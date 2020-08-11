Heidi: While Salzmans Were Major Figures in Nxivm, Allison Mack Continues to ‘Take the Fall’

Heidi Hutchinson makes an excellent point. Allison Mack was a much smaller player in Nxivm than the two Salzmans but both mother and daughter were able to avoid the castigation that Mack received. To hear people tell it, it was Mack and Raniere who did it all – not Raniere and the Salzmans. It was a nice spin, any way you look at it. Nxivm required Raniere, the Bronfmans for funding and the Salzmans for operations. Mack was more or less an incidental player.

While Raniere got his just reward and one of the two Bronfmans were convicted, with everyone knowing the Bronfmans funded the vicious cult, the Salzmans the true operators of the cult, the two women who ran the day to day operations, president Nancy Salzman and her daughter, Lauren, director of education, escaped without much notice. Nancy was barely mentioned in the trial and Lauren was able to cry a river of victimization – while everyone piled high on Allison as the big perpetrator next to Raniere himself. The reality is much different as Heidi intelligently points out to us in her own inimitable way.

By Heidi Hutchinson

It was widely reported from the Court that Allison Mack offered to testify against Raniere as part of her plea deal. Whether or not Allison was mentally competent to do so, I do not pretend to have a clue.

Personally, I believe Mack was viewed as a loose canon whose testimony would have put large, gaping holes in not only the case but revealed a hidden agenda to keep certain crimes and perpetrators safe from indictment or prosecution on further crimes they should have been charged with.

I’m talking about, for starters, the wrist-slap Clare Bronfman got for minor crimes when Sylvie’s testimony alone proved Clare — who purchased all that Kafka mind-control crap Brandon Porter used in his experiments — groomed and sex-trafficked slaves more surely than Allison ever groomed or trafficked anyone!

Unlike Nancy Salzman — who’s “first-in” plea deal of the century did not require Nancy to disclose a word about any NXIVM crimes, cooperate in the investigation, or testify at Raniere’s trial — Allison offered all these things but was shot down, prevented from testifying as Lauren Salzman did.

This deprived Allison of the opportunity to at least appear remorseful — as Lauren Salzman so dramatically did — or for Allison to defend her alleged actions (some alleged by Lauren at trial). But, because Lauren testified, we all know Lauren’s sob story about losing out on the avatar baby mama bid, to explain all her sufferings in service to Keith — while her gentle mother, Nxivm president and owner — Nancy Salzman knew nothing and would have surely intervened if she did.

Allison was also aced out of an opportunity to appear cooperative with investigators — to dispel false rumors (whatever the source) about her initials being part of the brand, rumors about how Allison leapt over Lauren to steal the master sex-slave scepter, seize the collateral from Rosa Laura Junco (also not charged with any crime) to Lauren to Allison.

The staged NY Times Magazine Nxivm story by Vanessa Grigoriadis has been much discussed on Frank Report. It was arranged by Nxivm’s top-tier leaders in the US and Mexico. [I believe it was Shadow who researched and found that Carlos Slim Helu’ — Emiliano Salinas’ father, Carlos Salinas’ business partner, owns a huge share of the New York Times.]

This vain attempt on the part of all conspirators in it — whether witting or not — to explain the branding as a female empowerment tool — also showed that Allison was rather set-up (and not without some complicity on her part for she knew her role) to “take the fall.”

That’s another topic that’s been discussed here on FR — “taking the fall” or “disintegration” was part of the mind conditioning “torture” inflicted on Allison, perhaps more so than any other acolyte and certainly more so than Lauren, or Nancy.

I never claimed Allison was only first ensnared by NXIVM or set-up as a fall girl only after a certain time.

It’s my belief, consistent with Susan Dones’ statements as to this matter, that Allison was targeted and recruited to serve as a celebrity spokesperson and also as a foil, scapegoat, fall girl for the top tier grifters and sex-traffickers, etc.

Many who came before and during Allison’s time were likewise targeted and used in that capacity.

Allison had “sucker written all over her face” and I admire Dones’ implicit admission therein that suckering was the goal of NX recruitment. The question is only one of when sucking Keith’s member became part of the sucker equation.

Finally, again, Allison did not benefit EVER financially from any NXIVM criminal activity. That’s a point that should never be missed.

She was made destitute, while all the Salzman’s were handsomely paid year after year, committing crimes “for Keith” that included taking Daniella hostage and endangering her life, which may yet be endangered due to the DOJ NDNY’s failure to even acknowledge the crimes of her tyrannical countrymen, or her true captors — no doubt Dani lives in fear.

