In Keith Raniere's vision, a future looms where artificial intelligence and human mentors intertwine under the NXIVM founder's guidance. His 2014 patent application, a method ambitiously aiming to resolve all human and AI issues, verges on the dystopian with its intrusive elements. The process, requiring the 'Focus' to bare their soul to a team of 'Mentors', human or AI, demands complete access to personal, medical, and psychological data. This 'Mentor-Assisted Cognitive Crafting' promises to realign 'inconsistent internal existences' with an unspecified 'consistent internal existence matrix.' The extent of personal information processing and the potential repetition of the method until satisfactory results are achieved hint at a control level that transcends conventional counseling, venturing into a realm where privacy is obsolete, and individuality is subject to algorithmic recalibration. The idea of AI robots, trained in Raniere's methodology, further deepens the sense of a controlled, monitored existence, where even thoughts and emotions are under scrutiny.

Keith Raniere, the founder of NXIVM, and self-proclaimed world’s smartest human, proposed a method for resolving issues in a 2013-2014 patent application in the USA, Canada, China, the European Patent Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) of the United Nations.

Raniere’s claims are ambitious. He claims not only to have a method to resolve all human issues, but also a solution for nonhuman intelligence – paving the way for AI robots to benefit from an efficient issue resolving invention.

“A need exists for methods to resolve issues,” Raniere said in patent application CA2906489A, and in it, he offers a solution to the shortcomings associated with life coaching, personal counseling, self-help materials, therapy, and meditation.

“The present invention relates to a method for resolving an issue,” Raniere says.

Mentor-Assisted

The Raniere patent is not a device, but a method. It involves a team of at least three advisors or coaches, known as “Mentors,” and an individual with one or more issues called the “Focus.”

The Mentors evaluate the Focus, identifying “inconsistent internal existence,” by comparing it to a matrix of “consistent internal existence.”

The Mentors then provide feedback to the Focus, who tries to “modify” her “internal existence.”

If the initial round is unsuccessful, the process is repeated with the same, different, or more Mentors.

Raniere’s patent application includes a “blind” protocol where Mentors are unaware of the Focus’ identity. The blind protocol uses a voice scrambling device, a computer system that reads typed texts, an anonymous computer drop box, and anonymous digital communications. In extreme cases, Raniere proposes multiple individuals submit fake issues at prescribed intervals, effectively blurring the identity of the Focus to the Mentors.

Raniere’s stated goal in his patent application is to achieve “methods for resolving issues and exploring the human potential.” His Mentor and Focus group can be humans or nonhumans (computer databases equipped with artificial intelligence).

“A group as used herein may be a number of individuals or computer databases having responses that would have or simulate a particular human personality trait, gender, and age,” Raniere explains.

“Computers may be equipped with artificial intelligence to synthesize certain emotional-type tendencies and likelihoods.”

To train AI robots to become mentors, Raniere might have to have NXVM courses. However, the focus is on the Focus and the Mentors must know everything about her, Raniere posits.

Intensive Analysis

“Evaluating the Focus may comprise processing Focus information,” Raniere states. “Focus information may include the writings of the Focus; oral answers of a Focus to a questionnaire, interview, or survey; prepared speeches or statements by a Focus; medical records of the Focus; observations about the Focus after interfacing in person or on recording; and recordings or oral statements of others based on their knowledge of, transactions with, interactions with, or data collected about the Focus.”

Raniere’s approach for Mentors to evaluate a Focus includes her giving Mentors access to her business records, interviews, depositions, surveys, questionnaires, speeches, work products, reports, financial documents, emails, phone logs, medical tests, biosensor readings, psychological analyses, and non-verbal communication observations of the Focus.

Inconsistent Internal Existences

The Mentors then evaluate the Focus.

“This can involve analyzing, computing, deducing, extrapolating, or approximating from the Focus information,” Raniere explains.

Subsequently, the Mentors provide feedback to the Focus, suggesting changes to enhance her behavior and thought patterns.

Cognitive Crafting

The Focus then strives to modify her “internal existence.”

Issue-Driven

Raniere provides a few examples of “issues,” which he says his method will resolve.

Poor communication skills,

Ineffective delegation,

Poor interpersonal skills

Greed

Failure to learn lessons.

Poor writing skills

Ineffective listening,

Physical, mental, or emotional abuse

Smoking, alcohol or drug abuse

Sex addiction

Compulsive shopping.

Poor driving habits

Poor time management,

Anxiety

Anger

Delusional disorders

Phobias

Depression

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Matrix Alignment

While the patent references a “matrix of consistent internal existence,” by which standards the issue is resolved, it does not specify a particular matrix, suggesting that varying matrices can be used depending on the issue presented by the Focus.

As of this date, the patent application has been abandoned or withdrawn in every country Raiere applied to, but China, where it remains pending.

Based on a Frank Report analysis, the only countries where Raniere, who currently lives in relative seclusion in Tucson, Arizona, has yet to apply for a patent on his method to “resolve an issue,” are Kosovo, Micronesia, Palau, South Sudan, and Palestine.

