oversight

By Brendan J. Lyons; Published 3:32 pm, Saturday, October 21, 2017.

It is expected to appear in the Times Union’s print edition.

As an aside: Several people tried to reach out and communicate with Dr. Porter and his wife, Janie, to encourage them to leave Raniere and Executive Success Programs (ESP). And I gave ample warnings through this website that this would not end well for Dr. Porter.

I’ll repeat myself for his benefit…This will not end well for Dr. Porter. My best advice for him: Immediately distance yourself from Keith Raniere. Contact an attorney. You may possibly be able to preserve your medical license.

I believe far worse is soon to occur legally for Mr. Raniere and his financier, Clare Bronfman. That is ironic since the same system they used to abuse people – dishonestly criminalizing innocent people – is likely to criminalize them. Their problems, however, will be based on true crimes they have committed.

And Clare’s money will be unable to buy her out of this one…