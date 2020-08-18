Hapless Raniere Followers Send Emails Demanding They Not Be Shown in NXIVM Documentary ‘The Vow’

The HBO 9-part documentary, the Vow, is premiering on Sunday, August 23 at 10 pm.
The Albany Times Union obtained copies of an email sent from and to followers of Keith Alan Raniere, asking them to send emails to HBO.
Here is the email sent to followers of Raniere:
“From the trailer for the soon to be released HBO documentary, The Vow, it is obvious HBO has obtained a large amount of footage that was taken at ESP/NXIVM events. If you do not want to be in this documentary, you can send the email below (or a version of it) and a picture to outreach@thevowseries.com.”
The email asked Raniere followers to write:
“Dear HBO, I understand that the trailer for the HBO series, The Vow, featured several NXIVM events that I may have attended. I also understand that footage from other NXIVM events may be included in the upcoming series, which premiers on Aug. 23rd. I hereby request that my name, likeness, and/or voice are not included in the HBO series, The Vow, or any other HBO production or promotion.
“I did not and do not issue consent for my likeness to be used for commercial purposes, and therefore, I do not consent for HBO to use footage of me for any reason without my prior written permission. I have attached my picture. Please reference it against the footage in The Vow to ensure my likeness does not appear in the series, or otherwise. Thanks, Your name.”
The documentary was directed by Emmy Award winners Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, who have been nominated for Academy awards. They attended Raniere’s trial and spent more than three years making the series, having begun prior to Raniere’s arrest on March 26, 2018.
It is not known how many followers of Raniere sent emails to HBO or what, if any, impact this will have on the show.
With the show about to air in less than a week, my guess is that lawyers for HBO have cleared every second of the footage and Raniere’s followers will not prevail [much like they never seem to prevail at anything, anyway.]
In a previous post we revealed there are still dozens of Raniere followers and I think it likely that Raniere is directing his stooges to email HBO. [See Who’s Still in Part 4:]
The Vow’s nine episodes will air between August and October:
- The Science of Joy – August 23
- Viscera – August 30
- At Cause -September 6,
- Building Character -September 13
- Class 1 Data – September 20
- Honesty & Disclosure -September 27
- TBA -October 4
- TBA -October 11
- TBA -October 18
I have not seen any of the footage, other than the teaser, but I suspect this documentary will be significant and well received. I suspect a lot of Nxivm members will appear in the series, including Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Clare Webb Bronfman, Sara Rosner Bronfman, Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, Emiliano Salinas and other Nxivm members.
I do not think Raniere loyalists will have any sway over HBO, and that the use of the footage is either the property of the original videographer [Mark Vicente] and/or is now the property of the Vow and/or is covered under the legal doctrine of ‘fair use.’
Viva Executive Success!
2 Comments
I wondered what Nicki Clyne, aka Tongue O Flame was up to.
Nicki, let me give you some advice.
After toothpaste is squeezed out of a tube you can’t put it back in.
Nicki, After a criminal trial and the filing of a civil suit the toothpaste tube is empty.
Nicki, let me illustrate the point with a story.
In 1924 two Chicago punks named Nathan Leopold and Robert Loeb decided to commit the perfect crime by kidnapping and murdering a 14 year old boy named Bobby Franks.
Their perfect crime unraveled in 3 days.
Both punks were sentenced to prison.
Loeb was murdered in prison while trying to rape a fellow inmate.
Leopold was eventually released from prison after 40 years.
A journalist named Meyer Levin wrote a novel based on the story.
It was titled “Compulsion”
/Hollywood made a movie based on the book.
Nathan Leopold, being an arrogant asshole, sued to stop the movie.
The Illinois Supreme Court ruled against Leopold.
Nicki, if you try to stop this TV series in court !you will lose Big Time!
In 1959, Leopold sought unsuccessfully to block production of the film version of Compulsion on the grounds that Levin’s book had invaded his privacy, defamed him, profited from his life story, and “intermingled fact and fiction to such an extent that they were indistinguishable.”
Eventually the Illinois Supreme Court ruled against him,[59] holding that Leopold, as the confessed perpetrator of the “crime of the century” could not reasonably demonstrate that any book had injured his reputation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leopold_and_Loeb#Leopold's_post-prison_years
Nicki, don’t be a punk like Nathan Leopold.
Here is the movie “Compulsion”.
Or it could be innocent people that were friends, families of NXIVM that were invited to events well before any disgusting behavior by Keith and his top people was discovered. These are the people who will be most affected. Maybe they worked at a company whose CEO encouraged or paid for everyone to attend NXIVM programs and events and never had a clue anything was wrong with the company. Maybe they are a former partner or family member or trusted friend invited to the program. These people are the ones most worried and upset about their picture or footage being shown. It’s hard enough to have a job during this pandemic, can they ever find work again having been presented in the documentary as a sex cult member?
What about all the Muslim young men and women that came to the program on recommendation of a loved one years ago and whose face will be recognized by their family and friends? Is it so hard to imagine they will be subjected to being disowned by their families and to the extreme murdered by their family members as a an honor killing? Young Muslim girls have been killed for far less offences by their families, imagine being shown on HBO as a sex cult member (even though they were not and were completely innocent)? I hope the director considers this before showing the documentary without blurring the names and faces of the members. Innocent people are already on edge, suffering severe depression or suicidal before the airing of this documentary. Their names and faces were never known to you or the media as they did nothing wrong and simply showed up to events and classes they were invited to by people they once trusted. Once they realized the media reports of what filthy Keith and his sick small group were up to, they left or left many years before any wrongdoing began and never wanted to have anything to do with NXIVM. Now their lives can potentially be destroyed because of classes and events they attended 5,10, 15 even 20 years ago. I hope HBO and their film makers protect these people’s innocence by blurring out any of their names, photos or footage.