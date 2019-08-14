Allison Mack is as reprehensible as the people who covered up for Jimmy Savile and Edward Heath.

By Shadow State

This is in response to When British Royals Are Pedophiles, It’s Called Peccadilloes by Shivani and her comment that “Now, back to being impertinent about someone not named Allison Mack, aware of how little the Shadow knows.”

I have already commented several times about the perverted BBC jackass, Jimmy Savile (1926-2011)

The British Royal Family should be ashamed of its long time friendship with this demented disc jockey.

For Americans who don’t know, Savile was a BBC personality, the equivalent of Dick Clark, who had a long time dance TV program called “Top of the Pops.”

He also had a TV program called “Jimmy Will Fix It” where sick children would make special requests like “I want to meet Doctor Who” and through the magic of Jimmy Savile and the BBC the child would be taken to the BBC studios to meet the actor playing Doctor Who.

Savile parlayed his so called humanitarianism into a close friendship with the perverted British Royal Family and the corrupt British political establishment. He was close friends with Lord Mountbatten, Prince Phillip’s uncle.

Jimmy Savile - the pedophile.

Jim my Savile





Savile was knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

He was friends with both Prince Charles and Lady Diana. And Savile was close to former Prime Minister Edward Heath (1970-1974) who was found after his death to have sexually abused numerous boys.

Savile spent every Christmas with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the PM’s official country estate Chequers. Savile was also very friendly with the Labour PM Tony Blair.

Because Savile was such a great humanitarian, he was given the run of the children’s hospitals in the UK.

Any Doctor or nurse who offended Savile could be fired because of his ties to the British Royal Family.

And here’s the rub. Jimmy Savile “liked” girls. Fourteen and fifteen year old girls. In Savile’s perverted world, girls of 16 and 17 were “old maids.”

I have a British friend, a woman about my age who, when she was 15, had to go to hospital for an appendix removal. Because of her age she had to go to the adult wing, not the children’s wing.

My friend asked the nurse if she could see Savile because she was a fan. The nurse told my friend, “No you can’t because he’s a bad man.”

That simple act could have told cost the nurse her job but it may have saved my friend from being molested.

Musicians who went on the BBC and hinted about Savile’s perversions were banned.

All his life Savile received accolades while the police and the government and the reprehensible British Royal Family covered up for him.

After Savile died in 2011 the dam burst and all of the stories poured out. The ensuing police investigation revealed that Savile had molested 400 plus children. Most of the victims were girls but there were a few boys.

Another police investigation around the same time revealed that British Prime Minister Edward Heath had molested boys.

I could tell you more, much more about the British government’s complicity in child molestation. About how London ran the PIE, the Pedophile Information Exchange which served as a social network for prominent child molesters. (this was back in the Eighties before the internet.)

Blackmail material would be collected and used to manipulate politicians, media personalities and businessmen.

I could tell you much more about the perversions of Jimmy Savile.

So Shivani I know how Allison Mack covered up for Raniere’s pedophilia.

From court testimony:

Allison Mack said, “Nicole, do you think I would work for a child molester?”

Allison Mack covered up for a child molester the exact same way that prominent people in Britain covered up for the Royals and the politicians.

Allison Mack is as reprehensible as the people who covered up for Jimmy Savile and Edward Heath.

This is the photo Mark Lesko showed Mark Vicente.

Allison Mack