Who’s Still In and Who’s Out of Nxivm: Part 2: The First Line Slave Masters

This is part 2 of Who's Still In and Who's Out of Nxivm.

In part 1 The Inner Circle – Who’s Still in and Who’s out of Nxivm: Part 1 — The Dancers Led By Nicki Clyne we reported on the Forgotten Ones [AKA #weareasyou], the group of Nxivm members who dance outside the MDC prison where their leader Keith Alan Raniere is lodged, awaiting sentencing on his conviction for sex trafficking, racketeering, forced labor and other crimes.

We named the seven Nxivm dancers.

Eduardo Asonsolo Suneel Chakravarty Marc Elliot, Nicki Clyne Danielle Roberts Linda Chung Michele Hatchette.

We also mentioned that Samantha LeBaron and Justin Elliot are also supportive of the dancer and are current Nxivm members.

That gives us nine who live in the Brooklyn area, where Raniere is lodged.

In part 2, we will look at the eight DOS First Line Masters. As readers know DOS was perhaps the world’s first blackmail and sex slave multi level marketing scheme. The upline and downline were not Amway salespeople but masters and slaves. Keith Raniere was at the very top of the pyramid. And his first line was eight female slaves. In turn each of these had slaves, which were second line.

In the parlance of DOS, Raniere was the master to his eight first line slaves who in turn were masters to their first line. Raniere was therefore master to his first line, grandmaster to his second line, and great grandmaster to this third line.

I don’t think this multilevel marketing plan got much past the third line [there might have been some fourth line slaves] before Raniere was arrested.

In addition to Raniere’s arrest, five other Nxivm members were arrested. They are Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, hapless Nxivm bookkeeper Kathy Russell and Allison Mack.

Of these five – two of them – Allison and Lauren – were First Line Slave Masters.

Lauren Salzman

It seems pretty clear that Lauren is out of Nxivm and DOS. She might still wish to be in and may long for her beloved Vanguard, but her three days of testimony against Raniere would make it impossible for her to return. She sunk him.

Allison Mack

In a previous post, we discussed the possibility that Allison Mack might still be a member of Nxivm and DOS.

Frank Report heard from sources that Allison seems conflicted over Raniere and reportedly has been in contact with at least one Nxivm leader and possibly Raniere himself.

She made an allocution before the judge in April 2019, saying she was mistaken about Raniere, but perhaps it was not sincere, or she may have changed her mind. She was under pressure at the time to denounce him to escape from more serious prison time. She was arrested more than two years ago. She had 10 years with him, the last three or four as his slave-lover.

She has been subject to home confinement for more than two years and by order of the court may not communicate with anyone in Nxivm. If she is communicating with them, she is taking a terrible risk. She must really be under his thrall still if she is communicating with Nxivm members.

Of the remaining six first line slaves- those specially privileged women who were chosen by Raniere to be the best of his best, his first line, how many are still in?

Nicki Clyne

As we discussed in a previous post, Nicki Clyne is definitely still in.

That leaves us with five others.

Loreta Garza

Loreta Garza was one of Raniere’s primest slaves. She ran Rainbow Cultural Garden, that gruesome children’s experiment, where Raniere had little children taught seven languages per week, kept apart from parents and basically reared by strangers. The experiment was a colossal failure, but Loreta seemed to have gotten some financial gains from it.

She fled to Mexico when Raniere fled there, abandoning her luxurious house in Clifton Park. She was with him, preparing to participate in a group blow job, with Lauren, Allison, Nicki and Daniella Padilla, when the Mexican federal police interrupted their plans by arresting a Vanguard hiding in a closet.

Loreta began her Nxivm career as Nancy Salzman’s assistant and soon graduated to Raniere’s boudoir. Reportedly, she is in Monterrey and an active Nxivm member. Her sister Jimina is married to Omar Boone who is on the board of directors for Nxivm.

She reportedly eagerly awaits the great day when Raniere is freed from prison following his appeal and a new trial, something that evidently many in Nxivm believe will happen. Legal observers are far less certain.

Dani Padilla

Still in.

Dani has reportedly gone back to Mexico to live with her parents, and waits for the day for the resurgence of Nxivm with a free Raniere at its head. It is believed she is still a loyal DOS slave and would, if she could, recruit women as slaves tomorrow and join them in threesomes with Raniere.

