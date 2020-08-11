Heidi: While Salzmans Were Major Figures in Nxivm, Allison Mack Continues to ‘Take the Fall’

August 11, 2020

Heidi Hutchinson makes an excellent point. Allison Mack was a much smaller player in Nxivm than the two Salzmans but both mother and daughter were able to avoid the castigation that Mack received. To hear people tell it, it was Mack and Raniere who did it all – not Raniere and the Salzmans.  It was a nice spin, any way you look at it. Nxivm required Raniere, the Bronfmans for funding and the Salzmans for operations. Mack was more or less an incidental player.

While Raniere got his just reward and one of the two Bronfmans were convicted, with everyone knowing the Bronfmans funded the vicious cult, the Salzmans the true operators of the cult, the two women who ran the day to day operations, president Nancy Salzman and her daughter, Lauren, director of education, escaped without much notice. Nancy was barely mentioned in the trial and Lauren was able to cry a river of victimization – while everyone piled high on Allison as the big perpetrator next to Raniere himself. The reality is much different as Heidi intelligently points out to us in her own inimitable way.

By Heidi Hutchinson

It was widely reported from the Court that Allison Mack offered to testify against Raniere as part of her plea deal.  Whether or not Allison was mentally competent to do so, I do not pretend to have a clue.

Personally, I believe Mack was viewed as a loose canon whose testimony would have put large, gaping holes in not only the case but revealed a hidden agenda to keep certain crimes and perpetrators safe from indictment or prosecution on further crimes they should have been charged with.

Mk10ART Keith raniere and Clare Bronfman were the movers and shakers of Nxivm, but you would not have known that Clare had such a signal role by reading court testimony or the media reports. One would think Allison Mack ran Nxivm.

I’m talking about, for starters, the wrist-slap Clare Bronfman got for minor crimes when Sylvie’s testimony alone proved Clare — who purchased all that Kafka mind-control crap Brandon Porter used in his experiments — groomed and sex-trafficked slaves more surely than Allison ever groomed or trafficked anyone!

Unlike Nancy Salzman — who’s “first-in” plea deal of the century did not require Nancy to disclose a word about any NXIVM crimes, cooperate in the investigation, or testify at Raniere’s trial — Allison offered all these things but was shot down, prevented from testifying as Lauren Salzman did.

This deprived Allison of the opportunity to at least appear remorseful — as Lauren Salzman so dramatically did — or for Allison to defend her alleged actions (some alleged by Lauren at trial). But, because Lauren testified, we all know Lauren’s sob story about losing out on the avatar baby mama bid, to explain all her sufferings in service to Keith — while her gentle mother, Nxivm president and owner — Nancy Salzman knew nothing and would have surely intervened if she did.

MK10ART – Allison Mack got lumped in as equally sinister as Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman, while two others, whose role was far greater than Mack’s, essentially conspired to appear as incidental victims. Those two clever ladies are Nancy and Lauren Salzman, shown in the painting with their clean white smiles

Allison was also aced out of an opportunity to appear cooperative with investigators — to dispel false rumors (whatever the source) about her initials being part of the brand, rumors about how Allison leapt over Lauren to steal the master sex-slave scepter, seize the collateral from Rosa Laura Junco (also not charged with any crime) to Lauren to Allison.

The staged NY Times Magazine Nxivm story by Vanessa Grigoriadis has been much discussed on Frank Report.  It was arranged by Nxivm’s top-tier leaders in the US and Mexico. [I believe it was Shadow who researched and found that Carlos Slim Helu’ — Emiliano Salinas’ father, Carlos Salinas’ business partner, owns a huge share of the New York Times.]

This vain attempt on the part of all conspirators in it — whether witting or not — to explain the branding as a female empowerment tool — also showed that Allison was rather set-up (and not without some complicity on her part for she knew her role) to “take the fall.”

MK10ART: Allison Mack told the New York Times Magazine it was her idea to do the branding. Lauren Salzman testified that that was a lie she deliberately told the reporter.

That’s another topic that’s been discussed here on FR — “taking the fall” or “disintegration” was part of the mind conditioning “torture” inflicted on Allison, perhaps more so than any other acolyte and certainly more so than Lauren,  or Nancy.

I never claimed Allison was only first ensnared by NXIVM or set-up as a fall girl only after a certain time.

It’s my belief, consistent with Susan Dones’ statements as to this matter, that Allison was targeted and recruited to serve as a celebrity spokesperson and also as a foil, scapegoat, fall girl for the top tier grifters and sex-traffickers, etc.

Many who came before and during Allison’s time were likewise targeted and used in that capacity.

Allison had “sucker written all over her face” and I admire Dones’ implicit admission therein that suckering was the goal of NX recruitment. The question is only one of when sucking Keith’s member became part of the sucker equation.

MK10ART’s painting of gullible Allison Mack and handsome Keith Alan Raniere. Mack has “sucker” written all over her face and Keith is a good reader.

Finally, again, Allison did not benefit EVER financially from any NXIVM criminal activity. That’s a point that should never be missed.

She was made destitute, while all the Salzman’s were handsomely paid year after year, committing crimes “for Keith” that included taking Daniella hostage and endangering her life, which may yet be endangered due to the DOJ NDNY’s failure to even acknowledge the crimes of her tyrannical countrymen, or her true captors — no doubt Dani lives in fear.

 

 


About the author

View All Posts

Correspondent

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: