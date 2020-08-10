Who’s Still in Part 4: The Bronfman Sisters, Basit Igtet and Kathy Russell

Among those still staunchly following their Vanguard are, reportedly, two of the defendants in the case against him. I am referring to hapless ballerina Kathy Russell and the sinister Clare Webb Bronfman.

This is part 4 of Who’s Still in Nxivm.

The Inner Circle – Who’s Still in and Who’s out of Nxivm: Part 1 — The Dancers Led By Nicki Clyne

Who’s Still In and Who’s Out of Nxivm: Part 2: The First Line Slave Masters

Who’s Still in and Who’s out of Nxivm Part 3 – More DOS Slaves and SOP Soy-Cucks

Both women are reportedly steadfast in their devotion to Raniere despite the fact that he is incarcerated and they too will likely share the same fate, though for not nearly as long as the monster himself.

In addition to Bronfman and Russell, we take note that Clare’s sister, Sara Bronfman and her husband Basit Igtet are still in the cult.

Sara’s only punishment thus far seems to be financial.

The company’s properties were seized because of financial crimes members of the organization, including Clare Bronfman, were convicted of doing in a decades-long racketeering scheme.

According to our sources, Sara Bronfman’s husband, Basit Igtet, has never been a deep-dyed in wool member, but seems to have gone along with his wife, who holds the purse strings in the relationship.

While Sara seems to have escaped without criminal charges for her role in Nxivm, her sister Clare did not. She will almost certainly be sentenced to prison.

Overall, Sara seems to have been a little smarter than Clare, for she, after seducing the Dalai Lama’s emissary, Lama Tenzin, went on to marry gigolo Basit Igtet and seems to have prefered to allow him to dissipate her wealth as opposed to Raniere, which kept her apart from some of the worst criminal activities.

Initially Sara, like Clare, put most of her fortune in the hands of her Vanguard, who quickly squandered it. Her last foray with Vanguard was when she and her husband, following the directions of Raniere, unsuccessfully tried to overthrow the government of Libya.

While Sara lost a good portion of her wealth investing in Nxivm and taking on Raniere’s enemies, it is estimated that Clare lost more than half of her inherited fortune.

For her continued loyalty to Keith, Clare is likely to get extra years in prison. She will not, reportedly, reveal anything to the feds that might get other Nxivm loyalists indicted, or put the clamps down on Raniere, sources tell Frank Report.

I suspect she knows a little about what public officials were bribed to get various Nxivm enemies in trouble, but rather than save herself, she seems prepared to go down with the Raniere ship. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30. Her attorney asked for a delay so that her sister, Sara, could be at her side, a notion I think improbable. Sara Bronfman will not likely attend her sister’s sentencing, and presently is in hiding in Portugal.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis has indicated he is considering an upward departure from the sentence estimated at Clare’s original plea deal hearing, which was 21- 27 months. More than 100 victims, reportedly, have signed victim impact statements which indicate that the DOJ may have undercharged her; she seems to have commited a host of other racketeering crimes and that the judge might recognize that this sinister heiress needs more time in prison than a mere two years.

For the judge to announce that he is considering an upward departure on sentencing, and, consequently, risk appeal, he must be planning, I would think, of adding at least a year or more to the previously contemplated 27 months maximum. As part of her plea deal, Clare could appeal his sentence if he sentenced her to more than 27 months.

I think Clare is looking at 3-5 years.

Marie White’s painting of Sara Bronfman. Sara did great damage to the victims of Nxivm, using her wealth to enable Raniere to destroy the lives of others, as she blithely Tweets about vegetarian diets, global warming and evolved child rearing, is still deeply involved in the cult.Finally, there is hapless ballerina and former Nxivm bookkeeper Kathy Russell. Our source tells us the petite dancer still longs for the day she can return to Raniere and her life in Nxivm and hopefully make her debut as a dancer.

She aspired to be a ballerina from at least the time she came to Nxivm in the early 2000s. She left Alaska to come to Albany to learn from Raniere. Although Raniere was not known to have ever been a ballerino, he nevertheless is the smartest man in the world – based on his taking a take-home IQ test, then doing his own study that proved the rarity of his IQ, based on the score he got on his take-home test.

For years, Russell was told by Nancy Salzman and Keith that if she paid for enough Nxivm classes, and enjoyed concupiscent meetings with Raniere upon demand – even joining in threesomes with him – and if she helped woman such as Loreta Garza and Daniela illegally get into the country – so he could enjoy concupiscent meetings with them – with or without her joining in – and if she could rent a townhouse under a phony name so it could house another illegal Mexican, Camila Fernandez, so he could enjoy concupiscent meetings with her and hopefully an underage virgin – if she did all this and more – Raniere would help Kathy achieve executive success.

That included Miss Kathy [as she was nicknamed by Raniere] becoming a world-class prima donna and performing around the world with leading ballet companies.

The challenge was Kathy was in her 40s when she came to Raniere. But this was no ordinary teacher Kathy had gone to.

And Kathy was lithe and nimble – [and lascivious too – and enjoyable at least at first by Raniere’s standards – for she was thin, did not cut her hair and ate no garlic– all requirements of the Vanguard].

Kathy went to work for Nxivm at modest wages as bookkeeper. She was not well paid considering she had to do more than most bookkeepers since she had to keep two or more sets of books for the tax evasion-loving Raniere.

She worked for years at low wages, spending most of her earnings on Nxivm courses so she could become a world-class ballerina.

Russell left her 40s behind; then her 50s behind, and was just one Nxivm intensive away from removing her disintegrations and becoming a world-class ballerina, when Raniere was arrested.

She unhappily chose not to take an immunity deal offered by the feds in return for her testimony against Raniere and chose instead to defend him with her freedom. She was arrested in July 2018.

After being indicted, Kathy took about nine months to make up her mind to plead guilty to visa fraud. She is not yet scheduled to be sentenced.

Armed with Raniere’s teachings, she can no doubt pursue her ballet once she gets out of prison. Sentencing guidelines suggest a prison term of 6-12 months for Kathy – who is 61.

MK10ART’s splendid interpretive painting of Kathy Russell headed to court.If nothing else, Kathy Russell shows the hold Raniere had on followers. Some of them dance in front of his prison. Others are willing to go to prison for him. Kathy herself seems willing to do both and no doubt would be out there dancing in front of MDC except she is forbidden to associate with other Nxivm members while awaiting sentencing.

So let us see our list updated with the new members:

Keith Alan Raniere Clare Bronfman Sara Bronfman Basit Igtet Hapless Kathy Russell Loreta Garza Daniela Padilla Monica Duran Nicki Clyne Eduardo Asonsolo Suneel Chakravarty Marc Elliot, Danielle Roberts Linda Chung Michele Hatchette Samantha LeBaron Justin Elliot Lyvia Cohen Angelica Hinjos Leah Motishaw Sahajo Haertel James Del Negro Damon Brink Brett Diamond Farouk Rojas

Stay Tuned for Part 5 where we name more stalwarts of Nxivm.

