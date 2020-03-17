Allison Mack Should Bless the Day She Was Arrested

This is Part 8 in our series on sex-slaver Keith Alan Raniere teaching his sex-slave, former actress Allison Mack.

The work of transcribing was accomplished by Marie White, working off a video of Keith Raniere’s conversation with Allison Mack.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PTG0CB_biM&authuser=1

In this excerpt, we have Keith Raniere moralizing and pontificating, bloviating and switching topics mid-sentence. Some people might call it word salad.

In response, we have Allison Mack infatuated with his brilliance, in almost a mystical trance. This is, in itself, fascinating, for there is nothing very profound in any of what he says. Even when you parse through the convoluted way he expresses himself, the thoughts he is communicating are neither original or deep.

He speaks about how actors are forced to take morally bad roles, roles in films that send bad messages to children, because they want to work and the competition is great; he talks of the constant bad messages children imbibe in movies and video games; he talks about childhood linguistic development as if he were an authority, and of enlightenment as if he possessed it; and most significantly, he talks about gender roles – what’s wrong with men and what’s wrong with women.

In short, he is setting himself up as an expert in everything, which is his whole shtick.

Certainly, in the end, all of his teachings are meant to enslave if not destroy his listeners, while not necessarily being invidious in and of themselves. It is not, with a cult leader like Raniere, always the message of this teachings; rather it is the method of his teachings that destroy a person’s independence and that set them up for destruction.

Keith: The film industry and the entertainment industry and in particularly the profession of actors, really needs to start to guide the world and the economics of it right now. It’s very difficult. In every acting part you have so, so many actors, so some of them will do anything to have a part and will participate in anything. There is no ethical consideration and those actors that are ethical, that would refuse work, unless they’re very top of their field, will never be known.

So it’s a difficult thing [to] be known as an actor and potentially have to do some of the these acts. Some actors, I mean some of the top actors, maybe they were able to take a path that was wonderful, or maybe they took a path that wasn’t so wonderful, but made it wonderful in the end, but a lot of people don’t have that opportunity and unfortunately support this juggernaut that’s going forward that’s reflecting society’s values and reinforcing them in a way that is amoral. I’m sorry about that

Allison: No it’s [what your saying] it’s awesome….. Ah, this is kind of an interesting question that relates to that, is that it seems like in life you meet kids. They all have their own different nature and it seems like some kids seems to care more than others. Some kids seem to be more intuitive than others. Some kids seem to be more conscientious of humans than others. Why is that? Like I think from a less loving perspective. I judge that as like a good and a bad thing.

K: Um hum.

A: But it seems like it’s a like a nature thing, like some people just have that nature, and I was just wondering if you had any thoughts of why that is and where that comes from or anything?

K: Well it could come from several places. My first answer to be with is why does it matter?

A: (Sigh) yeah

K: You deal with each child as the child is.

A: Right.

K: Your determination of why they’re that way, is that particularly helpful?

A: Right

K: No, it is helpful inasmuch to help people evolve from wherever they are, to a state that they find to be more uplifted, but, you know, it could be genetics; it could be experience, could be who knows?, metaphysical explanations of it, you know. It’s, um, in a sense, yes, it seems that it is true. We don’t know why and to some degree it can switch around as an adult, you know.

You have a kid that seems very not self-aware, doesn’t care about people very much, self-involved, Twenty years later, you know, [he is] someone that’s some sort of deeply compassionate world leader, you know. Different children have their brains that myelinate at different, different rates when a part of the neurons of the functioning of the brain, if you will. It’s not like all children are born and the brains are at the exact same state and they can do the exact same things at the exact same time and it’s not even in the exact same order.

You know, if you watched linguistics development, you can have some children that just are so far behind in language development; they can barely speak a word then the next month they’re speaking in sentences.

A: Right

K: So how these things fit together is, is by our science, right now pretty unpredictable and pretty pretty miraculous, but really what counts is what, where they are and what their next step is to help them go forward. And wherever they end up is the best that they could end up. You don’t want, to, what, enlightenment for every child; that’s one step worse than you wanting it for yourself.

A: Giggles it’s like forced enlightenment

K: Yes, exactly, I want you to be enlightened.

