Ireland’s Nxivm Leader, Kim Constable Releases Video of Her ‘Prancing Like a Stripper’ as Young Son Watches

Kim Constable was, and possibly still is, the leader of Nxivm in Ireland. She is or was also the leader of Rainbow Cultural Garden, the childhood experiment for the now nearly decimated cult. Kim, who is a vegan, is a body builder and sells online courses to train others to obtain the kind of fitness she possesses.

On her Instagram, she just posted a curious two minute video wherein she prances around in a Wonder Woman bikini/thong, “acting like a stripper” she says.

What makes it rather curious is that her son comes in and out of the video in a fairly nonchalant way.

Kim calls herself thesculptedvegan

The Instagram video can be seen here: Kim writes on her Instagram page about it, “I came across this video of early last year when I was practicing posing in the kitchen. It made me realise how whacky our normal life is for my kids. They come into the kitchen to make cereal, and I’m prancing around in a Wonder Woman bikini, acting like a stripper.

.

“It’s getting to the point where I am putting on more body fat than I’m used to carrying. And I know I’ve also built a huge amount of muscle. . I’m 4kg (8.8lbs) heavier than the end of November 2019 and not all of that is fat! There is a part of me wants to shred to see what’s underneath the layer of fluff. And then there is the fat, lazy part of me is perfectly happy exactly where I am! And they don’t even bat an eyelid 😂“It’s getting to the point where I am putting on more body fat than I’m used to carrying. And I know I’ve also built a huge amount of muscle. . I’m 4kg (8.8lbs) heavier than the end of November 2019 and not all of that is fat! There is a part of me wants to shred to see what’s underneath the layer of fluff. And then there is the fat, lazy part of me is perfectly happy exactly where I am! “I eat, train and sleep like a Trojan. The perfect recipe for muscle growth. And damn, I love eating, sleeping and training! So I guess we will keep going til the end of the year and maybe shred a little once winter comes. Shredding in summer is no fun anyway. There’s far too many 🍻 to be had! “Happy Wednesday everyone 😊”

Shredding is apparently when a body builder gets her body fat down to 6% or lower while retaining lean muscle in order to show the muscle ripple.

Kim got a few comments praising her, such as

emhaol.piratequeen Absolutely beautiful 💚💙💚

wuddupgc You rock girl 🤗💕

beautifulsoulkam Awesome 👏🏽

rhonanightshade I would be super shy if someone I knew walked in on me posing like this too 😂🤣😂🤣

lianemercedez You look incredible!!

dawneedotcom Boo really you got it babe flaunt that chit!!

raising_my_squad Love how your son comes in and posing in your kitchen is the most normal thing in the world love it you rock #legend *** A reader that brought to this my attention thought it was bizarre.

She wrote, “What can one say? I showed this to my husband earlier today. He just sat nodding his head in despair. He said, ‘You know she’s not all up there.’ I said, ‘She’s not all down there either'” .

Marie White also had a comment, that I thought was precocious: “I’ve seen these poses before. She’s probably practicing for a competition. It’s clearly inappropriate. My daughter and I both agree she’s out of her mind. I bet she’s taking steroids, ‘juicing’. Something tells me this is what Raniere’s mother may have done as well. [She was a dancer.] Walking around like a whore. It’s like she wants the child to watch her.”

One thing that is curious is that Kim has a fairly large tattoo that seems to go beneath her bikini. I wonder if that is to obscure a handsome pubic brand?

Being as close as she was to Allison Mack and Sara Bronfman, it seems likely she was recruited for DOS. Did she obtain a brand for her efforts to serve Nxivm?

Finally, two points should be made:

First, I would not have published the photos of her kid if Kim herself had not published these for the world to see.

Second. Although Kieth Raniere taught in Nxivm courses that it is society that condemns parents who have sex with their children though the children might enjoy it and, but for society, would grow up thinking it is totally natural, I doubt that this was Kim’s intention.

It seems her intent was just to show that her kids are used to her working out and showing her body unashamedly to the world – as an inspiration of what a vegan bodybuilder can do.

I might be in the minority here, but it seems disconcerting and inappropriate. That may be in part because of Raniere’s immoral teachings on the subject, and because Raniere himself was rumored to have been sexually molested by his mother for years.

But also because – and even without Constable’s long association with Raniere and his cult – it just seems unnatural.

Still, to reiterate I doubt that it was Constable’s intention. Of course I do not know what the mores are in Ireland where she sells her courses, were I advising her, I would not advise posting this video and probably suggest taking down now that it is up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

