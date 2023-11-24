Raniere 2013 Patent Filing Claims Method for ‘Resolving’ Human and AI ‘Issues’

November 24, 2023
Keith Raniere's yet to be approved patent for "resolving an issue" has AI in mind.
In Keith Raniere's vision, a future looms where artificial intelligence and human mentors intertwine under the NXIVM founder's guidance. His 2014 patent application, a method ambitiously aiming to resolve all human and AI issues, verges on the dystopian with its intrusive elements. The process, requiring the 'Focus' to bare their soul to a team of 'Mentors', human or AI, demands complete access to personal, medical, and psychological data. This 'Mentor-Assisted Cognitive Crafting' promises to realign 'inconsistent internal existences' with an unspecified 'consistent internal existence matrix.' The extent of personal information processing and the potential repetition of the method until satisfactory results are achieved hint at a control level that transcends conventional counseling, venturing into a realm where privacy is obsolete, and individuality is subject to algorithmic recalibration. The idea of AI robots, trained in Raniere's methodology, further deepens the sense of a controlled, monitored existence, where even thoughts and emotions are under scrutiny.
FacebookXRedditLinkedInEmail

Keith Raniere, the founder of NXIVM, and self-proclaimed world’s smartest human, proposed a method for resolving issues in a 2013-2014 patent application in the USA, Canada, China, the European Patent Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) of the United Nations.

Raniere’s claims are ambitious. He claims not only to have a method to resolve all human issues, but also a solution for nonhuman intelligence – paving the way for AI robots to benefit from an efficient issue resolving invention.

“A need exists for methods to resolve issues,” Raniere said in patent application CA2906489A, and in it, he offers a solution to the shortcomings associated with life coaching, personal counseling, self-help materials, therapy, and meditation. 

“The present invention relates to a method for resolving an issue,” Raniere says. 

Keith Raniere explains his method in this illustration.

Mentor-Assisted

The Raniere patent is not a device, but a method. It involves a team of at least three advisors or coaches, known as “Mentors,” and an individual with one or more issues called the “Focus.”

The Mentors evaluate the Focus, identifying “inconsistent internal existence,” by comparing it to a matrix of “consistent internal existence.”

The Mentors then provide feedback to the Focus, who tries to “modify” her “internal existence.” 

If the initial round is unsuccessful, the process is repeated with the same, different, or more Mentors.

Raniere’s patent application includes a “blind” protocol where Mentors are unaware of the Focus’ identity. The blind protocol uses a voice scrambling device, a computer system that reads typed texts, an anonymous computer drop box, and anonymous digital communications. In extreme cases, Raniere proposes multiple individuals submit fake issues at prescribed intervals, effectively blurring the identity of the Focus to the Mentors.

Raniere’s stated goal in his patent application is to achieve “methods for resolving issues and exploring the human potential.” His Mentor and Focus group can be humans or nonhumans (computer databases equipped with artificial intelligence). 

“A group as used herein may be a number of individuals or computer databases having responses that would have or simulate a particular human personality trait, gender, and age,” Raniere explains.

“Computers may be equipped with artificial intelligence to synthesize certain emotional-type tendencies and likelihoods.”

To train AI robots to become mentors, Raniere might have to have NXVM courses. However, the focus is on the Focus and the Mentors must know everything about her, Raniere posits.

Intensive Analysis

“Evaluating the Focus may comprise processing Focus information,” Raniere states. “Focus information may include the writings of the Focus; oral answers of a Focus to a questionnaire, interview, or survey; prepared speeches or statements by a Focus; medical records of the Focus; observations about the Focus after interfacing in person or on recording; and recordings or oral statements of others based on their knowledge of, transactions with, interactions with, or data collected about the Focus.”

Raniere’s approach for Mentors to evaluate a Focus includes her giving Mentors access to her business records, interviews, depositions, surveys, questionnaires, speeches, work products, reports, financial documents, emails, phone logs, medical tests, biosensor readings, psychological analyses, and non-verbal communication observations of the Focus.

Inconsistent Internal Existences

The Mentors then evaluate the Focus.

“This can involve analyzing, computing, deducing, extrapolating, or approximating from the Focus information,” Raniere explains.

Subsequently, the Mentors provide feedback to the Focus, suggesting changes to enhance her behavior and thought patterns. 

A team of three AI robots are prepared to solve all your issues using Raniere’s “matrix of consistent internal existence.”

Cognitive Crafting

The Focus then strives to modify her “internal existence.” 

Raniere explains his “iteration” process which simply means repeat the process until you get it right.

Issue-Driven

Raniere provides a few examples of “issues,” which he says his method will resolve. 

  • Poor communication skills, 
  • Ineffective delegation, 
  •  Poor interpersonal skills
  • Greed
  • Failure to learn lessons.
  • Poor writing skills
  • Ineffective listening,
  • Physical, mental, or emotional abuse
  • Smoking, alcohol or drug abuse
  • Sex addiction
  • Compulsive shopping.
  • Poor driving habits
  • Poor time management,
  • Anxiety
  • Anger
  • Delusional disorders
  • Phobias
  • Depression
  • Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Matrix Alignment

While the patent references a “matrix of consistent internal existence,” by which standards the issue is resolved, it does not specify a particular matrix, suggesting that varying matrices can be used depending on the issue presented by the Focus.

Imagine a world of Raniere-trained AI Robots taking NXIVM intensives, who can then instruct human women on how to modify their “inconsistent internal existence.”

As of this date, the patent application has been abandoned or withdrawn in every country Raiere applied to, but China, where it remains pending.

What the future may hold: AI robots equipped with the same knowledge and rational thinking processes as Keith Raniere, who can serve as mentors to solve humanity’s issues.

Based on a Frank Report analysis, the only countries where Raniere, who currently lives in relative seclusion in Tucson, Arizona, has yet to apply for a patent on his method to “resolve an issue,” are Kosovo, Micronesia, Palau, South Sudan, and Palestine.

For previous articles on Raniere’s patents, see the following links:

Guest View: Mr. Raniere’s Drone Charging System Could Shape Future Drone Technology

Art by MK10 Art

Sky High Genius: Raniere’s Revolutionary Patent for Drone Charging System Unveiled

Art by MK10 Art

Sleep Like a Baby: Keith Raniere’s Patent to Transform Bedtime

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankreport76@gmail.com

Archives

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x