Having Been on Smallville, Allison Mack Was Naturally Drawn to Alpha Super Male Keith Raniere

September 22, 2019

Editor;s Note: This is a guest post from a writer who makes an interesting point:  Allison Mack starred in Smalville, a show about young Superman. The Mack character was secretly in love with Superman [or Clark Kent.]  

Raniere touted an image of himself as not only a genius and ethicist but also a great physical specimen – record breaking winner of the 100 yard dash, a East Coast Judo Champion; he rode a unicycle, was an avid skier, both slope and water skying. He had such hand-eye coordination that he was a near champion table tennis player.

He often compared himself to mid 20th century super athlete Jim Thorpe. Raniere was a combination of Gandhi, Einstein and Thorpe, he said.

Is this part of the reason Allison fell so profoundly for Raniere. He was her conception of superman – in real life? Our guest writer has some thoughts on this.

Image result for smallville tv show
For those who don’t know, Smallville is a Superman story which features a young Clark Kent coming to grips with his emerging superpowers. He must hide his abilities from his friends, including Lana Lang, the girl of his dreams, and his best friend Chloe Sullivan [played by Mack] as well as Lex Luthor, who will one day become Superman’s nemesis.  Complicating matters is the presence of kryptonite throughout Smallville, which causes strange mutations in locals and cripples Clark.   First episode date: October 16, 2001; Final episode date: May 13, 2011

By Someone With a Perspective

Allison was apparently targeted because of her role on Smallville. I mean seriously, with the dozens of “teen steam” shows why was Smallville, the story about the “secret alpha” Clark Kent, the only one that actresses were drawn from?

Obviously, the women had demonstrated a “predisposition to relation” with a secret alpha.

In order to play a role of a best friend of a secret alpha believably, as Allison did, you’d have to go there in your mind to some degree.

Also, it’s probable she demonstrated a service-oriented nature to the casting directors who were looking for an actor who could play the part believably.

Can you imagine how hard that part is to portray with some ordinary dude pretending to be superman, who just ate a pastrami sandwich from the craft truck, standing in front of you on a set with 15 or 20 people watching?

No. I believe Allison was primed by nature for the capture, it was just a matter of getting her to believe that “the great one” was the Vanguard, and that he was honest and constructive in intent.

What’s more important, is that as “the great one” he probably taught her some basic life lessons or truths, which she would have learned anyway from school or running a business or managing people. But when infused with the context of “illumined teachings from the great one”, will have far more weight than they deserve, and be difficult to separate from the fictions.

I believe she may have to adjust her thinking to understand that truths are not the pearls of wisdom from a teacher, they are the result of subjective experience and relevance.

***

Bonus Feature – Select Quotes Form the World’s Smartest Man

Image result for bonus feature

A selection of Keith Alan Raniere and Allison Mack pictures – with a healthy dose of Raniere’s profound quotes. [These are his actual quotes and reader might enjoy considering how much he and his followers personally lived up to his lofty and wondrous teachings.

Ethics, ultimately is the end of all conflicts.
When we smile the world smiles with us: Each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for humankind.
Humans can be noble. The question is: Will we put forth what is necessary.
Knowing what to do is useless without the emotional strength to do what you know.
He who has the most joy wins!
Sound is sacred. Some believe the universe was created with sound as its basis. Human sound is an expression of our essence through the vibration of our physical form – the motion of life. By experiencing human sound at its most profound levels, we enter the deepest expression of what it is to be alive and in the presence of each other.
During times of intellectual intensity I find it best to step back and deal with first principles.
At times we can trace the roots of our human thinking to fiction: after all, any ideology or thoughts of a better world are just fiction until they are actualized.
Poetry is very important in matters of how technology relates to humanity.
Any ideology or thoughts of a better world are just fiction until they are actualized.
We stand at the beginnings of the foundation of the rest of human history. How we think about and build this foundation will affect humankind forevermore. This foundation is our data. This foundation is our words. Most importantly, this foundation is the meaning we create by our words. Data enclaves on one hand preserved humanity’s ability to ultimately find truth through independent accounts of data later to become history. On the other hand, they limited potentially important data from affecting the rest of the world.
Responsibility entrusted to us by a thousand, thousand future generations-our messages will persist, with their effects, long after we are gone.
Love that vacant gaze –Allison Mack enamored with Superman Keith Alan Raniere.
Allison Mack cries after hearing the exquisite word salad of Keith Alan Raniere.

