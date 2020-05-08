Joe Biden leads the race for the Democratic Nomination but which leading lady will win a seat next to Biden in the 2020 US Elections?

With no one officially left standing against former vice president Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination, it stands to reason that he would be the logical, presumptive favourite to get the nod from the Democratic National Congress,

Sports betting platforms install Biden as the runaway favourite to win the Democratic nomination, tipping the geriatric politician at 1/10. As well, they tip Biden as 5/4 to win the keys to the White House, just shy of incumbent President Donald Trump, who is favoured at 10/11.

However, seeing as the nomination isn’t actually ‘in hand’ yet and there is still several months to go before the elections get underway in November, bookmakers have allowed their imagination to run wild. A whole slew of other potential candidates for the 2020 US Elections, albeit unofficial ones, are currently on offer.

After the established pair of Trump and Biden, the most prominent option that the public could lust for is New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Merely in his 60s, the governor cuts an attractive figure on the odds board at 33/1 odds to win the U.S Elections.

Of course, Cuomo, who rose to fame against the dire backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, hasn’t announced any intention to run for President in this election. In fact, he’s been at pains to deny any such intention whenever asked, including during an interview with his brother, CNN reporter Chris Cuomo.



Nevertheless, the governor is a regular instalment on morning television across North America, providing daily press briefings that are being televised with most major networks on the situation of the public health crisis in the most recognisable city. Heck, the NY governor’s morning slot on CNN nowadays is longer than Chris Cuomo’s and his brother is employed by CNN,

Of course, Cuomo isn’t the only unofficial candidate political pundits are settling their sites on. A few other names feature prominently with sports betting outlets, including Hilary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Michelle Obama, amongst several others. Whether the United States is finally ready to welcome a female president into the White House remains to be seen, but so far it hasn’t happened, which is an extraordinary case for a western democracy that prides itself as a beacon for freedom, liberty and equality. Consider that many countries around the world, including emerging democracies and developing countries, have seen a woman into the highest office in the country.

A role where a woman could make strides in the 2020 U.S, Elections is widely held to be in the vice president role, as if to epitomise the maxim ‘behind ever great man is an even greater woman.’

In fact, to look at the political betting menu on offer with most leading Vegas bookmakers and sportsbooks is to see a list of prominent female politicians short-listed to run as Biden’s running mate. Who Biden chooses for his vice president it will be the key a potentially winning campaign and a female vice president is thought to best boost his chances against Donald Trump. Biden seemingly recognised that fact alone when he made the promise to select a female running mate in March.

Senator Kamala Harris, who is the odds-on favourite to run for vice president, just augmented her stock value by taking the plight of racial disparity in the coronavirus pandemic as a personal cause. The senator announced Thursday she is introducing legislation to create a task force that would address the disproportionate impact of the virus on communities of colour.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who bowed out of the 2020 Democratic nomination race a few months ago, is the second best bet to get the nod from Joe Biden. However, at twice the odds of Harris, bookmakers imply it would be a bit of a surprise because there is a distinct pushback against the Massachusetts senator.

Naturally, just as Michelle Obama appears in the overarching elections to run for president, odds on Michelle Obama to assume the role of Biden’s vice president are also prevalent. Understandably, a Biden-Obama reunion is seen as the “winningest ticket” because Michelle Obama has the “it-factor” and would raise Biden’s profile. The likelihood of it happening is slim to none though, as evinced by Obama’s longshot odds in both markets.

