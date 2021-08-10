Vegan Body Builder Kim Constable Wrote Letter to Judge for Lauren Salzman, Fails to Disclose NXIVM Connection, Reportedly Still Paying Nancy as Life Coach

These ex-NXIVM folks are not always the most forthright. I held publication of this letter [below] and Ben Myers’ letter to after the sentencing of Lauren Salzman since I did not want to hurt her chances of being imprisoned. Happily she got probation.

NXIVM member Kim Constable of Ireland wrote the letter [below] to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis for Lauren and will undoubtedly do the same for Laruen’s mother Nancy – who will be sentenced Sept. 8.

Kim, who is making a fine living as an online vegan body building guru, does not disclose she is a NXIVM member in her letter- a letter Lauren’s attorneys saw fit to redact the authorship of so that only the judge, the parties, Kim and I knew who wrote it.

Kim is a hardline Salzman fan and according to a source, she is still paying Nancy Salzman the sum of $5000 per month for life coaching.

In fact, two sources say Nancy continues to pull down well over $100,000 per year as a life coach from NXIVM devotees of hers.

Here is Kim’s letter, interspersed with some of her body building photos she uses to advertise her services as the Sculpted Vegan.

Dear Judge Garaufis

I want to express this letter as a character reference for Lauren Salzman.

I have known Lauren for more than 15 years. And in this time, I have known her to be nothing but genuine, caring, kind and honest. In fact, she has been a true friend to me on more occasions than I can count.

When I first met Lauren I was struck by how happy she seemed to be. Always smiling and holding out her arms for a hug or a warm embrace. I didn’t know her very long before I realised that she was genuinely one of the most wonderful people I’d ever met.

One day I brought my children to an outdoor party where we both were guests. Lauren instantly made a beeline for them and started to play with them, riding around on the ground pretending to be a seaside donkey and offering them rides on her back. She spent the day bonding with the two boys, aged two and three respectively, and by the end of the party they were clambering into her lap and covering her face with kisses.

She had no need to do this. There were many people at the party, and Lauren’s time could’ve been spent with any of the people there. Yet, she chose to spend most of her time with the children of the guests. To me, this says an enormous amount about a person’s character.

Lauren connects instantly with everyone she meets. She has a genuine love of people, a natural rapport with strangers and would go out of her way to help anyone in need. Even though we live on opposite sides of the Atlantic, she would often send me funny memes, check in with me and send me cards and well wishes on special occasions.

The last 2 years have been hard on Lauren. It is apparent to me, that she fully accepts responsibility for all her actions and wants nothing more than to move forward into the next stage of her life with a deeper knowledge of self and a greater awareness of her responsibility and place in the world.

I have watched her struggle, cry, be happy and then sink into a deep despair, before regaining her composure and continuing her work to become a better human. In fact, that’s all I’ve ever known Lauren to do. Work tirelessly on becoming a better human. At her core and at the essence of who she is, is a desire to make the world a better place to live.

At the end of the day, I can only tell you what I see. And that is a woman who has a burning desire to put right the wrongs, to rebuild her life and to do as much good in the world as she possibly can. Her work with animals, and how hard she has studied to become a successful dog groomer, despite the adversity that is now present in her life, is testament to the fact that she is determined to make good in

this world.

Lauren Salzman truly is one of the good ones. She is kind, honest, straight and true. I have never known her to be any other way, and have witnessed her exhibit these traits consistently in the 15 years of close friendship I have enjoyed with her. These words are spoken from the heart. Anyone who connects with children and animals in the pure and genuine way she does, has nothing but a heart of gold.

I hope this letter will give you an understanding of Lauren that you possibly did not have before. Her work over the last 2 years to try to build another life, to retrain in another profession and her continuing desire to be the best she can be, is inspiring to me in many ways. I would place her as someone to look up to in the world. Someone I could aspire to be more like. Someone I would have no hesitation in leaving my children with. The kind of person that I myself, strive to be.

If you would like to speak with me personally, or have any questions about anything I have written, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

Many thanks and best

