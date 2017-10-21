Guest View: Rebuts anti-Frank Parlato video (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Guest View:

The main source for the NY Times article was Sarah Edmondson, secondarily Soukaina Mehdaoui, Jennifer Kobelt, Anthony Ames, Mark Vicente, and Catherine Oxenberg.

Mr. Parlato was simply mentioned as breaking the story in Frank Report, and being in legal disputes with the Bronfman sisters (following Raniere’s orders).

The charges against Mr. Parlato fall into two categories: those related to a $1 million transfer from the Bronfman sisters to him about a decade ago, and those related to a number of corporations in Mr. Parlato’s real estate business.

There is a genuine dispute about compensation for work Mr. Parlato did on behalf of the Sara and Clare Bronfman on a California real estate development in 2008. His work clearly saved them $10-26 million. He was supposed to be compensated by a share of profits from the development project he salvaged, but he was fired for no cause except implying Mr. Raniere wasn’t the smartest man in the world before receiving compensation. A $1 million advance to pay taxes on an unrelated project is the subject of the dispute. The $1 million was placed in escrow when the dispute arose, where it remains today. It is very hard to see how Mr. Parlato’s conduct could be construed as fraud or theft, while that of Mr. Raniere and the Bronfmans seems to be, at best, unethical and much closer to fraudulent. The whole dispute would best be considered a civil action, not criminal.

There DOES seem to be an open and shut case that Clare Bronfman has given blatantly contradictory testimony, under oath in cases related to the development project. When it was to her or Mr. Raniere’s benefit, she testified in some cases that there was a written contract for Mr. Parlato’s involvement. When it was to her or Mr. Raniere’s benefit, in other cases, she testified that there was NOT a written contract.

Mr. Parlato has created a number of corporations, as is common in the real estate business. He has created perhaps more than average, in part to evade serial litigator Shmuel Shmueli. While Mr. Parlato made no particular attempt to hide his ownership of the corporations and created them for legitimate business reasons, he is charged with using them to evade taxes. These charges have nothing to do with NXIVM, although Bronfman-funded “opposition research” may have been fed to prosecutors to get the charges placed.

For comparison, the following is a probably-incomplete list of corporations under Keith Raniere’s control:

26 Realty Property Management, LLC

A Cappella Innovations, Inc.

Aletheia LLC

Alpha Development Group

Anima Inc.

Axiology, Inc. (Nevada: March 18, 2008)

Buyers Advocate, Inc. (Delaware: June 28, 1999)

Center for Ethical Justice LLC (Delaware: October 7, 2007)

Consumers Advocate, Inc.

Consumers Buyline, Inc.

Crosspoint Communication, Inc.

Ethilogia

Elite Housing Corporation

Elite Marketing Professionals, Inc. (Delaware; August 26, 1 999)

Essence Interactive

Ethletics LLC

Ethical Principles Inc.,

Ethical Publishing LLC (Delaware: August 26, 1999)

Ethical Value Exchange, Inc.

Events for Humanity, Inc. (Delaware: November 2, 2007)

Executive Housing & Properties, Inc. (Delaware: January 28, 2004)

Executive Housing & Properties, Inc. (New York State: January 9, 2004)

Executive Success Programs, Inc. (Delaware: July 20, 1998)

Executive Success Programs, Inc. (New York State: May 6, 2002)

First Principles Inc. (Delaware)

Grow Sport, Ltd. (Great Britain)

House of Equus LLC

In Lak Ech

International Center for Change, Inc. (New York State: October 14, 1992)

J. Cricket LLC

JM Tax Consulting

Jness

Karmar

Krunch Corporation

Las Casitas Rental

Moving Pix LLC

My Home, Inc.

Nataraja Center for Movement Arts

NXIVM Corporation (Puerto Rico: October 25, 2005)

NXIVM LLC, (NYS)

NXIVM Properties LLC, (NYS),

NX Trust

Occam’s Razor LLC

Our Evolution LLC

Peak Physique, Inc.

