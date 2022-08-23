Bangkok Thinks It’s Bullshit That Masons Control CT Courts

Bangkok has a comment on Julia Donovan’s story CT Court’s Dirtiest Secret: Abuse of Children May Be Masonic.

Donovan’s story was about the possibility that the Masons may be the commonality of the actors in CT Family Court who seem to find parental alienation at the drop of an accusation.

But are the Masons behind this? Here is Bangkok’s view.

By Bangkok

OMG. Awesome article!

It opened my eyes to the truth.

I apologize for doubting anybody.

Julia is correct.

These family court judges may be under pressure by a secret organization — which I shall call “The Secret Order”.

Their goal is to take over all governments of the world.

It’s all being controlled from New Haven and surrounding areas of Connecticut.

They have a secret meeting chamber on the grounds of UCONN (university) —— which has a moat surrounding it (for security), along with a highly-placed weather vane sitting atop a long steeple, which contains their secret logo.

Each member also has a ‘skull’ branded onto their left wrist area, which they hide by wearing identical Breitling watches.

Frank, this is a HUGE story.

I’d like to make myself available to you for any work you need done on this story.

Together, we can EXPOSE this secret organization that’s trying to take over the world and carry out the political agenda of New Haven insiders.

New Haven must NOT be allowed to prevail.

This dastardly organization must be STOPPED at all costs.

Please keep on this story, Frank.

I see a PULITZER in your near future.

Please thank Julia for me. She has done her country a tremendous service by outing this secret order.

I apologize for doubting before.

I feel so proud to be part of this investigation.

Frank, please ensure Julia has extra security assigned to her night and day, because the powers-that-be will likely try to silence her from making further reports.

Julia MUST be protected from these nefarious scoundrels at all costs.