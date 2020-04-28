Ireland Nxivm Leader Kim Constable Has Fitness Training She Calls ‘Prison Workout’ – Did She Get It From Raniere?

Kim Constable might be an exception to the rule that anyone who took enough Executive Success Programs courses was sure to be a failure.

The Nxivm stalwart, and leader of the Belfast group for Nxivm and Rainbow Cultural Garden, has become a body building guru. She calls herself “the Sculpted Vegan” and operates a website to sell online training.

She seems to have been in Nxivm since around 2003 and seems to be faithful to the now decimated organization.

She recently deleted social media that showed her longstanding ties with fellow Nxivm leaders in America, but this was probably a necessary business move since Nxivm has a notorious reputation that could dissuade potential fitness customers.

With an entrepreneurial spirit that her mentor Keith Raniere may have inspired, Kim is offering a special workout course that she compares to workouts available to prisoners.

Kim says prisoners are often in the best shape, despite the fact that they do not have workout equipment.

Kim is offering a 4-week program – to coincide with the lockdown for coronavirus – which she describes as “hardcore home fitness for extreme transformation.”

In her advertisement, Kim shows off her sculpted vegan body in a prison outfit top and a bikini bottom.

It is ironic, for her mentor, Keith Raniere is actually in prison.

It is not known if Keith, who claims on his bio to be an amazing athlete himself, provided her with the actual prison workout Kim is now offering.

In fact, some say that Raniere has the hot, sculpted body that others crave.

Here is an image of Raniere, pre-prison:

***

Kim insists that you, too, can look like her [or Keith] whether you are in prison or in the prison of your home because of lthe ockdown, writing on her website, “Social distancing took us into our living rooms and away from daily activities, including the gym ‘my favorite place’. This made me see fitness differently forever. By becoming reliant on shiny dumbells and big machines to get jacked, we forgot a CRUCIAL fact. THE GYM IS NOT THE ONLY PLACE TO GET RIPPED.”

In “a month,” Kim writes, “you can have new, washboard ab muscles and shredded arms that make you ABSOLUTELY PROUD of your mirror’s reflection. How?! For centuries, people got into droolworthy shape using the 1 thing everyone has: THEIR OWN BODY.

“After deep research and testing with these ancient ‘yet modernly scientific’ methods… I’ve unlocked how to ESCAPE the gym & get killer glutes WITHOUT weight machines.”

Kim continues, “I’m revealing this new 4-week system. You’re at home anyway. This is the way to relieve anxiety and get a killer physique. Say YES to this insanely hardcore program that’ll transform your body (and mind).”

GET THE JAILHOUSE SHRED

She goes on to explain why prison is the answer:

“THE SURPRISING ANSWER: PRISON “While I’ve spent years driving to the gym here in Belfast, Ireland – Inmates have developed innovative ways to sculpt their bodies and get insanely strong in small spaces and with no equipment whatsoever. Throughout history, throughout the entire world, they found a concise way to get ripped AND flexible…

“…The results of your newly sculpted arms and daily mental energy are gonna be INSANE…

“This is Jailhouse Training, where you break FREE from needing big barbells “Instead of relying on machines or feeling powerless during this madness, you’re going to claim back the power of control – physically AND mentally… “This shred is f***ing hard. Even though there are NO dumbbells or Stairmaster machines, done from your living room does NOT mean easy. “We can sit in fear or we can muscle up. “Your body is doing more than running from a virus, it still gets to wake up each day and achieve its top peak shape. GET THE JAILHOUSE SHRED Kim describes herself as a body-building mama [she does have four children, who reportedly were Rainbow students.] “THIS BODYBUILDING MOMMA OF 4 HAS HIJACKED THE SYSTEM THAT CAN BE DONE FROM ANYWHERE, EVEN YOUR LIVING ROOM! “Seize this moment to get JAW-DROPPING SEXY in only 4 weeks – ESPECIALLY when inside, trapped with our own possibilities anyhow.” But the fact remains that she is out there selling a course and spending a lot of time on her body. The course, by the way, is $97. *** She also provides some coaching. “Get weekly live, private coaching with me, Kim Constable here, in the Facebook group for the full 4 weeks so you always have the support you need. I am holding your hand through this insane training to make sure you DO NOT fail – whether at the park or on your bedroom floor… “I once thought a gym was the ‘only’ way to get insanely sculpted. Studying prison inmates like Mike Tyson, who came out of of prison looking jacked beyond measure, I see the truth. THEY SAID ORANGE WAS THE NEW BLACK, BUT REALLY?” I WANT TO JAILHOUSE SHRED! Kim also provides a lot of insane advertising: “Insanely simple calorie & macro meal plans that will get you totally peeled”

You will be “insanely strong”

“insane training to make sure you DO NOT fail”

“insanely sculpted”

“insanely shredded” I INSANELY WANT TO JAILHOUSE SHRED! Kim’s “4 WEEK TRAINING PLAN” does not require “big barbells or squat racks” and the “Training is 6 days per week with double cardio sessions every day (video tutorials provided).” For the insanely low price of $97 ORDER NOW *** Speaking of insane, Kim has quite a few insane friends, [for what else can you call people who follow Keith Raniere?] Here are a few of her deleted messages from Facebook sent to me from a follower of Kim’s. A visit to Sara Bronfman’s place. Kim was also big into Jness – she is seen here [second row] in a group with Sara Bronfman and Nancy Salzman [first row]. And below she provides a testimonial for Sara Bronfman for Jness, the women’s group for Nxivm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

