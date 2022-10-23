Two Missing Witnesses, Ward’s Utmost Interference, Investigate Liz Bazzani’s Death

They followed him to Gold Beach.

Liz’s sister, Theresa, also followed the Swami. Teresa’s husband, Salman Khan, also follows the Swami. They went farther than Liz. They followed him to Gold Beach.

When she was 17, she met J. Michael Shoemaker.

Liz joined him in Bloomington. She went with him to Boston. She followed him to Portland. She followed him for 45 years until her death in 2017.

She graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne and attended Indiana University in Bloomington

Salman, Theresa and Swami

Her eldest child, Vanessa, had a child of her own. Liz often cared for her granddaughter Genevieve at the ashram. Genevieve would sometimes stay overnight. She had her own bed in Liz’s apartment.

As Liz evolved, her marriage to Michael changed from wife to friend.

Wish I could have gotten those baking tips from you…I so appreciate your fabulous skills with food, and will think of your memorable creations often.

Liz’s most dedicated work was in the ashram itself, in the kitchen, where she made meals for the Swami. She was a cook and baker.

Liz’s sister and her husband started a business selling rugs from the east.

Liz’s sister and her husband started a business selling rugs from the east. Liz acted as a bookkeeper and helped with marketing. Liz also helped design jewelry for another Swami-inspired businesses.

Liz married Michael Bazzani, and he also followed the Swami. They had two daughters, Vanessa, born in 1981, and Pia, born in 1982. The girls grew up in the Ashrams in Boston and Portland. The Swami was the center of their lives.

Liz, Vanessa and Genievive

Kali Ross wrote: Liz was a ray of sunshine, always brought life into a room. Over the many years of knowing her, I have never seen a sad face she was always happy. She loved to be around people she loved. Liz was caring, loving, hopeful, happy, and just a joy to be around. She was always a great person to talk to. There is no one like her. She was one of a kind…. going into a room and seeing your bright smile. Your smile could make anyone’s bad day go better.

Lois Marie Tallon wrote:

I loved working in the kitchen, sharing each others stories, laughing and tasting the most delicious pastries I’ve ever experienced. Sharing the third floor space, scarf fashion shows in your room and in the hall, laughing till we cried.

Ruth Knight, with the Swami and husband Eddie.

Ruth wrote :

Liz! It’s been a joy to have shared some part of this life with you. Your most excellent cooking and sweetness in all things you’ve touched is missed and will never be forgotten. Wishing you a brilliant journey onward!

And Kristen Francis: Liz, I appreciated your presence in my life more than words. You always magically showed up knocking at my door when I needed someone the most. Your caring and laughter would fill me up and make me forget my troubles. The care, kindness, fun and generosity that you gave me, will live on in my heart forever…. I will miss your company, friendship and laughter tremendously. I feel blessed to have known such a beautiful soul ~ you taught so much through your actions. Thank you Liz

So we now come to the last 30 days of Liz’s life. She is 62. It is the end of 2016.

We have two views of Liz coming from people who knew her towards the end.

Jayne Lyons saw her in December 2016. Jayne said Liz was robust and healthy. She worked long hours cooking and caring for her 7-year-old grandchild. Liz also worked a steady job downtown.

Marilyn Ritter saw her. “I… enjoyed your company in December, when you stopped by to catch up and we shared a late evening chat.”

Dan Glavin said Liz was carrying heavy pots up the stairs to serve the Swami his meals in December. He did not observe anything wrong with her.

The Swami and Sharon Ward. She often said she would take a bullet for the Swami and possibly deliver one for him too.

At least one person saw things differently . Sharon Ward said Liz lost weight. She had fallen, and was feverish, Sharon said. Possibly not in her right mind.

Ward said Liz was disoriented , depressed, and had medical issues.

But if Liz was sick, how did she care for her 7-year-old grandchild? If she was disoriented, how did she work in the kitchen and keep her work schedule as a bookkeeper?

Liz might have had reason to be depressed . The Swami no longer felt Liz deserved all he had done for her. As the supreme moral judge at the Movement Center – if the guru found cause for criticism, Liz had gone astray. The Swami told one of his female partners about Liz. As she put it, the Swami “talked crap” about Liz.



Why was the Swami angry with her? How serious was it?



It seems Liz disobeyed the Swami. She remained in contact with someone who had left the community. But was that someone a woman or girl the Swami had abused?

Liz Bazzani

On Wednesday, January 18, Liz was at the ashram taking care of Genevieve. Around 7:45 pm, Vanessa came to get her child. At that time, she saw her mother, Liz.

Heather Gail George and the Swami Heather George also saw Liz that night. Heather was leaving the ashram, moving to another city to pursue her career.

Heather wrote about that last meeting:

Dear sweet Liz, your physical departure still hasn’t settled in. Maybe this is because your presence, for me, was always somewhat ethereal in nature. You truly have been a light in my life, and I know this is true for all those who knew you. As I have told Theresa and Vivi, my door and heart will always be open to them. It has been such a joy sharing a home with you guys. I will cherish the mala you made me as one of my most precious possessions. Like everything you ever made, you put your whole heart into it and created something that creates awe and wonder at the beauty and talent so few possess.

Our last conversation, just a few hours before you left, we were talking about how much we were going to miss each other, but acknowledged that distance was not going to weaken our connection. You wished me well on my next adventure. And I wished for you to get the rest you needed. We hugged and said goodnight and how much we loved each other. We never know what our last words will be with our loved ones, but I could not be more grateful for ours now. Rest in peace and surrounded by all of our love my friend. Time for your next adventure too it seems. We’ll be ok, go be free to create beauty in new ways. A hui hou ~ Until we meet again.

Wednesday night

At the Movement Center, after evening yoga, the lights dim at 9 pm. People retire to their rooms. If Liz had left before 9 pm, someone might have seen her, but after 9 pm, people were in their rooms. Liz could have left without anyone noticing.



And leave the ashram she did.



Though it was 28 degrees outside, Liz did not take an overcoat. She left her purse, wallet, credit cards, ID, and cash behind.



She wore a gold ring with a large flat, square amethyst on her left ring finger.



We do not know when Liz left.



We know her cell phone left at 10:40 pm, according to AT&T location records. The phone moved southwest for the next 12 minutes. This time and location were consistent, with Liz walking to NE 30th and Glisan and boarding the #19 bus heading downtown .



It could also be consistent with it and her being in a car, concious or not.

Thursday, January 19

The next record of her cell phone from AT&T showed Liz’s phone location was at SW 2nd and Taylor early Thursday at 1:15 am.

This was close to where she worked and close to the Willamette River.