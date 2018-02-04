Albany Attorney: public corruption investigation may be part of Raniere probe
[Editor’s note: I am aware of the identity of this writer. He is an attorney and has contacts with law enforcement, politicians and the legal community.]
By Albany Defense Attorney With Big Ears
It’s possible that one of the reasons why the feds’ investigation is based in Brooklyn and not in Albany is because they’re also investigating some of our local law enforcement officials and governmental officials.
At a minimum, they’ve got to be looking at all the reports and complaints against Keith Raniere and NXIVM that were made over the years to, just to name a few::
U.S. Attorney in Albany [Northern District of NY]
The FBI Office in Albany, NY
The IRS Office in Albany, NY
NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo
NYS Attorney General
NYS Police
NYS Department of Health
New York State Department of Education
NYS Department of Taxation and Finance
Albany County District Attorney (David Soares)
Albany County Sheriff
Albany Police Department
Albany County Health Department
Saratoga County District Attorney
Saratoga County Department of Social Services
A public corruption investigation is certainly called for here. If one is actually ongoing, as many suspect, wouldn’t that be sweet?
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