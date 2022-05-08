Bodybuilder Kim Constable Renounces Raniere and Allison Mack

In a published statement, former NXIVM member Kim Constable has renounced Keith Raniere. And distanced herself from Allison Mack. Both are in prison.

Readers know of Constable from her work for NXIVM in Ireland.

She is the founder of Scultped Vegan and would have qualified as one of those executive success stories Raniere boasted about had she stayed. Constable has been mentioned in Forbes for her success in selling courses on bodybuilding.



Frank Report revealed Constable has Michelle Salzman on her staff. Michelle is one of her coaches who offers clients a chance to imbibe the techniques that NXIVM has employed for 20 years. Salzman charges $250 per hour.



Constable also wrote a letter to Judge Nicholas Garafuis on behalf of Nancy and Lauren Salzman, asking him to consider leniency for them.

Now she explains her role in NXIVM.

I wasn’t involved with NXIVM, I took a few business training programs run by Executive Success Programs before my son Corey was born, 15 years ago, which was a subsidiary of NXIVM. So did 42,000 other people take these courses.

I never considered Clare Bronfman a mentor, no.

I did consider Keith one while I was taking the courses, yes. I haven’t seen or spoken to him for 15 years, but the trainings I took did change my perspective and helped me be more successful in every aspect of my life. I am not and was not involved in any way with anything that he has been charged with recently, and the whole thing disturbs and disgusts me. He has turned out to be a brilliant sociopath. So I would no longer consider him a mentor of any kind.

Allison Mack and I became friends during one of the courses I took with ESP. She stayed with me for one night in Belfast many years ago, and that was the first time I had seen her in 15 years. I haven’t spoken to her since before she was arrested, and have absolutely no data whatsoever on her involvement or not. I believe she was involved, but I don’t know to what extent. I don’t read or watch the news ever. I would not consider us to be friends any more, especially in light of the current proceedings.

I deleted the pictures of Allison and I together because I did not want to be associated with her or with Keith Raniere. There was nothing more sinister than that. In fact, I think it was prudent to do this, given what they have been accused of, don’t you?

Constable is well known for her Butt Camp, whatever that is. But more than a few said when they saw her leaving, “Such a nice little lass”.

Now just a word on her statement. I am not here to criticize.

But a few things stand out.

Constable said she had not been involved in NXIVM for 15 years. Yet here she is in an NXIVM-Jness class in 2014, which was eight years ago.

She appears with Sara Bronfman and Nancy Salzman.



Here pictures with Allison Mack seem to have been taken in 2016.

The figure of 42,000 people who took NXIVM courses is a new number. NXIVM also published that they had 17,000-course takers.

One amusing thing for a woman who has not taken a NXIVM course in 15 years is that she still uses the NXIVM cult word favorite: “data”.

She writes of Mack, “I haven’t spoken to her since before she was arrested, and have absolutely no data whatsoever on her involvement…”.

She calls Keith “a brilliant sociopath,” which might be as accurate a description as anything one can easily imagine.

In any event, the lady is doing well, and we wish her continued success

Oh one more thing I noticed. Constance writes of Allison Mack, “She stayed with me for one night in Belfast many years ago, and that was the first time I had seen her in 15 years.” This is not quite true. Unless Constable considers 2016 “many years ago.”