Editor’s note: Our friend Bangkok makes some interesting points about the future of Nxivm. His post is in response to Monterrey Mexico Nxivm Center Closed and Is Vacant, wherein it was speculated that the remaining Nxivm leaders, Clare Bronfman, AKA Legatus, Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone, Jimena Garza, Edgar Boone, Vanessa Sahagun and others [i.e. Nicki Clyne] will revive Nxivm once the media furor dies down.

By Bangkok

Frank is bullshitting us again.

Hey Frank.

How can you say that NXIVM is hoping to begin recruiting again once the media scandal dies down?

That’s a crock of shit, bro.

Recruiting from where?

Under a rock on Mars where people haven’t yet heard about their PERVERTED LEADER doing life in prison?

In case you haven’t noticed, the man they WORSHIP before & after every single NXIVM class is in prison for many years.

Guess what?

Vanguard’s whole persona has been etched into every NXIAN’s mind.

Thus, Vanguard cannot be separated from the tech.

The remaining NXIANS can’t just remove Keith’s name from their teachings and pretend he doesn’t exist.

Why not?

Cuz every cult NEEDS A LEADER that will be WORSHIPED.

Guess what?

There’s nobody else who fits that description.

Vanguard, Prefect, Salinas and Betancourt are gone.

Pimp Mack is gone.

MK10ART's sketch of Clare Bronfman, the leader of Nxivm known also as Legatus.

MK10ART’s sketch of Clare Bronfman, the leader of Nxivm – known also as Legatus.

Ain’t nobody gonna worship Legatus, that’s for damn sure.

Plus Keith would NEVER approve of others replacing him in the organization.

They won’t turn against Keith EVER. Their loyalty to Keith will prevent them from replacing Keith with a new leader.

…And they can’t lionize Keith and make him a martyr for new recruits.

Why not?

Cuz he’s a convicted PEDOPHILE and SEX SLAVER.

Keith’s perverted emails were made public and he can’t EVER recover the respect he once held. That stuff is on the Internet and can’t be hidden from future recruits.

Even DOS cannot be revived.

Why not?

Cuz DOS revolved around being a life-long slave of Rodent Keith.

DOS didn’t revolve around anything else.

They can’t continue recruiting people into DOS if there’s no male grandmaster to fuck the slaves.

Without a grandmaster it’s just a group of heterosexual gals pretending to be dykes while doing silly readiness drills at 2:00am, while waiting 25 years for Grandpa Keith to be released with his 85 year old, limp pecker.

Most of those gals will want to get some fresh dick before then.

NXIVM is finished.

There’s just no path forward.

I challenge anybody with common sense (i.e., Heidi and Niceguy excluded) to present facts which prove me wrong.