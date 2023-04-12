Dr. Luigi DiRubba appeals the dismissal of his complaint against Judge Jane Grossman in CT. He claims unethical conduct and judicial bias.

By Philip Sidney

CT chiropractor Luigi DiRubba filed an appeal against the Connecticut Judicial Council’s decision to dismiss his complaint against Judge Jane Kupson Grossman.

The appeal follows a contentious divorce and custody battle between Dr. DiRubba and his ex-wife, Anna Maria DiRubba, which has been ongoing since 2016.

DiRubba alleges an unethical system of judicial misconduct in the Connecticut Courts, claiming judges and other court officials have engaged in a scheme to deprive citizens of their Constitutional rights – particularly the right to be parents.

DiRubba filed his complaint on January 19th, and the committee took less than a month to dismiss it – on February 16th.

DiRubba has requested a reconsideration of the complaint against Judge Grossman.

Pending Case Since 2016

Dr. Luigi DiRubba is a well-respected chiropractor in Central Connecticut.The trial court’s decision, ending the marriage and giving sole custody to the wife, rendered on June 11, 2018, by Judge Kenefick, has been the subject of ongoing litigation.

Over the years, between the parties, there were 712 motions, including custody, visitation, and financial matters on the docket.

It was a CT Family Court dream come true. And it did not end with the divorce. The parties continued to engage in post-judgment litigation, as DiRubba fights to see his children, none of whom he has seen in years.

DiRubba Alleges Unethical CT Court

Dr. Luigi DiRubba claims to be a victim of an unethical system of judicial misconduct in the Connecticut Courts.

He claims judges, attorneys, guardians ad litem (GALs), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF), engage in a profit-driven scheme to deprive citizens of their right to parent.

On October 6, 2020, Judge Diana J. Leo granted Anna Maria DiRubba’s motion for modification, terminating DiRubba’s joint custody and visitation rights. He was prohibited from communicating with his children, though there was never any finding of abuse or neglect.

DiRubba alleges this decision was made despite overwhelming evidence that the mother fabricated multiple criminal allegations against him and engaged in false reporting to law enforcement.

She should have been arrested.

He offered evidence and testimony from both the Cheshire Police Department and DCF to support his claim that his wife is a consummate liar who repeatedly perjured herself to have him charged and kept from his children.

They know the truth because they investigated her charges against DiRubba and found Anna DiRubba a liar who makes up charges against her husband to destroy his life and keep him from seeing the children.

Multiple Arrests, Dismissed Charges; Judicial Bias

During the course of the case, Dr. DiRubba was arrested six times and had protective orders issued against him.

Every charge was a domestic violence or child endangerment accusation made by Anna Maria DiRubba.

It worked to advance the mother’s interests in the divorce proceedings.

All six criminal charges were dismissed and expunged, with no evidence brought forward by Anna or her counsel, Marianne Charles, Esq., of Cos Cob, Connecticut.

Yet every charge cost him time, grief, and money.

Though all the criminal charges against Dr. DiRubba were dropped and expunged, it stole years of his life. The CT Court permitted a lying mother to continuously file false allegations, and instead of punishing her with incarceration, which she deserved, the court merely entertained the new charges, disregarding the earlier false charges. Sometimes switching judges helped too.

Allegations against Guardian Ad Litem

The guardian ad litem (GAL) appointed by the court, Janis Laliberte, also helped the lying mother.

DiRubba claims the GAL withheld crucial information, including that his wife is a despicable liar prone to making false allegations, and did not act in the best interests of the children.

In fact, it seemed a settled CT doctrine that the mother keep falsely charging the husband and even though everyone knew it was false, he had a criminal domestic charge and could be kept from the children.

The GAL failed to hold Anna Maria DiRubba accountable for obstructing justice, and did not inform the Court and DCF in a timely and professional manner of the extraordinary degree of lying and perjurious statements Anna Maria made, possibly made with the advice of counsel, Marianne Charles, to repeatedly falsely arrest DiRubba.

Some divorce attorneys call this technique of perjury “the silver bullet” – meant to strike deep and destroy men with false charges – initiated right at the outset.

Funny DiRubba had never been charged with any crime before his wife, off on an adulterous escapade, and with hopes of removing the father and placing a new man in his stead – a man who later dumped her – wanted to ruin his life for her own selfish game, is what appears to be the true story here.

