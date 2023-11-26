Opposing View: Mr. Raniere’s High-Tech Patent Reshapes Minds for Better Futures

November 26, 2023
The Mentors identified her issues. She is too fat based on Raniere's matrix. She will get feedback on correcting her issue.
Keith Raniere's Behavioral Modification System, RBMS™, introduced in 2014, has stirred a debate. While most critique it as overreaching control, one individual, who looks disturbingly like Keith Raniere, hails it as a visionary leap in behavioral science. Centered on a 'matrix of consistent internal existence', it promises to monitor your every move until you change your behavior.
By Kyle Carson Heath

I write to express my deep dissatisfaction with your recent article on Keith Raniere’s innovative patents, particularly his Behavioral Modification System.

Your portrayal of his inventions, I believe, lacks the depth and understanding required to appreciate its value. Mr. Raniere first filed a patent application for his RBMS™ in 2014.

Regrettably, it was later abandoned in almost every nation on earth except China, not due to lack of merit, but because the world wasn’t ready to embrace a new approach to an old problem.

At the center of this process is the Focus, an individual with an issue[s] and a team of Mentors, equipped with techniques to understand the needs and behaviors of the Focus.

The Mentors employ various methods to gain understanding of the Focus. These include monitoring: social media interactions, financial transactions, health and academic records, biometric data, AI-driven behavioral analysis, drone surveillance, predictive algorithms, smart home systems public records, track retail and consumption patterns, travel and movement records.

Mentors must study every aspect of a Focus so they can understand her issues.

With this data, Mentors make informed comparisons between the Focus’s current state and a ‘matrix of consistent internal existence’ – a theoretical model representing an ideal state of being and thought. This comparative analysis identifies areas where the Focus fails to realize the ideal.

Whether the mentors are human or AI they have their work cut out for them.

The Mentors then offer feedback to the Focus. This empowers her to realign her thoughts, emotions, and actions to conform with the matrix of consistent internal existence.

The Mentors thoroughly examine every inch of the Focus and her life, and then provide complete and thorough feedback on everything she is doing wrong.

The Mentors thoroughly examine every inch of the Focus and her life, and then provide complete and thorough feedback in writing and when appropriate in person on everything she is doing wrong.

This process is iterative and continues with persistent monitoring, analysis, and feedback, until no more inconsistencies remain in the Focus’s behavior.

 You’re Only as Good as Your Ethics

In his patent, Mr. Raniere refers to a “matrix of consistent internal existence.”

He does not mandate a specific matrix. But Mr. Raniere had plans to file a patent application for Raniere Ethicist Matrix of Consistent Internal Existence [REMCIE™ ).

REMCIE™ defines:

  1. Spiritual Growth
  2. Moral Clarity
  3. Business Ethics
  4. Ethical Living
  5. Selective Socialization
  6. Financial Mastery
  7. Personal Presentation and Habits.
  8. Optimized Nutrition.
  9. Regulated Intimacy
  10. Daily Rituals
  11. Communication.
  12. Emotional Balance
  13. Critical Thinking
  14. Life Decisions

The issues addressed are:

  1.  Lack of obedience to authority
  2. Impulsiveness
  3. Fear of success
  4. Tendency to act like fleas hopping from one host to another
  5. Inability to accept feedback
  6. Narcissistic behavior
  7. Denial of issues
  8. Excessive body weight
  9. Behaving like an entitled princess
  10. Chronic lying
  11. Jealousy or possessiveness in relationships
  12. Resistance to change
  13. Setting limiting personal boundaries
  14. Excessive sleep
  15. Lack of reliance on mentor
  16. Chronic indecisiveness
  17. Fear of commitment to growth
  18. Bad manners

Next time, before you open your stupid mouth, maybe you better know what you are talking about.

Just saying.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

NiceGuy’
NiceGuy’
15 hours ago

Christ almighty!!!!

Why has not the courageous and gallant *5G Fred not weighed in on this diabolical EMF technology!!!

*Note: 3G Fred has been upgraded to 5G Fred.
***

“A matrix of consistent internal existence…”-Kieth Raniere

In the immortal words of Cris Rock, “nigger please!”

Pilgrim™
Pilgrim™
21 hours ago

Readers, first of all, lets figure out what “Kyle Carson Heath” is. An anagram? A code? Something else?

Clues:

“Heath” rhymes with “Keith”

No ‘i’, so “Ke’i’th” out of the equation

Frank, please write up some clues, or at least leave some bread crumbs.

Anonymous
Anonymous
17 hours ago
Reply to  Pilgrim™

I changed the order of the letters. My suggestion for an anagram at first glance is as follows. (Capital letters for clarity.)

Keyth Alan R CHose

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankreport76@gmail.com

