Parlato: From Where I Stand, FBI Examiner Booth Testified Falsely — EXIF Data Is Easy to Change

There has been considerable debate in these pages on the topic of EXIF data.
Raniere Rule 33 Killer? — ‘EXIF Data Hard to Remove!’ — FBI Forensic Examiner Brian Booth – on Cami Photos Dating to 2005
Someone Is Lying About EXIF Data; Is It Suneel or FBI Forensic Examiner Brian Booth?
EXIF Data Written Over, Under, Sideways Down on FBI Forensic Examiner Booth Testimony — But Is It Really Hard to Change?
Suneel Fires Back, Takes on All Commenters, and No Prisoners, Hitting Hard on Booth, EXIF Data, and FBI Tampering
Suneel Explains Quest to Investigate FBI Tampering and Defend Raniere – It Was ‘the Lie’
FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Brian Booth Goes Dark on LinkedIn After His Bogus EXIF Data Testimony Scrutinized
Suneel: ‘Did I Lie About FBI Examiner Brian Booth Going Dark? Or Did He Lie About Exif Data?’
In short, the gist of the stories is that FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Brian Booth testified at the trial of Keith Raniere that EXIF data is hard to change. Suneel Chakravorty, who has Keith Raniere’s power of attorney, said it is easy.
It wasn’t hard to find information online that supported what Chakravorty said: EXIF data is not hard to change.
I could not find anything to support FBI Senior Examiner Booth’s testimony.
For my part, I simply did an online search for how to change EXIF data and found many opportunities to learn how to do it.
One article on LifeHacker.com by Brenden Hesse, What Is EXIF Data, and How to Remove It From Your Photos, shows us how and entirely contradicts what the FBI senior forensic examiner said about how difficult it is to change EXIF data.
Anyone can change EXIF data, according to Hesse. There’s nothing to it.
Hesse wrote, “EXIF data can tell you a lot about a photo, but you can easily remove or modify metadata… Programs like Adobe’s Photoshop or Lightroom let you edit EXIF data, and social media platforms like Instagram, Imgur, and Twitter strip EXIF data out of an image before it’s uploaded.”
Evidently, if you have a Windows desktop you can do it without downloading software.
Hesse explains;
- Right-click an image file you have saved.
- Select “Properties.”
- Select the “Details” tab.
- Click “Remove Properties and personal information.”
- Select whether you want to create a backup with all possible metadata removed, or simply remove the data you specify without making a copy.
- Click each piece of information you want to delete, then click “OK.”
“Mac users will need an extra app to remove EXIF data…Photoshop and Lightroom can help. There are also several free third-party programs you can use instead, such as ImageOptim or EXIF Purge.”
So, Hesse says you can do it easily.
If you can believe a number of YouTube videos, the average consumer can learn to remove EXIF data in minutes.
“How To Remove Metadata From Photos” shows how to strip EXIF data on photos in three minutes.
Another YouTube video, “How To Edit and Remove MetaData from Images” is less than two minutes long.
It shows how to change and remove EXIF data, including the date and time the photo was created, something that FBI agent Booth said was very hard to do.
It goes on and on.
Here is another by Christopher Blacken, who recommends the free software, ExifTool, to alter EXIF data.
There are other videos on YouTube that show how to change EXIF data without ruining or corrupting the file. It is hard to imagine why Booth would say it is hard to change.
One can understand that the prosecutors, Mark Lesko and Moira Kim Penza, who are not tech experts, could say that EXIF data might be hard to change. They were merely repeating testimony of the FBI senior forensic expert.
Still, it sticks in my craw that Brian Booth said EXIF data is hard to remove or change.
It is not.
Here are additional links to videos that, frankly, make Booth look ether incompetent or a liar. By the way, this is not brand new technology. Some of these videos were published before Booth gave his testimony in 2019.
How To Edit and Remove MetaData from Images | Photos Exif Editor
How to change photo date on iPhone with Metadata Pro
Does Not Mean FBI Tampered
Just because Booth said EXIF data is hard to remove or change, does not mean the FBI tampered with the Cami photos.
The EXIF data might have been accurate and Booth might have lied about it being hard to change so that the jury would believe the EXIF data dates on the photos.
Still, it was not true that EXIF data is hard to change. Booth must have known it was not true.
When he said “most commercial software will not touch EXIF data,” he was far from telling the whole truth if not outright lying.
Because, yes, there are commercial software applications that can do more than “touch” EXIF data. There are free software applications that can change EXIF data. Software can add, remove, and alter EXIF data.
When Booth said, “They purposely designed it [EXIF data] that way… they don’t want data to be moved around and changed, especially time and date information,” and, “But when it comes to photos, they still keep you from changing dates and times. It’s not easy to change those,” he was not telling the truth.
Widely available, free software designed to alter EXIF data makes it easy to change dates and times.
EXIF Date Changer is one such software and has been around since 2010.