PERSENSEO, Inc. (Delaware)

POIESIS, Inc.

Precision Development, LLC (Nevada)

Rainbow Cultural Garden, Inc. (Delaware: September 7, 2007)

Rainbow Cultural Garden LLC

Remick Consulting (Delaware)

Rochester Media Management LLC

Signature Event Marketing Group

Slate River Farm, Inc.

Slate River Mobile LLC (Delaware)

Slate Sista Farm LLC

Spirit@19, Inc. (Delaware)

Sunshine Properties LLC

The Art of Movement, Inc. (Delaware: April 12, 2004)

The Athletics Foundation

The Dalai Lama Trust

The Ethical Foundation, Inc. (Fictitious)

The Ethical Foundation, Inc. (Massachusetts: January 22, 1979)

The Ethical Humanitarian Foundation

The Ethical Science Foundation (Delaware)

The First Foundation, Inc.

The Raniere Group, Inc. (Delaware: April 12, 1994)

The Think Fund, Inc. (Nevada: October 10, 2001)

The World Ethical Foundations Consortium

Truth LLC (Delaware: August 23, 2007)

Ultima ® (New York State: May 6, 2008)

Veinte Seiz LLC f7k/a Blue Skies LLC

Veinte Siete LLC f/k/a Charly’s Wings LLC

Village Hall LLC

Whare LLC

Keith invented the world's first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

Keith invented the world’s first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

World Audience Productions LLC

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Vista del huésped: reperos anti-Frank parlato video

Vista del huésped:

La fuente principal del artículo de NY Times fue Sarah Edmondon, Secundariamente Soukaina Mehdaoui, Jennifer Kobelt, Anthony Ames, Mark Vicente y Catherine Oxenberg.

El Sr. Parlato fue mencionado simplemente como la ruptura de la historia en El Informe de Frank, y estar en disputa legal con las hermanas Bronfman (siguiendo las órdenes de Raniere).

Los cargos contra el Sr. parlato caen en dos categorías: las relacionadas con una transferencia de $1 millón de las hermanas Bronfman a él hace aproximadamente una década, y las relacionadas con una serie de corporaciones en el negocio de bienes raíces del Sr. Parlato.

Hay una disputa genuina sobre la compensación por el trabajo que el Sr. parlato hizo en nombre de la Sara y Clare Bronfman en un desarrollo inmobiliario de California en 2008. Su trabajo claramente les ahorró $10-26 millones. Se suponía que iba a ser compensado por una parte de los beneficios del proyecto de desarrollo que salvó, pero fue despedido por ninguna causa, excepto que implicaba que el Sr. Raniere no era el hombre más inteligente del mundo antes de recibir una indemnización. Un avance de $1 millón para pagar impuestos sobre un proyecto no relacionado es el tema de la disputa. El $1 millón fue puesto en fideicomiso cuando la disputa surgió, donde permanece hoy. Es muy difícil ver cómo la conducta del Sr. parlato podría interpretarse como un fraude o un robo, mientras que el del Sr. Raniere y el del Bronfmans parece ser, en el mejor de los casos, poco ético y mucho más cercano a lo fraudulento. Toda la disputa sería considerada una acción civil, no criminal.

Parece haber un caso abierto y cerrado que Clare Bronfman ha dado un testimonio flagrantemente contradictorio, bajo juramento en casos relacionados con el proyecto de desarrollo. Cuando fue para ella o el beneficio del Sr. Raniere, ella testificó en algunos casos que había un contrato por escrito para la participación del Sr. parlato. Cuando fue para ella o el beneficio del Sr. Raniere, en otros casos, ella testificó que no había un contrato escrito.

El Sr. Parlato ha creado una serie de corporaciones, como es común en el negocio de bienes raíces. Ha creado quizás más que la media, en parte para evadir a los litigantes seriales Samuel Samuels. Mientras que el Señor Parlato no hizo ningún intento particular de ocultar su propiedad de las corporaciones y los creó por razones comerciales legítimas, se le acusa de usarlos para evadir impuestos. Estos cargos no tienen nada que ver con la NXIVM, aunque la “investigación de oposición” financiada por Bronfman puede haber sido alimentada a los fiscales para que se colocan los cargos.

