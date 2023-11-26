Opposing View: Mr. Raniere’s High-Tech Patent Reshapes Minds for Better Futures

Keith Raniere's Behavioral Modification System, RBMS™, introduced in 2014, has stirred a debate. While most critique it as overreaching control, one individual, who looks disturbingly like Keith Raniere, hails it as a visionary leap in behavioral science. Centered on a 'matrix of consistent internal existence', it promises to monitor your every move until you change your behavior.

By Kyle Carson Heath

I write to express my deep dissatisfaction with your recent article on Keith Raniere’s innovative patents, particularly his Behavioral Modification System.

Your portrayal of his inventions, I believe, lacks the depth and understanding required to appreciate its value. Mr. Raniere first filed a patent application for his RBMS™ in 2014.

Regrettably, it was later abandoned in almost every nation on earth except China, not due to lack of merit, but because the world wasn’t ready to embrace a new approach to an old problem.

At the center of this process is the Focus, an individual with an issue[s] and a team of Mentors, equipped with techniques to understand the needs and behaviors of the Focus.

The Mentors employ various methods to gain understanding of the Focus. These include monitoring: social media interactions, financial transactions, health and academic records, biometric data, AI-driven behavioral analysis, drone surveillance, predictive algorithms, smart home systems public records, track retail and consumption patterns, travel and movement records.

Mentors must study every aspect of a Focus so they can understand her issues.

With this data, Mentors make informed comparisons between the Focus’s current state and a ‘matrix of consistent internal existence’ – a theoretical model representing an ideal state of being and thought. This comparative analysis identifies areas where the Focus fails to realize the ideal.

The Mentors then offer feedback to the Focus. This empowers her to realign her thoughts, emotions, and actions to conform with the matrix of consistent internal existence.

The Mentors thoroughly examine every inch of the Focus and her life, and then provide complete and thorough feedback in writing and when appropriate in person on everything she is doing wrong.

This process is iterative and continues with persistent monitoring, analysis, and feedback, until no more inconsistencies remain in the Focus’s behavior.

You’re Only as Good as Your Ethics

In his patent, Mr. Raniere refers to a “matrix of consistent internal existence.”

He does not mandate a specific matrix. But Mr. Raniere had plans to file a patent application for Raniere Ethicist Matrix of Consistent Internal Existence [REMCIE™ ).

REMCIE™ defines:

Spiritual Growth Moral Clarity Business Ethics Ethical Living Selective Socialization Financial Mastery Personal Presentation and Habits. Optimized Nutrition. Regulated Intimacy Daily Rituals Communication. Emotional Balance Critical Thinking Life Decisions

The issues addressed are:

Lack of obedience to authority Impulsiveness Fear of success Tendency to act like fleas hopping from one host to another Inability to accept feedback Narcissistic behavior Denial of issues Excessive body weight Behaving like an entitled princess Chronic lying Jealousy or possessiveness in relationships Resistance to change Setting limiting personal boundaries Excessive sleep Lack of reliance on mentor Chronic indecisiveness Fear of commitment to growth Bad manners

Next time, before you open your stupid mouth, maybe you better know what you are talking about.

Just saying.