Typical Politician: Cuomo Managed to Infect Thousands, Then Have Covid Nursing Home Deaths Undercounted — Now He Brags About ‘Low Nursing Home Deaths’!

Below is a little information about nursing home deaths and Covid 19 and the way Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a man virtually canonized by the left, a man for all seasons, bungled the matter in NYS. If the reports are true, King Cuomo [as he is called in New York – or alternately Prince Andrew] caused the deaths of thousands of senior citizens in nursing homes. First a comment by Karen Clower, followed by a report brought to our attention by Shadow State.

By Karen Clower

Some 42% of U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Are Linked to Nursing Homes which is 0.6% Of The Population.

At least 62,000 residents and workers have died from the coronavirus at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for older adults in the United States, according to a New York Times database.

As of July 30, the virus has infected more than 362,000 people at some 16,000 facilities. While 8 percent of the country’s cases have occurred in long-term care facilities, deaths related to Covid-19 in these facilities account for more than 42 percent of the country’s pandemic fatalities.

And, in 20 states, at least half of deaths are linked to nursing homes.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered thousands of COVID-19 patients to be sent to nursing homes, while the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship sent to New York to help treat patients, sat empty and unused.

On March 29, as New York and other states (New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, etc) began ordering nursing homes to admit medically stable residents infected with the coronavirus, national trade groups warned it could unnecessarily cost more lives.

As many as 4,500 COVID-19 infected patients were sent to nursing homes across the state.

In the weeks that followed the March 25 order, COVID-19 tore through New York state’s nursing facilities, killing more than 6,000 people.

New Jersey reports 7,000 Resident/Staff deaths at long term care facilities. Michigan reports 2022 Resident COVID-19 Deaths. The health directives put “frail and older adults who reside in nursing homes at risk” and would “result in more people going to the hospital and more deaths,” the American Health Care Association and affiliates said at the time.

A month later, it appears government officials should have heeded the dire call to pursue different pandemic emergency plans. The deadly virus has spread like wildfire through many nursing homes across the Northeast, and state officials are scrambling to better protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

As recently as April 23, Cuomo declared that nursing homes “don’t have a right to object” to accepting elderly patients with active COVID infections. “That is the rule and that is the regulation and they have to comply with that.”

Only on May 10—after the deaths of nearly 3,000 New York residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities—did Cuomo stand down and partially rescind his order.

The death toll is devastating.

Putting COVID-19 patients in nursing homes was directed by leaders in these states. In regards to New York, President Trump had the USNS Comfort sent, but it was for the most part unused.

Then there is the issue of inaccurate recording of cause of death. For instance, in many states anyone who tests positive and dies is listed as a COVID 19 death, even if they die as a result of a (for example) motorcycle accident, a gunshot wound, etc.

In one case, a man who died after testing negative for COVID-19 was included in the state’s overall coronavirus death count.

What about people flocking to beaches in Florida and California or to Lake Havasu (Arizona) or other lakes over the holiday weekends and warm summer months? What about protesters out every night in large numbers in cities like Portland and Seattle?

***

It is possible that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has concealed the true number of Covid deaths in New York nursing homes.

New York’s True Nursing Home Death Toll Cloaked in Secrecy

NEW YORK (AP) — Riverdale Nursing Home in the Bronx appears, on paper, to have escaped the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, with an official state count of just four deaths in its 146-bed facility.

The truth, according to the home, is far worse: 21 dead, most transported to hospitals before they succumbed.

“It was a cascading effect,” administrator Emil Fuzayov recalled. “One after the other.”

New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount. Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, New York only counts residents who died on nursing home property and not those who were transported to hospitals and died there.

That statistic could add thousands to the state’s official care home death toll of just over 6,600. But so far the administration of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has refused to divulge the number, leading to speculation the state is manipulating the figures to make it appear it is doing a better than other states and to make a tragic situation less dire.

Another group of numbers also suggests an undercount.

State health department surveys show 21,000 nursing home beds are lying empty this year, 13,000 more than expected — an increase of almost double the official state nursing home death tally. While some of that increase can be attributed to fewer new admissions and people pulling their loved ones out, it suggests that many others who aren’t there anymore died.

However flawed New York’s count, Cuomo has not been shy about comparing it to tallies in other states.

Nearly every time Cuomo is questioned about New York’s nursing home death toll, he brushes off criticism as politically motivated and notes that his state’s percentage of nursing home deaths out of its overall COVID-19 death toll is around 20%, far less than Pennsylvania’s 68%, Massachusetts’ 64% and New Jersey’s 44%.

In another briefing last month, he touted New York’s percentage ranking as 35th in the nation. “Go talk to 34 other states first. Go talk to the Republican states now — Florida, Texas, Arizona — ask them what is happening in nursing homes. It’s all politics.”

Boston University geriatrics expert Thomas Perls said it doesn’t make sense that nursing home resident deaths as a percentage of total deaths in many nearby states are more than triple what was reported in New York.

“Whatever the cause, there is no way New York could be truly at 20%,” Perls said.

A running tally by The Associated Press shows that more than 68,200 residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term facilities across the nation have died from the coronarivus, out of more than 163,000 overall deaths.

For all 43 states that break out nursing home data, resident deaths make up 44% of total COVID deaths in their states

AP reporters Jim Mustian and Marina Villeneuve, and investigative researcher Randy Herschaft contributed to this report.

https://www.breitbart.com/news/new-yorks-true-nursing-home-death-toll-cloaked-in-secrecy/

***

Please keep the above in mind when praying, genuflecting, or offering Novenas to Saint Andrew Cuomo and when gushing about his unique genius in handling the pandemic in New York State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