Para la comparación, la siguiente es una lista probablemente incompleta de las corporaciones bajo el control de Keith Raniere:

26 Realty Property Management, LLC

A cappella Innovations, Inc.

Aletheia LLC

Grupo Alpha Development

Anima Inc.

Axiología, Inc. (Nevada: 18 de marzo de 2008)

Los compradores abogan, Inc. (Delaware: 28 de Junio de 1999)

Centro para la justicia ética LLC (Delaware: 7 de Octubre de 2007)

Los consumidores abogan, Inc.

Consumidores Buyline, Inc.

Crosspoint comunicación, Inc.

Ethilogia

Elite Housing Corporation

Elite marketing Professionals, Inc. (Delaware;) 26 de Agosto de 1 999)

Esencia interactiva

Ethletics LLC

Principios éticos Inc.,

Ética Publishing LLC (Delaware: 26 de Agosto de 1999)

Valor ético Exchange, Inc.

Eventos para la humanidad, Inc. (Delaware: 2 de Noviembre de 2007)

Executive Housing & Properties, Inc. (Delaware: 28 de enero de 2004)

Executive Housing & Properties, Inc. (estado de Nueva York: 9 de enero de 2004)

Executive Success Programs, Inc. (Delaware: 20 de julio de 1998)

Executive Success Programs, Inc. (estado de Nueva York: 6 de mayo de 2002)

First Principles Inc. (Delaware)

Crezca el deporte, Ltd. (Gran Bretaña)

Casa de Equus LLC

En Lak Ech

Centro Internacional para el cambio, Inc. (estado de Nueva York: 14 de octubre de 1992)

J. Cricket LLC

JM Tax Consulting

Jness

Karmar

Krunch Corporation

Alquiler de las casitas

Moving PIX LLC

Mi casa, Inc.

Nataraja centro de artes del movimiento

NXIVM Corporation (Puerto Rico: 25 de octubre de 2005)

NXIVM LLC, (NYS)

NXIVM Properties LLC, (NYS),

NX Trust

Occam ‘ s Razor LLC

Nuestra Evolution LLC

Peak Físico, Inc.

Persentido, Inc. (Delaware)

POIESIS, Inc.

Precision Development, LLC (Nevada)

Rainbow Cultural Garden, Inc. (Delaware: 7 de septiembre de 2007)

Rainbow Cultural Garden LLC

Remick Consulting (Delaware)

Rochester Media Management LLC

Grupo de Marketing de Eventos de Firma

Granja del río Slate, Inc.

Pizarra Móvil LLC del Río (Delaware)

Pizarra SISTA Farm LLC

Spirit @ 19, Inc. (Delaware)

Sunshine Properties LLC

El arte del movimiento, Inc. (Delaware: 12 de abril de 2004)

La Fundación de atletismo

El Dalai Lama Trust

La Fundación Ética, Inc. (ficticio)

La Fundación Ética, Inc. (Massachusetts: 22 de enero de 1979)

La Fundación humanitaria ética

La Fundación de la ciencia ética (Delaware)

La primera fundación, Inc.

The Raniere Group, Inc. (Delaware: 12 de abril de 1994)

The Think Fund, Inc. (Nevada: 10 de octubre de 2001)

El consorcio mundial de fundaciones éticas

Truth LLC (Delaware: 23 de agosto de 2007)

Ultima ® (estado de Nueva York: 6 de mayo de 2008)

Veinte apoderarse LLC F7K/a cielo azul LLC

Veinte siete LLC f/k/a Charly ‘ s Wings LLC

Village Hall LLC

Whare LLC

Keith invented the world's first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS. Keith inventó el primer plan de chantaje y Branding de varios niveles del mundo, llamado DOS.