Ireland’s Nxivm Leader, Kim Constable Releases Video of Her ‘Prancing Like a Stripper’ as Young Son Watches

.
“It’s getting to the point where I am putting on more body fat than I’m used to carrying. And I know I’ve also built a huge amount of muscle. . I’m 4kg (8.8lbs) heavier than the end of November 2019 and not all of that is fat! There is a part of me wants to shred to see what’s underneath the layer of fluff. And then there is the fat, lazy part of me is perfectly happy exactly where I am!
“I eat, train and sleep like a Trojan. The perfect recipe for muscle growth. And damn, I love eating, sleeping and training! So I guess we will keep going til the end of the year and maybe shred a little once winter comes.Shredding in summer is no fun anyway. There’s far too many 🍻 to be had!
“Happy Wednesday everyone 😊”
-
Love how your son comes in and posing in your kitchen is the most normal thing in the world love it you rock #legend
***
A reader that brought to this my attention thought it was bizarre.
She wrote, “What can one say? I showed this to my husband earlier today. He just sat nodding his head in despair. He said, ‘You know she’s not all up there.’ I said, ‘She’s not all down there either'” .
Marie White also had a comment, that I thought was precocious: “I’ve seen these poses before. She’s probably practicing for a competition. It’s clearly inappropriate. My daughter and I both agree she’s out of her mind. I bet she’s taking steroids, ‘juicing’. Something tells me this is what Raniere’s mother may have done as well. [She was a dancer.] Walking around like a whore. It’s like she wants the child to watch her.”
One thing that is curious is that Kim has a fairly large tattoo that seems to go beneath her bikini. I wonder if that is to obscure a handsome pubic brand?
Being as close as she was to Allison Mack and Sara Bronfman, it seems likely she was recruited for DOS. Did she obtain a brand for her efforts to serve Nxivm?
Finally, two points should be made:
First, I would not have published the photos of her kid if Kim herself had not published these for the world to see.
Second. Although Kieth Raniere taught in Nxivm courses that it is society that condemns parents who have sex with their children though the children might enjoy it and, but for society, would grow up thinking it is totally natural, I doubt that this was Kim’s intention.
It seems her intent was just to show that her kids are used to her working out and showing her body unashamedly to the world – as an inspiration of what a vegan bodybuilder can do.
I might be in the minority here, but it seems disconcerting and inappropriate. That may be in part because of Raniere’s immoral teachings on the subject, and because Raniere himself was rumored to have been sexually molested by his mother for years.
But also because – and even without Constable’s long association with Raniere and his cult – it just seems unnatural.
Still, to reiterate I doubt that it was Constable’s intention. Of course I do not know what the mores are in Ireland where she sells her courses, were I advising her, I would not advise posting this video and probably suggest taking down now that it is up.
5 Comments
What does the tattoo represent? Looks like a big, diffuse smudge. Anyone who gets a tattoo like that has no sense of aesthetics. You don’t disfigure your appearance with something like that if you have a correct attitude towards your body. Kim constable,you shouldn’t be proud of your tattoo, I’ m sorry, I guess me and you have a different attitude about it.
Somebody’s kid is going to have a case of Oedipus Rex.
While i don’t find that appropriate, she is in Bikini, not naked…Granted it’s a skimpy and particularly unclassy one but you compare body building contestor to stripper?
Let’s make things clear , i don’t like Kim Constable, i don’t like her principle and i don’t like the kind of person she is…but that doesn’t mean i’ll make up stories about her.
Once again, Stick with the facts !
“Being as close as she was to Allison Mack and Sara Bronfman, it seems likely she was recruited for DOS. Did she obtain a brand for her efforts to serve Nxivm?”
Except it was not Allison’s decision (nor sara) and therefore being “close” (which is untrue…or many people have been close to her) doesn’t impact wether she was in or not.
Little reminder for you because you obviously don’t always understand how life is : Being close on a picture, geographically or anything similar doesn’t mean having a close relation…being acquaintance is not the same as being friend…
Anyway,It’s Raniere only that made those decision and only him.
While you like to mix everything and despite the fact that i’m not a fan of any of the bronfmans, you are connecting someone that is more than remote from DOS …
You are not tired of making silly conclusion and connecting everyone?
“The mailman was delivering package to each member of DOS and the executive…it mean he was a member!! he probably also decided the color of the wallpaper of Raniere’s office as well as his underwear”.
The fact is (and will always be):
Allison never had any decision power and not even on her own life and this is illustrated by the trial (including solid proofs) but also by your own allegations when you said that Allison wasn’t allowed to decide for her own contracts.
Sara was never connected to DOS…Clare was allegdly connected (thou never demonstrated) and it was you who presented this “story” as the authority shows that ,despites her heavy implication, Clare seem to be out of DOS.
Raniere was the SOLE person to make any kind of decision. This is clear from the trial, this is clear from the proofs and this is actually your original allegation before you got into the conspiracy theories.
You do understand that your behavior ,trying to implicate everyone, is a mark of support for the devil…hhmm i mean Raniere?
You seem to find excuses for him every time you can by pretending that other people had their word in this cult…
He was the head with Nancy Salzman. Lauren was his underdog and he had a few uncoerced follower(Bronfmans and a few other) that helped him…
For the rest, they are his victim…
“First, I would not have published the photos of her kid if Kim herself had not published these for the world to see.”
Don’t act like you are ethical, you spend all your time spreading lies lately…Why would you care for kids.
It doesn’t change that while the pictures are technically public, they are still the property of Kim (and even more since she doesn’t depend of USA …USA has privacy protection laws but they are rarely applied).
Taking the picture of her kids is not legal without her permission (especially when you mix her to shady activity)…It’s lucky that not that many people read your blog anymore because there , you could damage her kids life.
It’s not like you care, much like Raniere, you love to destroy people’s life…but be cautious because here, you are on a mined ground…you can’t just post picture of people without approbation and connect them to crimes without expecting serious return of stick.
I can’t believe i end up defending someone i dislike like Kim but i’m someone who is fair (contrary to you) and i only go after those who deserve it…
you , you just go for the clicks.
That photo of Allison and Keith makes me feel hopeful their love will last 4ver. 🤪 He is her Master after all.
Besides the fact that stripper is dancing for dollars in her tiny flat, did you guys notice the time? 9:10 am says the clock on her wall and the box of cereal says ‘Shreddies’. 🧐
Even a Dirty Rat Bastard like myself is disturbed by the photos of Kim with her kiddy….
BTW: Anyone know if Kim is looking to adopt a 40 year old man?