***

***

Allison Mack pleads guilty.

In her allocution before the judge when Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in April, she said, “My misguided beliefs and dedication of what I believed were the principles underlying NXIVM, Keith Raniere’s teachings, resulted in my agreeing to support the criminal enterprise…. They are good people who I have hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings.”

Today Allison Mack awaits sentencing – expected some time this year – or early 2020. Sentencing guidelines seem to suggest a prison sentence in the 3-5 year range. However, should the judge decide to throw the book at her the maximum is 40 years for her charges.  If he decided to be lenient, he could suspend her sentence and let her go free.

As for her superman, Raniere he must serve a minimum of 15 years for his sex trafficking offense. He could be sentenced to life, if the judge thinks his crimes warrant his never being among the decent people of society ever again.

Viva Executive Success!

 

  • I agree. I believe Keith may have studied Smallville intently and followed some of its plot lines to recruit and groom both Allison and Kristin Kreuk. Mark Hildreth may also have been used for that purpose.

    Keith may even have borrowed the branding and some other rituals from Smallville episodes wherein Kruek’s character channels and becomes a powerful witch of yore through a scar-like symbol that acts as a portal, although it appears on her back not her pubis.

    I’ve wondered if something of a similar ritualistic nature didn’t occur at the time of Pam Caffritz death and Kemar’s conception.

    There were also episodes where Allison’s character, Chloe, serves as more of a secretly suffering wing woman full of unrequited love for Kent that Keith may have spun off to fulfill his own “Vanguard” delusion.

    As you mention, the girls — especially Ally who was a child star — were already primed for their roles in NXIVM by their roles in Smallville.

    Nice contribution.

  • To Whom It May Concern,

    If you happen to hear a strange loud sound……

    That was my head exploding after reading another Ad nauseam Allison Mack article……

    I realize I had a choice. I did not have to read another Alleged Mack article…….

    I must be a masochist.

  • Keith Alan Raniere is more of an Omega Male than an Alpha Male.

    But for the sake of argument let’s assume Raniere is an Alpha Male.
    Did Noel Neill, one of the first Lois Lanes, fall for a cult leader and torture and enslave women?
    I don’t remember that.

    Did Phyllis Coates, also in the early Superman TV show, fall for a cult guru Alpha Male and enslave and blackmail women?
    No, she did not.

    Did Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in the movies, fall in love with an Alpha Male cult leader and torture women.
    No way.

    It turns out that numerous actresses have been romantically linked to Superman, usually as the Lois Lane character.

    Here is a list of those actresses:

    Actresses who have portrayed Lois Lane include Joan Alexander, Noel Neill, Phyllis Coates, Margot Kidder, Teri Hatcher, Dana Delany, Erica Durance, Kate Bosworth, Amy Adams, Elizabeth Tulloch,
    Lois Lane in other media
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lois_Lane_in_other_media

    How many of those actresses fell for an Alpha Male cult leader?
    None!
    Zero!
    Zilch!

    And only one actress, Allison Mack, portrayed a grown up Chloe Sullivan.

    ALISON MACK’S MADNESS IS ALL HER OWN!

  • This is more idiotic and uninformed than interesting. The person actually wrote this

    “why was Smallville, the story about the “secret alpha” Clark Kent, the only one that actresses were drawn from?”

    Hello what about the actress Sarah Edmondson who was never in Smallville but was key to bringing in so many of the Vancouver based actors. What about Nicki Clyne, the first of the Vancouver actors to give up her career and move to Albany who quit her gig on BSG, but perhaps it was her one stint as a background waitress on Smallvlle three years before she ever got introduced to NXIVM by Edmondson. Grace Park, — no Smallville on her resume. Mark Hildreth — no Smallville for him either. How about Olivia Cheng – nope none their either. How about Kristanna Loken or Ludwika Paleta?? What about those actors Frank claims took ESP/NXIM trainings and were supportive of Raniere — Jennifer Anniston, Gerard Butler, Penelope Cruz??

  • I’m laughing at KAR being described as an “alpha male”. The same guy who cowered when Dani confronted him? The same guy who fled through the woods as fast as he could when John Tighe and a news reporter we’re driving through Knox Woods and spotted him? The same guy who sent his minion women after women who didn’t fall in line, complaining that they were spiritually killing him? The same guy who hid in a closet while Lauren confronted the Mexican police when they came for him?

    AM and all the women who slept with him are either morons, or just have low standards.