A: I had a dream about that, so, um, I just was curious, what do you see as the greatest limitation between men and women and their quest to relate in a loving and compassionate way?

K: I can be a little smart-ass.

A; Yeah

K: Well the biggest limitation that women have is that they’re women.

A: Yes…

K: And the biggest limitation that men have is that they’re men. Now that is, of course, not only an intentional wise-ass oversimplification, it, ah, culturally, we form certain images about gender and about things like that in both men and women and that, in some ways, lays the groundwork for the interaction, you know, and some of Jness series, one of the ways I like to do this, I think, sometimes that I have, every once in awhile, I do have an insight.

I don’t know if it’s valuable, if it’s useful for people, but one thing I do know, I go back to some of those really smart people in history, and look at also things that are written, look at plays, look at commercials, look at all these things that surround us in media and look at it like an archaeological dig.

Let’s find what forms or idea of what a woman is, or what a man is, by what is in the poems. What are the top people who, for example, call themselves, I hate to use the terms, let’s say a feminist, or liberated feminist, you know, if there is one, and one of the Jness tracks, I went, and, you know, I’m picking poems that are supposed to be representative to women about womanhood. To men, about, I can do the man thing, because I’m a guy, but what right do I have to go and pick poems about women?

That reminds me of this silly Saturday Night Live skit about, it was, ah, it was a parody on a show and it’s called like the Woman Show or All About Women and it’s a bunch of guys talking about women and talking about all of these very sexist things and that’s like, so here I go, so I look and I try to find out who is, you know, who are top feminists or female representative authors and then I found a woman that got together like 30 of them and they all picked all these women who are authors who are published and things like that, picked the top five poems that every woman should read that represent that, so I felt pretty good using their authority and when you compare that to the male poems, it’s striking, and it’s striking what these poems educate us to do, and by looking at literature, looking at our culture, looking at this, this stuff that we all produce for each other, what are these things saying?

What part of the messages that our children get in language, in video games, in TV shows and movies, in anything? What are they, you know, even people with the, take the word “hysteria,” a lot of people don’t know what that, what the root of that is, and that’s something that really plants against women. Oh it’s hysterical dadadada, hysterical, can now be funny hyster, this hyster, that it’s all about the uterus and all about things with it, but we have so many subtle poisons that make males a certain way as they grow to men and females a certain way as they grow to women and to become aware of them is striking and startling and both sexes humiliating.

When when men find out really how how awful we are, it is, it’s humbling, it is scary, it is we don’t know what to do and when women find out similar things, their counterpart, and I’m just heard from women and I know that you have gone through it, um, I hear that it’s embarrassing.

A: Yeah

End of Excerpt

********************************************

Here we have witnessed an intelligent, once-successful actress who got sucked into the idea that he could do her thinking better than she could do herself. She lost her spirit of defiance and became his worshipful follower. She may have been well-intentioned every inch of the way, or it may have been a mixture of desire to rise in his esteem and in his organization combined with the faith she had in the rightness of his mission.

We cannot, of course, exclude the fact that she is evidently enamored with him and that she had a non-monogamous, sexual relationship with him. All of this clouds the relationship between Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

What is on display is genuine cult behavior.

All of Keith Raniere’s teachings and all of his methods were meant to instill the belief in his followers that he is a profoundly unique and amazing genius, who has their best interest at heart, who is worthy of worship, and who is indeed a reliable savior.

That and the secret sex relationships – sex with your savior – is the secret of his hold on Allison Mack. It led to her near destruction and but for the fact that she was arrested – which will give her a second chance – her relationship with him would have totally destroyed her.

She was lucky to be arrested, lucky to be facing a finite prison term, lucky to be young enough to start life anew without Raniere. The alternative was a life sentence with Raniere, as she aged and became far less valuable to him. In fact, toward the end, her best value was finding younger, more attractive women for him.

In this respect, she strove to be for him what the late Pam Cafritz was to him before she got cancer and died. I would suggest that Allison too would have been ripe for whatever Keith does to help encourage the premature deaths of his aging pimp harem members.

There will come a time when Allison may go down on her knees and bless the day she was arrested and forcibly removed from this madness. Maybe she has already done that.

That will be the day she will begin to recover.