Dani seemed to have led the kinkier side of the DOS movement, ordering sex items such as paddles and cages and even a prison cell to help fulfill her master’s fancies. He is now in a cell himself – a real one – and will likely remain there for years to come, notwithstanding his slaves’ fervent hope that he will win his appeal, get a new trial and be acquitted.

Monica Duran

Another longtime harem member, if you were to meet her on the street you would think this intelligent, beautiful woman was a normal, successful person. You would hardly guess she is branded on her pubic region with her master’s initials. In fact you would hardly guess she has a master. According to sources, however, she is still a slave, pining away for her master, refusing to date any other man because she considers herself Raniere’s wife. She has given up the best years of her life waiting for Raniere.

Rosa Laura Junco

Rosa Laura Junco is the daughter of the famous publisher Alejandro Junco. She is an heiress, who was willing to forsake all to be with her Vanguard. An intelligent, attractive woman, with millions of dollars at her disposal, she betrayed her husband and even her children to follow her leader.

One of the most shocking revelations in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere was an email from Rosa Laura to Raniere wherein she tells him she wanted him for herself and for her virgin, 15-year old daughter, who she offers to him.

She was humiliated throughout all of Mexico when that item became news. There was talk that she was out of Nxivm, but it is not so easy to leave when one is a DOS slave.

The prosecution said in the Raniere trial that all of the eight first line masters were guilty of racketeering, because they took collateral and lied to recruits about Raniere being the secret leader of their “sorority.” Rosa Laura no doubt spent some sleepless nights wondering if she was going to be indicted. She reportedly has a home in Texas and Monterrey, Mexico. She also has two homes in Clifton Park, a mansion she used to live in and has abandoned and the fine home she offered to Raniere, Pam Cafritz and Mariana Fernandez to live in, the home that Pam died in.

Like Allison Mack, Rosa Laura Junco is a question mark. She may be conflicted, she may be out, and she may be still in. I can only imagine the challenges she has in explaining to her daughter why she chose to offer up her virginity to a madman.

Camila Fernandez

Cami is reportedly still in. Living in Mexico, she is the aunt of Raniere’s youngest son, Kemar. She is also the one who in effect sunk Raniere. She was 15 or younger when he first started having sex with her and somehow the fool left nude pictures of her on a hard drive in his library for the FBI to find- which was, because of her age, child porn.

Had he destroyed all his nude pictures, including Cami’s, the charges against him would have been significantly less devastating. I guess this might be called karma.

{The story goes that he told Nicki Clyne to destroy the hard drives but somehow she didn’t. If this is true, Nicki did the triple play: She also gave away Raniere’s hiding place when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram in Puerto Vallarta, and her dancing in front of MDC may very likely result in Raniere getting a stiffer sentence!]

During the trial, the prosecution was allowed to admit into evidence hundred of texts between Raniere and Cami – of the most explicit and embarrassing nature. In those texts, Raniere talks about his penis size and the taste of his semen compared to one of his students, who Cami evidently had an affair with.

What emerges in those text is his method of abusing Cami for years and how she was driven to near suicide and all the pain she felt as he enslaved her and punished her again and again.

Yet she remains with him today, still loyal, possibly knowing, for she is an intelligent woman, that she will never see him again. Her sister, Mariana got the child he promised Cami and Cami was broken to pieces when he told her – despite taking her virginity at age 15 – that she could no longer be his successor and that she was unfit to have his child.

So of the eight:

Lauren is out.

Allison and Rosa Laura are questionable and five women, Loreta Garza, Daniela Padilla, Monica Duran, and Nicki Clyne are apparently still slavishly in.

These, plus the dancers named in our last post, gives us:

Loreta Garza Daniela Padilla Monica Duran Nicki Clyne Eduardo Asonsolo Suneel Chakravarty Marc Elliot, Danielle Roberts Linda Chung Michele Hatchette Samantha LeBaron Justin Elliot

In part 3 we will add to our list another more than one dozen names — and you will see that Nxivm is far from dead, but alive and well….

Think about it – here is a group with some 40 members all of them rabid followers, a number of them wealthy.

No, Nxivm is very much alive and if it can it will remerge. The followers are dedicated to that.