Later, we will discuss the reputed criminal she began an affair with and discuss the ugly way she handled the clandestine rendezvous, necessitating the first false charge.

Later we will look into the other false charges, showing a pattern of making false charges, and with the hope that the proper law enforcement agency – possibly the FBI – arrests her for obstruction of justice and other federal crimes.

It would be justice if her co-conspirators also got nabbed in what appears to be a conspiracy.

Attorneys like Marianne Charles know that once a man is charged with domestic abuse, plus endangering the welfare of the children – which often comes automatically with the charge – whether a false charge or not – the man is at an impossible disadvantage.

So why bother to fight it out on a level playing field when there is a false charge – that silver bullet – which can do wonders – as it did against DiRubba.

Anna Maria, represented by Attorney Charles, won a knockout on the first round. It will be worth investigating how many of Charles’ female clients charge their husbands as soon as they start their divorce case under her counsel.

In DiRubba’s case, six out of six charges were dropped and expunged because, frankly, Anna lied.

In CT, she got away with it.

As soon as one set of charges were dismissed, this old perjurer would – perhaps as instructed by her attorney – file another set of charges against DikRubba with a different law enforcement agency.

We will look at all six charges later.

In addition to the emotional toll of the custody battle, and six arrests, DiRubba faced a significant financial burden. Over the seven years of this case, he spent $3.6 million in legal fees and other costs, even having to pay for his wife’s notorious attorney, Marianne Charles.

In one telling vignette to show how the CT Court system is financially driven – Attorney Charles was heard screaming at old Judge Kenefick – at an ex parte meeting in his chambers that he had to order DiRubba to pay her legal fees, with Charles shouting, “I want my fucking bill paid now!”

The timid judge quickly acquiesced and came out of chambers, and did as he was instructed by attorney Charles. He ordered DiRubba to pay the wife’s attorney – Charles.

DiRubba’s Frustration with Judicial System

DiRubba alleges the current Connecticut judicial system failed him and his children, and seeks [don’t laugh] justice in CT for what he claims are gross violations of various [don’t laugh] judicial codes.

Representing himself, DiRubba informed the court that he was not notified of a hearing in April 2022. He found out about it by looking at the judicial website. He claimed documents were falsified, as notice was sent to his previous address, not his current one, despite the opposing party knowing full well he did not live there anymore.

Delay in Reunification Process

Judge Susan Connors issued an order on May 2, 2022, following a full day of in-person hearings at the Connecticut courthouse that DiRubba could finally see his children.

He had successfully completed the DCF Intimate Partner Violence Program, [even though he was never convicted of any domestic violence, he took the course because he was told he could see his children.]

DiRubba filed a Motion for Modification of the Court order on May 10, 2022, so he could see his children – in compliance with Judge Connors’ order.

A hearing was set for July 2022. It was postponed at the request of the mother and Attorney Charles, further delaying the reunification process for DiRubba and his children.

A new hearing date was set for September 16, 2022. DiRubba was eager to finally win the right to see his kids.

Mother Relocates to Florida

Slick Anna Maria DiRubba. By the time the hearing day came, she had already moved with the children to Florida without notifying the Court.

The mother refused to return the children to Connecticut and the CT Court has no jurisdiction.

Revealing Testimony During Hearing

During a hearing held in front of Judge Grossman to rule on DiRubba’s motions to bring the children back to Connecticut, new revelations came to light: The mother had preplanned the illegal move to Florida to withhold the children from DiRubba and obstruct the reunification process.

Violations of Connecticut Law Alleged

Dr. DiRubba claims the mother’s actions violate Connecticut law, which requires specific analysis and approval from the court before a parent can relocate with a child.

But in CT, it is not what someone does, but who their attorney is. Anna Maria had Mariane Charles.

While on the books, interference with child custody, including reunification, is a criminal offense in Connecticut, punishable by imprisonment and fines. But if Marianne Charles represents you, the law becomes inapplicable. CT works that way.

DiRubba has vowed to fight for his rights and the well-being of his children. He claims Judge Grossman ignored the exigent circumstances in his case despite evidence presented.

He hopes that if he can show corruption in the Connecticut Family Courts, they will have no choice but to vacate all prior rulings and give him a fair shake in court with an unbiased judge.

He hopes to get [don’t laugh] a fair shake in CT family court? Ah, he who lives on such hope shall die fasting.

After $3.6 million to get nothing but injustice and corruption, how does DiRubba hope this cesspool of corruption will ever become honest?