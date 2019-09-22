Having Been on Smallville, Allison Mack Was Naturally Drawn to Alpha Super Male Keith Raniere

Editor;s Note: This is a guest post from a writer who makes an interesting point: Allison Mack starred in Smalville, a show about young Superman. The Mack character was secretly in love with Superman [or Clark Kent.]

Raniere touted an image of himself as not only a genius and ethicist but also a great physical specimen – record breaking winner of the 100 yard dash, a East Coast Judo Champion; he rode a unicycle, was an avid skier, both slope and water skying. He had such hand-eye coordination that he was a near champion table tennis player.

He often compared himself to mid 20th century super athlete Jim Thorpe. Raniere was a combination of Gandhi, Einstein and Thorpe, he said.

Is this part of the reason Allison fell so profoundly for Raniere. He was her conception of superman – in real life? Our guest writer has some thoughts on this.

By Someone With a Perspective

Allison was apparently targeted because of her role on Smallville. I mean seriously, with the dozens of “teen steam” shows why was Smallville, the story about the “secret alpha” Clark Kent, the only one that actresses were drawn from?

Obviously, the women had demonstrated a “predisposition to relation” with a secret alpha.

In order to play a role of a best friend of a secret alpha believably, as Allison did, you’d have to go there in your mind to some degree.

Also, it’s probable she demonstrated a service-oriented nature to the casting directors who were looking for an actor who could play the part believably.

Can you imagine how hard that part is to portray with some ordinary dude pretending to be superman, who just ate a pastrami sandwich from the craft truck, standing in front of you on a set with 15 or 20 people watching?

No. I believe Allison was primed by nature for the capture, it was just a matter of getting her to believe that “the great one” was the Vanguard, and that he was honest and constructive in intent.

What’s more important, is that as “the great one” he probably taught her some basic life lessons or truths, which she would have learned anyway from school or running a business or managing people. But when infused with the context of “illumined teachings from the great one”, will have far more weight than they deserve, and be difficult to separate from the fictions.

I believe she may have to adjust her thinking to understand that truths are not the pearls of wisdom from a teacher, they are the result of subjective experience and relevance.

Bonus Feature – Select Quotes Form the World’s Smartest Man

A selection of Keith Alan Raniere and Allison Mack pictures – with a healthy dose of Raniere’s profound quotes. [These are his actual quotes and reader might enjoy considering how much he and his followers personally lived up to his lofty and wondrous teachings.

In her allocution before the judge when Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in April, she said, “My misguided beliefs and dedication of what I believed were the principles underlying NXIVM, Keith Raniere’s teachings, resulted in my agreeing to support the criminal enterprise…. They are good people who I have hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings.”

Today Allison Mack awaits sentencing – expected some time this year – or early 2020. Sentencing guidelines seem to suggest a prison sentence in the 3-5 year range. However, should the judge decide to throw the book at her the maximum is 40 years for her charges. If he decided to be lenient, he could suspend her sentence and let her go free.

As for her superman, Raniere he must serve a minimum of 15 years for his sex trafficking offense. He could be sentenced to life, if the judge thinks his crimes warrant his never being among the decent people of society ever again.

Viva Executive Success!

