Corrupt CT Family Court – 6 GALS and Attorney Nusbaum – Avoid These Worst of Predators

By Julia Donovan

It’s not just CT Family Court that is a problem.

The same problem definitely “screams out” in so many states and nations. Maybe when more people see Frank Report is investigating and reporting about family courts, more people will comment and contribute articles.

Family courts are mostly corrupt throughout America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Germany, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and everywhere evil quacks like Richard Gardner and Ralph Underwager spread their poison a few decades ago.

Dr. Richard Gardner, the father of using family court to protect pedophiles.

How did that happen?

One judge in Argentina noticed the “Parental Alienation Syndrome” scam in clusters of cases there. She saw the same pattern we see in America:

1. The children disclosed parental sexual abuse.

2. Lawyers and for-profit vendors advocated for the perpetrators.

3. Judges punished the protective parents and placed the sexually abused children with the perpetrators.

The judge in Argentina described the corruption there as “sinister”.

Frank Report focused on Connecticut because some of the worst cases happened in Connecticut, and the state seems to be a hub of some kind.

Pedophilia runs rampant in old Connecticut.

Also, judges and legislators who noticed the toxic family court system in Connecticut are gaslit, slandered and destroyed. Lawyers who speak up are shunned. One lawyer who spoke about the corruption was disbarred at the beginning of the year.

Connecticut is also one of the first states where a few lawyers and vendors started passing cases to and from each other using state offices and state/federal resources. They were making thousands and tens of thousands of dollars in the cases they passed to and from each other within their small network.

Edward Nusbaum – they say he works for the wealthy parent no matter who he represents. Beware of this smiling face! Behind it lies an explosive temper. Look for our upcoming series on Nusbaum – his threats, exorbitant billing and ruthless behavior. If you want to lose both your children and your life savings, and wind up with him insulting you in the end – try this guy for your family court needs

Evil GAL Jocelyn Hurwitz

Judicial immunity and authority let them do whatever they wanted to do. Since the same has happened elsewhere to varying degrees, comments and articles showing the same patterns in other states and nations will definitely help expose the bigger picture.

AFCC corporation documents might be one roadmap to use. They show where much of the trouble started and where it went from there.

California, Minnesota, Connecticut and Colorado were some of the hubs for the initial networking. Then, that networking was racketeering whenever it was illegal and crossed state lines.

Writers, parents, former court employees and officials who witnessed the hell, anyone who wants to investigate and write about what’s happening in family courts can help with comments and articles. Current whistleblowers from inside family court systems can probably help the most. For the rest of us, the list of topics is endless:

the history of for-profit motives in family courts how politics affect family courts great family courts (to set examples) horrible family courts (to shine a bright light on all that needs to be exposed) juries and judges in family courts religious family courts and cases non-religious family courts and cases oversight and accountability in family courts cameras in family courts and eyewitness accounts for-profit vendors in family courts non-profit vendors in family courts data on the most adversarial, most destructive and most profitable family courts in the world

Every parent in family courts should be handed a list of rights — and a list of GALs as soon as GALs are discussed. AND every GAL on those lists should be highly-qualified, decent and honest volunteers — not working for profit.

Sue Cousineau, the ‘Beast of Middletown.’ They say she’ll rip children out of their happy homes and place them with pedos quicker than you can say dollar bills.

A special place in hell is reserved for this beast – Jill Plancher, a GAL in CT. She will run up an astonishing bill once foolish parents consent to appoint her.

GAL, Attorney Janis Laliberte – lives off the fat of the land – and children’s happiness.

GAL, attorney Mary Piscatelli Brigham. ‘I’ll take your kids and give them to a pedo if it profits me and my friends.’

The Wolf of Cohen and Wolf, GAL Jocelyn Hurwitz can take your children’s college fund and convert to her children at the blink of the eye. Beware this wolf in attorney’s clothing.

A cut above. They say GAL Candace Fay will steal not only from children’s futures but will raid the elderly in cahoots with swindlers. She’s lucky not to be in prison and if she practiced anywhere other than CT, she would be behind bars.

Children and families aren’t rocket science. There’s no need to pay $400 an hour for anything.

Family court judges should direct court clerks to provide whatever lists are to be provided. Judges should be fined every time they don’t provide those lists.

When family court employees and vendors don’t follow rules or laws, how many parents going through such a difficult time have the strength/finances etc. to catch every violation? Not many can — and most don’t.

Court watchers sometimes help when judges don’t mind court watchers in their courtrooms. Every courthouse should have a roaming court watcher Monday through Friday randomly attending family court proceedings and taking notes.

Ombudsmen can help with specific violations — in good and decent Ombudsman’s offices.

Filing grievances doesn’t help when grievance committee members cover for friends.

Media attention from good news outlets sometimes helps, but it depends on how guilty/defensive/offensive the offenders are. Many are literally sociopaths, and according to the DSM, many sociopaths enjoy filing lawsuits.

Good local representatives sometimes help.

Support from family and friends is the only way to survive in the worst cases — and they’re usually harmed in the process, too. What’s happening in so many family courts is an absolute nightmare, and prayer always helps those who pray.