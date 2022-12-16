Bangkok: Dan Glavin’s Story Seems Fishy; Keep Exposing Laura Hoeppner

Yes, it is true, Bangkok is back. After a hiatus of several months, our acerbic commenter has returned, and surprisingly over a story about Dan Glavin. That story: Is Swami ‘Victim,’ Daniel Glavin, a Coconspirator, Predator or Exaggerrating?

Although it may be a spoiler, Bangkok makes requests towards the end of his post. And the answer is yes, Bangkok, your wish shall be granted.

By Bangkok

Great article about Dan Glavin, Frank!

I was getting bored for a while, but this one was a grand slam.

I’ve always believed Dan was purposely downplaying his drug dealing, drug using, and possible sex history with members of the ashram.

He admitted he was dating/fucking Jen Wilhelm —- and she’s basically equivalent to a female version of Satan.

Dr. Jen Wilhelm, Chiropractor

Yet, Dan pretends he was just a naive choir boy who didn’t know anything about a lot of stuff going on there.

He pretends that he was just a lowly ‘gofer’ or ‘errand boy’ for the Swami, not a drug dealer.

Yeah fucking right. I’m not buying that shit.

I have no doubt that Dan actively let the Swami know about his drug connections, in an effort to curry favor with the Swami and enhance his status at the ashram.

I have no doubt that he was looking to be the Swami’s able lieutenant.

He kissed, she tells. Dan stands still.

The emails between the Swami and Dan — like the asbestos email — demonstrate just how much the Swami TRUSTED Dan (which only comes when you’re REALLY CLOSE with somebody).

Thus, I have no doubt that Dan was much closer to the Swami than he admits.

I also question why Dan says that Shoemaker kissed his girlfriend (now wife) in front of him, yet he did NOTHING but sit there and be quiet.

Did J. Michael Shoemaker really forcibly kiss Jessica, in her boyfriend, Dan Glavin’s presence?

What kind of a MAN does nothing when somebody forces his mouth onto his future wife?

Not sure it really happened like that.

He now appears smitten with Laura Hoeppner’s documentary credentials —- and he seems to be orchestrating an anti-Parlato campaign to turn ex-members of the ashram against Frank.

He seems to be under Laura’s ‘spell’ and he’s trying to make himself a leader —- probably hoping that he’ll get some fame.

Frank was the person who spent HOURS interviewing Dan and his wife.

And how did they repay him? By betraying him and calling Frank a selfish man.

Frank was the person who originally gave Dan and his wife the chance to be heard —– so I think it says a lot about Dan’s character, or lack of character, when he recently called Frank selfish.

I’d love to read more about Laura’s attempts to manipulate people behind the scenes.

Keep exposing Laura, Frank.

Laura Hoeppner

Keep exposing the games being played behind the scenes by Laura and Judas (Dan)

It’s definitely entertaining to read.

Have a good day.