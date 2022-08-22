CT Court’s Dirtiest Secret: Abuse of Children May Be Masonic

Julia Donovan’s opinions are her own. They do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Frank Report.

In the first paragraph of this story, Julia paraphrases the “blood oath” of the Masons. She is not threatening Judge Thomas Moukawsher. She is questioning if Judge Moukawsher has made such a blood oath. This might explain the behavior of this judge, who has no regard for the welfare of children.



By Julia Donovan

Maybe CT Family Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher’s ego, political connections and/or fear of “having his throat cut across, his tongue torn out by its roots, and buried in the rough sands of the sea at a low-water mark, where the tide ebbs and flows twice in twenty four hours” should he ever knowingly or willingly violate such a sick oath and obligation, is all too overwhelming and scary for him to simply say:

Moukawsher:

Attorney Nickola Cunha, you were brave to tell me about the collusion that enabled the taking of hundreds of thousands of dollars from Karen Riordan and her children.

Your brief comments referencing a common religion among those who mishandled the case actually pointed to a plausible reason lawyers and judges could exclude those outside well-established and exclusive circles.

Most of us are aware of many examples of all kinds of political groups and religions, who, for whatever reason, consider themselves superior to those outside their unmixed groups.

World wars are fought over such strong religious and political convictions, and secret wars are waged all the time with well-hidden long marches through institutions.

I should have given you the opportunity to present your valid concerns about horribly blatant corruption in Connecticut family courts. I actually think sometimes the lawyers waste time. Sometimes the lawyers tie up a case for years with frivolous motions, harassing discovery, and baseless accusations that divert the court in custody cases from where it should focus like a laser: on getting a decision about the best interests of the children.

There are those who say the Family Division of this court currently isn’t serving the public interest well. I am one of them. Indeed, I am not alone in hoping for a better system. The leadership of Connecticut’s Judicial Branch has been giving the Family Division special attention precisely because it has openly declared that our system can better serve the public.

Sometimes the problems in the Family Division appear to be the process that has grown over time. It’s slow. It’s cumbersome. Cases haven’t moved quickly enough, glacially in some instances.

Judge Gerard Adelman should have allowed you to present your client’s case months ago. He should have apologized months ago for not allowing you to present your client’s case. I hope he will apologize soon for mishandling the case, regardless of his motivations for those wrong actions in the case.

I temporarily allowed Mr. Adelman to prevent you from zealously representing your client, and now reverse those decisions I made in this case. I hope you and your client will forgive me. I now more clearly see what happened here.

How simple and beautiful that would be — and how beautiful it would be if Attorney Cunha would forgive him.

If Judge Moukawsher is ever brave enough to say or write anything like that, Connecticut family courts would be the most respectable model for family courts around the world.

Some group somewhere funded Dr. Richard Gardner’s world tours. He spread his poisonous “Parental Alienation Syndrome” family court strategy in America, Great Britain, Israel, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Germany, The Netherlands and many other countries in what was probably one of many campaigns planned as “long marches” through the institutions to weaken families in preparation for the one world government we now see trying to take over all nations today.



If Judge Moukawsher knows more about the corruption in Connecticut family courts than he’s saying, what would happen if he tells us what he knows about Dr. Gardner, Mr. Kinsey, The American Legal Institute and all the non-profits who promoted Gardner’s dirty tricks?

Would someone in the Order tell someone to slit Mr. Moukawsher’s throat or tear out his tongue? Or, would he live a long and happy life, known around the world as the hero who saved billions of children from corrupted family courts?

Alas, maybe Mr. Moukawsher and Mr. Adelman already know exactly who Mr. Gardner was.



Maybe both know exactly what Mr. Gardner did and why. Maybe both already know who financed Mr. Gardner’s world tours. That would be an entirely plausible scenario if Mr. Moukawsher and Mr. Adelman are among Connecticut’s “politically connected”.

Maybe Mr. Moukawsher and Mr. Adelman are members of a “politically connected” private group of mostly white men who consider themselves “the elect” or “the elite” or “masters” of one thing or another.

Who wouldn’t want to feel so special?

But, what if feeling special meant Mr. Moukawsher and Mr. Adelman had to take a few oaths to a well-hidden Order none of us know about? Could they think “the well-being of the Order is the first great law” because they were told they would be killed if they told others the secrets of the Order?

What if the great laws of such an Order were to leave Connecticut and federal laws in their dust?

Has anyone ever heard Mr. Moukawsher or Mr. Adelman privately refer to anyone not in their group as “the profane”?

If so, corruption in Connecticut family courts isn’t about any interpretation or denomination of any Jewish religion. It would mean everyone in Connecticut who isn’t a member of “the Order” don’t have a fair chance — and don’t ever mention that in any Connecticut court.

In the same way, how do Connecticut family court judges and lawyers who prefer sexualization of children get away with it? It’s not the Jews. It looks like a religion most people don’t even know about.

Have you ever heard of Freemasonry and “ancient mystery religions”?

You think maybe it’s possible that those who say they talk to demons run the world? King Solomon thought he did. Just a few years ago, Chuck Schumer talked to what looked like an empty chair. Was he talking to a demon?

Everyone paying attention sees the world going to hell in a hand basket.

As Sharyl Attkisson said, “Rather than demanding accountability, we’ve slipped into a 1984 sort of acceptance. Public shock and outrage over the known government abuses has morphed into a numb acceptance.”