Why Did Raniere Suddenly Lose Phone and Visitation Privileges? Eduardo and Susan Dones Debate

Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez has a Twitter account. It is @eduardoasunsolo





He describes himself as a “Justice Advocate. Bringing to Justice FBI Agents and Federal Prosecutors who Committed Crimes in The NXIVM Case.”











Eduardo tweeted: BREAKING: After filing a historic motion showing tampering of evidence by the FBI, Keith Raniere is being cut off of communication with his power of attorney and his loved ones, including potentially the mother of his child. The prison offered him no explanation.



Paige K @PaigeK_07 replied: Why is #keithraniere not being allowed to communicate with @suneelchakra or Mariana? Is he in solitary? Is he being disciplined for something in specific?



Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez: He’s being punished for filing a motion. I know it doesn’t make sense, because it shouldn’t be so. It’s like he’s still in custody of the FBI, like this was Russia.



Paige K: So, was he put in solitary, resulting in him losing visitation rights as a result, or did he lose visitation due to undergoing disciplinary actions (but not solitary)?



Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez: A full update will be coming soon.



Paige K: Um…okay . There are many ways you can lose visitation privileges, but there is no way in hell it’s because he filed the Rule 33 motion.



Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez: I understand it’s hard to believe. Investigate, call the prison, talk to his lawyers, whatever you have to do, but if you find a case of government retaliation commit to expose it.



Paige K: Raniere’s lawyers can’t release that info (attorney-client privileges). You guys said similar things last time he was put in solitary, but that wasn’t the case. He was being disciplined for something entirely different. I guess I’ll only get an honest answer from the DOC.



Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez: I’ll keep you posted.



Paige K: Cool, thanks! I look forward to see what you say.



Lisa Dolinish @DolinishLisa: Ditto



Susan Dones, MA LMT @SusanDones

Replying to Eduardo: I don’t know where you got your info from, Eduardo but this is not true, you have made this all up & I think you know it. He has rights as a prisoner, and knows why these things were taken away from him. He is under investigation for something he was involved in, not filings.



Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez: If you show me the proof of what he’s being investigated for, I’ll make a public statement.



Susan Dones, MA LMT: Show me proof it has to do with the filings, you’re putting those data points together & make it a reality. What we know is he is under investigation. He’s been caught with cell phones, caught emailing through another inmate’s email. It’s not the 1st time he’s been in this place.



Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez: 24 hours later, BOP told him his contact list would scrubbed and he is not able to call anyone (confirmed by his power of attorney). His attorneys can still reach him for now, but legal calls are getting cut off. I saw him in person Sunday. No investigation. All privileges.



Susan Dones, MA LMT: It doesn’t mean it has to do with the filings. You are linking those two things together & making that fact without knowing if that is true. Who knows what Raniere is involved with that got his contact with others taken away?



Paige K: So if he has all his privileges, as you just said, why were you claiming yesterday he can’t see @suneelchakra or Mariana?



Susan Dones, MA LMT: There is so much unknown that I wouldn’t jump to anything, but an investigation is underway. It’s not a good look for you guys. IMO, when you say it’s because of the filings, it’s a lie, as if the system is totally out to screw him over. His actions have put him where he is.



Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez: Here’s the information I have: Keith Raniere filed a motion exposing government criminal activity including tampering and fabrication of child pornography evidence.



Susan Dones, MA LMT: Was Raniere able to email you before he was cut off & now he can’t even do that? Who has been able to visit him beside you and Marianna?



Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez: Since you were rude to me, you’re going to have to wait for the official updates.



Frank: Raniere is not permitted to make phone calls or get visits. His usual schedule has been that he can get visits every other weekend for six hours on Saturday and Sunday. He has never had email since his conviction.

USP Tucson suspended his phone privileges. They removed his entire visitors’ list from approved status. The BOP says he is under investigation. It appears the prison may send him to the SHU.His past stays in the SHU have been both alone in a cell and with one other cellmate.

Last summer, USP Tucson placed Raniere in the SHU in time to prevent him from working on his appeal. His stayed in the SHU for 100 days, making it impossible for him to communicate with his lawyers. They wrote his supplemental appeal without him.The prison sent him to the SHU because of an alleged improper telephone call.

The investigation concerned a message to Nicki through another prisoner. While the communication was innocuous, allegedly Keith violated prison rules.

The prison cleared him of wrongdoing, as I understand it. But it took 100 days, and by that time, his lawyers had filed the appeal. It might be coincidence. But within hours of filing the Rule 33, the prison launched an investigation.

As Susan Dones reminds us, he has broken rules in the past.

Raniere should worry about getting kicked out of Tucson. Suppose they decide at Tucson that he is too much trouble and send him somewhere else. He will spend the rest of his days in prison in solitary – not because the prison will insist, but he will. Prisoners might murder Raniere or abuse him because he is a convicted child sex offender.

Of course, Raniere may win his Rule 33 motion, or his appeal. He may get a new trial, or nothing may happen. But if the BOP decided to boot him out of Tucson, he may not live to see his motions decided.

At Tucson, things can get rough. I understand there was a murder in prison, and there has been no media report of it. The result was the prison went on lockdown, and visitors were not permitted. The prison lifted the suspension last weekend. But now Raniere can have no visitors or phone calls.

Since he is directing his efforts to prove he is a victim of FBI tampering, this isolation may hinder him. He may still have attorney calls, but the prison limits these.

It could be a coincidence. But it is naive to think the BOP is unaware of Raniere’s motion accusing the FBI of criminal conduct. There is a chance this is retaliation.







