Kim Constable Tells World of Her Executive Success Butt Doubts Linger

Kim Constable is a former member of NXIVM who says she left more than 15 years ago. She has an article about her success on Forbes.com. It is possible to buy stories in Forbes, and Kim may have bought this one.
Kim Is the Sculpted Vegan
Butt Camp
There is evidence Kim thinks more of the butt than what science credits.
Here she is a before and after photo of her face.
NXIVM Begone
Kim says she has been out of NXIVM for more than 15 years, and once had Allison Mack over to her house “many years ago.”
Kim also has a podcast.
“People use sex toys and lubes to help enhance their pleasure yet have no idea that what they’re using could completely destroy their sexual health and make sex anything BUT fun.
“From toys made of jelly to lubes with propylene glycol, most people don’t have a clue that what they’re putting in and around their most sensitive body parts (and even taking orally) could be contributing to things like:
- Thrush
- Itching
- Bacterial infections
- Painful sex
- Irritation
- Dryness
“Even reaching orgasm can become downright impossible!
“Sam Evans, co-founder of Jo Divine, a skin-safe and irritant-free sex toy company, is on the podcast today, giving us the juicy lowdown on sex toys, lubes, and how to have more pleasurable sex (especially after menopause).
“A sexual health & pleasure expert, Sam has been featured all over radio, TV, and the press….
- Sam’s best sexual lubricants: https://www.jodivine.com/collections/sexual-lubricants
- Jo Divine IG: https://instagram.com/jo.divine
- Jo Divine FB: https://www.facebook.com/JoDivineShop/
- Jo Divine Twitter: https://twitter.com/jodivineuk
- Jo Divine YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jodivine
- Sam’s personal IG @samtalkssex: https://www.instagram.com/samtalkssex/?hl=en
“QUOTES USED:
“’Sexual health and sexual pleasure go hand-in-hand.’
“’Sex is meant to be noisy, messy, embarrassing, consensual, and most of all fun!’
“‘Your orgasm is YOUR responsibility. Not your husband’s.’”
Kim’s husband is a well known ex-athlete, Ulster rugby player Ryan Constable.
In addition to her Sculpted Vegan business, Kim also teaches people a form of executive success.
She writes: “Did you know that I also teach people the exact steps to becoming millionaires in 12 months through my other online empire, The Million Dollar Mentor?
“If the thought of making 7-figures awakens the mighty entrepreneurial beast inside of you (how could it not?), then hurry up and get on my waitlist so you can be notified as soon as The Million Dollar Mentor becomes available again! And in the meantime, subscribe to my newsletter to get custom-tailored advice on how to achieve some truly massive business goals.”
Kim has one pet peeve that chaps her ass.
It’s when women body builders pretend.
Kim writes, “Don’t you just hate it when women fitness trainers pretend they are teaching people how to develop their glutes – when all they are really doing is showing off their ass?”
Add Comment