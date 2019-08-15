Raniere Lacked Basic Intelligence That His Racket Would All Crash and Burn Sooner or Later

By Swede World

This is in response to Raniere Did Study to Prove He Was Top Three Problem Solver in the World

Maybe it’s just me, but if I were checking out a claim of smartest whiz-kid on the planet – I’m going to be checking curriculum vitae with academic and professional references – and a track record of innovation and accomplishment. No??? IQ tests (like the polygraph) are no longer even considered in academia or business..

And before shelling out $6-8K++ for an “Intensive” (which is BTW an adjective) to improve my life – I’d expect some credentials with a bit more cred than Guinness or Rensselaer (a nice tech school – but no Oxford, Harvard or the like) — then a simple background check turns up “Consumer’s Buyline” – a pitiful pyramid plan with obvious roots in Vanguard’s brief Amway career – though with several Bernie Madoff/ Ponziesque twists to make it look sexier — shut down by SEC and numerous State attorneys general with a slap on the wrist $40K judgment — and a class action suit by the folks he scammed – both of which are still outstanding.

Allison Mack

I can perhaps allow for Mack’s naivete — having spent her entire adult life pretending to live in Smallville with a girlish crush on Superman – she likely hasn’t exercised “critical thinking” beyond picking an appropriate dinner dress and shoes in her life. (Not an excuse by any means — but perhaps a partial explanation.)

But I disagree with an assessment that the pathetic pedophile pervert Raniere was “very smart”- but no genius. He was a consummate scam artist who mastered classic cult methodology.

A Critical Analysis of the Executive Success Programs Inc.

By Paul Martin, Ph.D.

https://culteducation.com/group/907-nxivm/5969-a-critical-analysis-of-the-executive-success-programs-inc.html

He’s a Narcissistic psychopath with an obsessive/compulsive need to control and manipulate people – while being worshiped — so he mastered classic cult mind control and behavior modification techniques.

But if he had the intelligence God gave a coconut – it seems to me he would have to know it would all crash and burn sooner or later– no?? IMHO.

With the likes of Vanguard & Epstein walking around, some were beginning to wonder if the justice system still functioned at all! Sincere thanks, Frank, for having the character, guts & perseverance to help bring him down. You are greatly appreciated.