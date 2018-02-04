Albany Attorney: public corruption investigation may be part of Raniere probe

[Editor’s note: I am aware of the identity of this writer. He is an attorney and has contacts with law enforcement, politicians and the legal community.]

By Albany Defense Attorney With Big Ears

It’s possible that one of the reasons why the feds’ investigation is based in Brooklyn and not in Albany is because they’re also investigating some of our local law enforcement officials and governmental officials.

At a minimum, they’ve got to be looking at all the reports and complaints against Keith Raniere and NXIVM that were made over the years to, just to name a few::

U.S. Attorney in Albany [Northern District of NY]

The FBI Office in Albany, NY

The IRS Office in Albany, NY

NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo

NYS Attorney General

NYS Police

NYS Department of Health

New York State Department of Education

NYS Department of Taxation and Finance

Albany County District Attorney (David Soares)

Albany County Sheriff

Albany Police Department

Albany County Health Department

Saratoga County District Attorney

Saratoga County Department of Social Services

A public corruption investigation is certainly called for here. If one is actually ongoing, as many suspect, wouldn’t that be sweet?

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