Forensic examiner Booth claims to have had 13 years experience in the FBI forensic lab. He must know that EXIF data can be changed simply and easily. And when he said “they purposely designed” it so it was hard to change, he was not telling the truth.
They designed it so it was easy to change, for the convenience of photographers or anyone who wants privacy.
EXIF data is not hard to change.
At best, Booth told a half-truth BOOTH: “Those things are very hard for the consumer to be able to modify, unless you wind up getting software that’s just developed to do that.”
Booth is being deliberately misleading here. Sure, technically, it’s hard to modify EXIF data without the free software that anyone can get, but he doesn’t say that. He is not being forthright. EXIF data is easy to change, and I could teach anyone, even someone with the most minimal computer skills, in a matter of 20 minutes without a trace.
So why I am wasting time on this? Because it bothers me that someone from the FBI should get on the stand and testify wrongly about anything.
Booth testified falsely and he knows it.
That’s wrong and I know it.
10 Comments
This has probably been answered before, but does changing EXIF data leave “fingerprints” that indicate the data was changed?
In other words, if someone were to change EXIF data on a photo, is there any way to forensically prove that the change was made?
If so, then it could be argued that Booth wasn’t being entirely untruthful, and that perhaps he was just saying it’s difficult to change EXIF data without those changes being detected.
If not, then Booth’s testimony is inexplicable.
Once again, you’re confusing the process of removing Exif data with altering (faking) Exif data.
Regular photo editing tools routinely used by amateur photographers (like me) allow you to remove identifying data from photos. For privacy or file space reasons.
Facebook does this automatically when you post a picture. This specifically came up at trial. Brian Booth never disputed any of this.
Dates and locations are easily removed from Exif files. Nobody disputed this. Brian Booth did not dispute this.
What is difficult, from a consumer standpoint, is changing (faking) Exif data.
This is what Brian Booth testified. He never said it’s impossible. He said it involves downloading special software. He said it would be difficult for the consumer to do.
Booth testified truthfully.
The accusation that he lied or is incompetent is arrant nonsense.
Sure, you can change meta data. There is another question though; is there something on the pictures that allows the court to determine the age of the picture. Say a calendar in the background or braces or something else like household equipment that can be dated. I am pretty sure the court did not base it’s decision solely on the meta data of a single picture.
The entire issue is a red herring. Camila has now testified to the authenticity of the photograph and much worse besides. Whatever misleading evidence the FBI guy may have given is completely irrelevant. There is absolute certainty of Raniere’s guilt, of child rape and making and possessing child pornography.
Nothing succeeds like success and nothing fails like failure. With the implosion of Nxivm, people are no longer scared to tell the truth. The intimidation, the collateral, the threats, the litigation and harassment, the lies and buggings, the confinements and tortures and starvations … they’re all over.
There’s always a golden age of a pyramid scheme, and for the masters at the top, it’s living the dream. When you see what the dream was built upon, you either wake up or go into deep psychic shock and denial. Bur the scam was working so well, people were smiling. Nancy especially…
Anyone know about Allison Mack? How is she doing in her new home?
If everything they had on Raniere was true why the need to lie? Given what the NXIVM supporters have been saying on different platforms I believe something is really off on this case. Maybe we are all wrong and NXIVM supporters are right. Raniere might be innocent and we’ve all been convinced of a different story.
Great article! 😎
Wasn’t the point in the trial that you could not change that data without the change being detected?
Suneel-
I have taken the time to bone-up on the subject of Computer Forensics. We have no idea if you even followed Computer Forensic protocols/procedures.
Computer Forensics Issues you have never addressed:
• A true forensics image/copy takes hours to produce. How did you have the time?
• Was a Write Block Device used?
• Were Encase or some other courtroom recognized software tools used in the data analysis?
• Are the JPEGs exact copies of proprietary digital camera RAW files?
• Did you use Logical copy/paste or a Forensics image to make the data file ie hard drive copies?
• Were the image copies of the drives emailed or were physical hard copies shipped to the experts?
Suneel, you have us all debating one completely ridiculous issue — Brian Booth’s off-the-cuff testimony: i.e., his answer to one question regarding EXIF data and how difficult it is to manipulate.
The real issues are the quality of your hard drive copies because your expert opinions are worthless if they’re based on BAD DATA! Plus your experts aren’t even experts in Computer Forensics.
I don’t expect answers to my questions.
Clearly, you don’t want to incriminate yourself. I know your heart is in the right place, but you are deluding yourself and bullshitting us….
Take care!
P.S. I am not K.R. Claviger and I don’t have the patience to debate the supposed crackpot IT Experts who permeate the Frank Report and don’t listen to reality.
***
I have a desktop software background in no particular order skills using MFC, AS 400 DBs, Com, C++, VB, JavaScript, ATL etc….. All old tech, but more than the IT cranks on Frank Report know or understand.
***
Sorry, Frank, I posted my comment in the wrong place!!
Frank- From where I stand the EXIF debate is meaningless unless Suneel addresses the issues I brought up!
We have no idea if Suneel’s data is good or valid in a court of law!