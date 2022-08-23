Stop Family Court Criminals – Arrest Them

By Frank Bowman

When it comes to the MFC’s (Mafia Family Courts, such as AZ, CT, MO, MN, MT, TX, NC, FL, Canada and many more), there is no law.

The MFC’s are run by ex parte communications with the sitting judge, and all actions are done by whatever rules need to be applied by said MFC and the actors involved.

All this unequivocally is done without any regard for the well-being of the children and the target parent (usually a caring mother).

It is all done for the pure purpose of pumping as much dollars as possible into each actor’s pockets.

It would be interesting to put together a Federal Task Force, which includes U.S. Marshals and FBI Agents, to swoop down on all the actors involved in the CT case.

Instant and immediate confiscation of all computers, office files and bank information for all actors involved, and even taking into custody the actors and confiscating their cell phones.

Then the task force analyzes all files, bank records, phone calls, etc., and comes up with federal charges for all of them.

I’m sure the IRS would be interested in the data, as well as the DOJ.

All we keep doing with all this MFC mess, in every state, is keep kicking the tires and keep finding that none of the tires are flat, repeatedly and repeatedly.

In the meantime, we have hundreds of children’s lives being totally ruined, in many cases for the rest of their lifetime, even if they come out of the situation alive at the age of 18.

It is all the largest criminal and inhumane group of actors in the U.S., even larger than the real Mafia. It reminds me of the slave trade. These custody children are just objects like Bitcoins being used to illegally fill all the actors’ pockets for as long as they can drag it out.

Just horrific!

I would have to say that one of the real secret organizations is the AFCC.



You’ve probably never heard of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts, but its 5,000-plus members are lawyers, judges, and family court professionals who have enormous power in family legal disputes.

The group claims to be guided by “the best interest of the child,” but it is beyond dispute that it serves the financial interests of its members, who can require each other’s services and force parents to pay.

Members also use dubious psychological theories that can do injustice to parents and children.

Another organization located in some states is Children’s Rights Council, which has strong affiliations with the AFCC members.