Chloe Sullivan Had Certain Powers That Mimicked and Foreshadowed Allison Mack’s Life in Nxivm

By Janet Russo

Philip Levens, who has appeared on the pages of Frank Report in an expose on how he destroyed the life of his wife and mother of his children, is the Hollywood writer and show-runner who wrote the first seasons for the hit TV show, Smallville.

As such he had a large hand in the creation of its characters.

On the surface, Smallville was about a young Clark Kent, trying to understand himself beyond Superman. Yet actually the show is also about various characters that all use MIND CONTROL in various ways, to different degrees, to manipulate one another.

Levens helped create characters such as Chloe Sullivan played by Allison Mack.

Chole, one of Clark Kent’s closest friends, had good traits and ‘healing’ powers. But she also was known to exhibit narcissistic tendencies.

Before Chloe claimed her super-powers, her character had been committed to a mental institution by her mother.

Chloe’s character guarded her own life privately, but she disclosed the secrets of others. She was also known to sacrifice herself for her conceived “greater good” to “change the world”.

At times, her character seemed malicious and arrogant. Chloe even killed a man to protect Clark Kent’s secret. Her super power was to take control over people by using mind control to get people to tell her what she wanted. This ability lowered her morality, as she made people tell them her thoughts without any remorse for how this affected their lives.

She was placed inside “Mind Dive” procedure.

As many know, Allison Mack’s more notorious role in real life led her to being convicted for racketeering as one of the leaders of the Nxivm sub group called DOS.

Ironically, the sex cult used MIND-CONTROL to manipulate women into being branded and blackmailed in exchange for having mind-controlled sex slaves for her and cult leader Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack was accused [and admitted to] manipulating women into believing they were joining an all-female sorority, that with its healing powers, and badass teachings, they could heal themselves and change the world. (Sound familiar?).

Like Chloe’s power of “empathetic healing,” which made her weaker and suffer for others, Allison was ready and to a large degree did take the fall for Raniere.

She lied to other women that he was not a part of DOS- at his command. When everything fell apart, she was willing to take the fall for it.

She went to Nxivm meetings and took the blame for DOS – even though Raniere created it. She went so far as to tell the New York Times that she came up with the idea of branding women. At the trial of Raniere, the jury heard tapes of Raniere and Mack where it was clear that Raniere came up with the idea of branding as a tribute to himself.

Just as Chloe was willing to risk her own life to heal someone and take a life to protect someone, Allison Mack was willing to ruin her life to try to save Raniere and destroy other lives [think of her collateral where she falsely claimed members of her family were molesters].

Art creates life, or life creates art? We can really only ask the artists or writers and actors themselves.

But Mack isn’t speaking of course. Not until after sentencing – at the minimum. [One day of course she may write a book.]

But Mack’s role with Raniere is eerily similar to her role on Smallville, and her relationship with Clark Kent.

I wonder then if Philip Levens helped create the character that Mack later became in real life – with Raniere?

Mack will be sentenced one day soon, sometime this year most likely. It is my hope that she gets a lenient sentence. I am sorry that she did not flip sooner on Raniere.

It is known that Frank Parlato and Catherine Oxenberg together tried to reach her [and spoke to her longtime manager] well before the New York Times story came out. Catherine and Frank had hoped to persuade Allison to leave the cult and if possible turn evidence against Raniere. Frank, who knew Allison from the days he was a consultant for Nxivm, left his phone number.

He also tried to call her on her cell phone

Allison chose not to return his calls.

If she had left then and worked with the prosecution, it could have been arranged that she could have gotten immunity, much like several others did.

It was her loyalty to Keith that destroyed her – even when everything fell apart, she stayed with him.

This attempt at sort of an “empathetic healing” backfired horrendously. Her life was destroyed. It was all for naught too. She did not save Raniere. He was arrested first and has been in custody for more than two years. Based on his conviction, he will be in prison for many years to come.

Mack was arrested about 30 days after Raniere.

One year after she was arrested, in April 2019, she pled guilty to felony crimes of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy – which could land her in prison for several years. During her plea hearing she denounced and repudiated Raniere.

She said he had been deceived by him. Her ultimate role in Nxivm, perhaps because it was not scripted, did not have a happy ending. But perhaps someday it will turn out right. The best thing that happened to her was being arrested. For had the cult not been destroyed, she would be in it today, still slaving for Raniere and trying to recruit others into sex slavery.

Frank Report Stories on Philip Levens, One of the Early Writers of Smallville:

