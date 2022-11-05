Best Put Down of Swami and Creepy Followers & All the Loves He F—d Up

This is rather short and sweet, but it has a point.

By Prah

Many have accused me of making unsubstantiated accusations.

You want some real info?

Swami Chetanananda blew his relationships up with the entire Coyle Family.

Sadvi [Sharon Ward] and Swami Chetanananda

Due in large part to his highly inappropriate and ineffective ways of so-called mentoring of young people. He also blew his relationships up with Mary Grace, Jesse Sweeney, and Megan.

Sadhvi– you know damn well what happened with Megan. You cover up artist, you.

The list goes on and on, of fine, good people whom Swami “nuked” in his dealings with them.

Krystyn Wong and her Mother.

Wendy Wong

Karen Kreiger fled the cult – why?

Kristin Kreiger, mother of Gretchen and Karen Kreiger –gave herself and her two daughters to the Swami. He still owns Gretchen and Kristin.

Elderly cuckold, Buzz Kreiger, got snookered by his Swami. He abused his wife and daughters.

Karen Krieger who is the daughter of the former chief cult facilitator in LA, now, no longer Swami’s student.

The list of people who felt in some way betrayed or mistreated by this guy is too long to list here.

And–Swami is never in the wrong. Nope. He is ONLY serving people in their highest and best interest.

Right?

Wrong. Fuck you.

And, I am accused of making snide remarks and insulting remarks. OK. Fair observation.

The Movement Center was presented as something life changing, and enriching, and about being the best person one can possibly be.

Yeah, well when one looked closely, one saw lots of games being played. At others’ expense. So, does that warrant insults, and being snide?

I think it does.

Sadvi AKA Sharon Ward

Sadhvi – what the hell kind of sadhana is it to go find dead bodies in the woods, yet turn your back on so-called loved ones?

Michelle- you little worm. You left Portland, and instantaneously became secretive, and became a spy for an orge.

Feel good about your life choice? Manson Sisters, wild eyed, lunatics, who will do anything to harm others.

Swami Chetanananda with Theresa and Salman Khan

Theresa – a walking, talking joke of a woman. Pay your fucking bills, you deadbeat.

And, Swami to you: you have all this spiritual power, and yet your ego has been completely corrupted by this power. Just like all spiritual teachers. It all goes south. You are a screwed up guy, who is so sick as to not be able to see your own corruption.

Go do some cocaine.

Michelle–go tell him I said so.