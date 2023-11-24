‘Game of Thrones Lawyer’ Richard Luthmann Sues NYC Council Member, Judge, Plagiarist, Lawyers and Others for Unpaid Debts, Corruption

Richard A. Luthmann, the former “Game of Thrones Lawyer,” has filed a lawsuit against several prominent defendants, including New York City Council Member Kamillah M. Hanks, Kevin Barry Love (Hanks’ partner, a NYC real estate investor), New York State Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castorina Jr., former Hollywood screenwriter Christopher Ambrose, attorney Eric Nelson, Guy Cardinale, NYC Arts Cypher, Inc., and Sabrina Balducci.

Luthmann, who is proceeding pro se, alleges each defendant either owes him a debt or has committed a crime against him. He alleges that the defendants’ actions aim to avoid these valid debts and cover up existing crimes criminally.

The plaintiff claims he will use the litigation proceeds to satisfy judgments against him by the United States exceeding $500,000.

Luthmann, who was sentenced to prison and has since been released, describes himself as a “broken person” after unjustly going to prison. He claims to be a victim of prison rape, sexual abuse, and torture, resulting in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Luthmann, after his release from prison, attempted to become a journalist and started writing about court and government corruption. However, he alleges the defendants have hindered his efforts to move on from his past.

Luthmann alleges NYC Councilmember Hanks’s partner, Kevin Barry Love, threatened to revoke his collections lawyers’ licenses and ruin their reputations because they filed a lawsuit against Love and Hanks just a month before. A recording of the conversation exists, capturing Love’s threats:

According to the papers received by the Manhattan Supreme Court, Love is a successful real estate investor and owns several commercial, rent-producing properties, including properties in the NYC Council District Kamillah represents.

Love’s threats were serious enough to prompt Luthmann’s collections lawyers to drop two pending cases due to fear of the council member’s partner’s threats and the government machinery behind them, the papers allege:

Luthmann v. Castorina et al.

Luthmann v. Hanks et al.

As Luthmann transitioned from law to journalism, he pursued a story involving Christopher Ambrose, a lawyer and former Hollywood writer who lost his career after allegations of plagiarism were made against him. Luthmann wrote Ambrose was awarded custody of his teenage children despite his children’s claims of abuse and molestation.

Ambrose reportedly tried to stifle Luthmann’s civil rights, business prospects, and journalism career because Luthmann published unflattering information about him, which Luthmann stood by as indisputably truthful. Due to Ambrose’s alleged lies to federal agents, Luthmann’s probation officer informed Luthmann that he could not report on the government, or practice journalism,.

Luthmann’s complaint is a complex tale of alleged corruption, misconduct, and crimes committed by those in positions of power.

Luthmann, previously convicted of extortion and fraud, claims to be battling against “thugs in public office and perverted lawyers.”

He alleges that defendants Eric Nelson, a Staten Island DA special prosecutor, and Ronald Castorina, a sitting New York State Supreme Court Justice, conspired to secure a bogus grand jury indictment against him.

Luthmann accuses Nelson of committing the felony of Unauthorized Practice of Law by consulting a disbarred federal felon named Perry Reich for legal advice on violating his constitutional rights.

Luthmann also alleges Nelson perjured himself by lying to two judges in affidavits.

His time in a higher security federal prison, where he was sexually assaulted, Luthmann says was due to the “bogus” New York State indictment.

The genesis of the lawsuit Luthmann claims is that Justice Castorina and Councilmember Hanks did not want to pay him for services rendered. He alleges his “Fake Facebook” prosecution for “impersonating” political personas was at their behest.

Luthmann accuses Castorina, Nelson, Hanks, Ambrose, and Love of committing crimes to protect themselves by harming him. He claims they lied to federal agents, violating 18 USC § 1001 and putting professional law enforcement officers in the Middle District of Florida at risk of a 42 USC § 1983 lawsuit.

The Parties

Plaintiff Richard Luthmann, a former New York attorney now residing in Florida, previously owned Luthmann Law Firm, PLLC, in New York.

Defendant Kamillah M. Hanks, a New York City Councilwoman residing in Staten Island, New York, is accused by Luthmann of being a co-conspirator in creating a fake social media page and lying to federal agents.

Kamillah Hanks’ Campaign Committee, the financial entity for her political campaigns, is also a defendant, subject to campaign finance reporting.

Defendant Kevin Love, residing in Staten Island, is Hanks’ partner and alleged co-conspirator. Luthmann accuses Love of defamation against Luthmann and other illegal activities.

Ronald Castorina, Jr., a New York attorney and former New York State Assemblymember, now a New York State Supreme Court Justice, is accused of being a co-conspirator with Luthmann in a separate fake social media page creation. Castorina allegedly lied to federal agents and under oath at a grand jury.

Castorina’s Campaign Committee, responsible for Castorina’s campaign reporting, is accused of campaign finance irregularities.

Christopher Ambrose, a New York attorney, is accused of child abuse and plagiarism, with connections to high-profile political figures.

Another New York attorney, Eric Nelson, is accused of wrongful indictment and conviction against Luthmann, involving criminal activities and perjury.

Guy Cardinale, a former client of Luthmann, is accused of owing substantial legal fees and using aliases.

NYC Arts Cypher, Inc., a non-profit entity where Luthmann served as general counsel, allegedly owes him legal fees.

Sabrina Balducci, executrix of the estate of Charles H. Balducci, and her late husband, a former MTV personality, are also accused of owing Luthmann legal fees.

The lawsuit has been filed, and Luthmann is expected to serve each defendant in the coming days. Following that the defendants will file responses to the claims.