Vicente: ‘What the fuck did I do?’: Letras Libres publishes interview with Vicente on ESP movie in Mexico

http://www.letraslibres.com/mexico/politica/que-carajos-hice-la-historia-la-pelicula-esp-en-mexico

An article about Mark Vicente and the film he directed ‘Encender el Corazon’, was published in Letras Libres on October 20.

The article titled ‘¿Qué carajos hice?”: la historia de la película de ESP en México’. is in English: “What the fuck did I do?”: The story of the ESP movie in Mexico’.

Mr. Vicente says ‘Encender el corazón,’ was initially intended to be a compelling look at Mexico’s problems with violence, but, under the influence of Keith Raniere and Emiliano Salinas, who produced the film, it turned into a promotional film about Mr. Raniere.

Mr. Vicente quit ESP when he found out about DOS. He was a member since 2005.

Mr. Vicente and his team organized 120 presentations of the film, seen by an estimated 20,000 people. The author of the article is Leon Krauze. He says [translation mine]: “I found [Encender el Corazon], to be brazen proselytism for the movement of Keith Raniere. On screen, Raniere is presented as a messiah of Ayn Rand’s radical individualism, and he offers the only solution to Mexico’s pain: by Mexicans adopting his system, his “values”, his philosophy through NXIVM and ESP. I was disgusted: something, I thought, was wrong.

‘Now we know the mystery of what was wrong: it is the protagonist of the film. Raniere has been identified in a wonderful story in the New York Times … as the leader of a sect within the sect… that manipulates, enslaves and abuses young women, even branding them like cattle …. The guru turned out to be a monster.”

Mr. Vicente said he is “devastated” about Mr. Raniere and wants to distance himself from the film.

According to Mr. Vicente, ESP leaders told him to alter the film to show Mr. Raniere as the the only one who has a holistic and absolute solution to the problems of violence in Mexico.

“I received several warnings for not saying enough,” says Mr. Vicente.

The story is worth reading:

http://www.letraslibres.com/mexico/politica/que-carajos-hice-la-historia-la-pelicula-esp-en-mexico