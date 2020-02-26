Allison Mack Breaks Down and Cries When Sex-Slaver Raniere Speaks to Her About ‘Authenticity’

This is part 2 on our series on sex-slaver Keith Alan Raniere teaching his sex-slave Allison Mack.

Part #1 Allison Mack Questions Her Sex Slaver Leader Keith Raniere on ‘What Is Creativity?’

The work of transcribing was accomplished by Marie White working off a video of Keith Raniere’s conversation with Allison Mack.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PTG0CB_biM&authuser=1

In this delightful section, we get two treats. One: Allison Mack breaking down into tears over, Two: Keith Raniere’s word salad.

There are a lot of splendid word salad expressions which we will cull for you after the excerpt of their interview below. The topic is authenticity, as expounded by one of the great conmen of our day.

A: My next question …has to do with authenticity cuz then it seems more like the creativity comes from just the place of originality like soulfulness if you’re looking at it from a positive light.

K: You know authenticity and creativity are interesting. We don’t like to think of ourselves as robots.

A. um hum

K: If you are coming off as robotic, most people see that somehow inauthentic. There has to be an authenticity to that. Because we’re not robots so what does it mean to be authentic? When someone is authentic you feel them, you have this feeling of a soul there.

A: Right

K: Not a robot, not some pre-programmed, um, contrived face or something along those lines. It just seems to come naturally from their experience of existing on this planet. From the time they are conceived, and they become a child, and grow and all of this, they gather this unique impression of existence and authenticity somehow is a manifestation of all of that and it also relates to wisdom.

You know I say wisdom is taking your life experience and being able to apply it into a decision. Ah, it’s a global way of acting, as opposed to a narrow way where oh, I feel like doing this and not think of anything that ever happened to me, no lesson has ever been learned and I am just going to go and do this thing. Ah, likewise, authenticity has no additional layers of artifice, no trying to be something that you think you should be. It’s just a pure state of being

A: Um hum

K: So one would say authenticity is being as you are and expressing as you are, at least to some degree, and as you are, of course, is this sum of your whole past. So when someone’s being authentic you get the feeling that not only that there’s a person there in the moment but somehow you reach into their very essence and you meet a unique individual.

A I don’t know why that makes me want to cry it’s beautiful I think. I’m sorry. [Allison becomes teary eyed.]

K: Well it’s, I think, these are all things we, we strive for, we strive as, ah, as individuals. We strive to break through a type of existential isolation. We want to touch someone. We want to know that other people have souls. We want to experience this. We want to experience connection, things, that things like what we call love, um, and compassion and even something like connection or rapport. Some people call it an energy or whatever but now we’re not talking to a machine.

A: Right

K: We’re talking to another human and even if that human is a machine somehow we imbue it with that. We even ask the question is this thing alive, is this thing thinking?

A: Okay Yeah so..(wipes tear)

K: But why do you think that…

A: Is so emotional for me? (Wipes tear)

K: Yeah

A: I don’t know cuz I think it seems like, ah, something that I feel like I want it, um, authenticity and I think, I mean–.

K: What do you want about authenticity?

A: I think that there is a relaxed kind of exchange that happens between two people when there’s no pretense.

K: Um hum, um hum

A: And it seems like to me, those are the most moving, the most meaningful, most important moments in life.

K: Why? I’m not disagreeing with you but why?

A: Yeah, yeah, it’s funny. I mean it feels like in a silly way that’s where love is, that’s where like to… I guess it’s the existential thing. It feels like two souls can like come together without any sort of barrier or boundary and somehow there’s completion, or not aloneness, or transcendence in some way that feels like it’s the root of my motivation in a lot of all the things that I do in life, um, and I guess that’s probably part of the reason why I have such an obsession with like art and creativity and things like that because it feels like the sole purpose of those things is to generate that kind of an experience for people.

K: hum, um.

A: So for me it’s like the most important thing for an artist is to understand how to do is tap into the authenticity and then share with the world that experience.

K: Um hum

A: So other people can feel that too.

K: You know it’s interesting. Our senses, as we improve them, we sense authenticity and creativity on subtler and subtler levels now, now one may might believe that there is an essential creativity that’s within the fabric of the universe or a type of micro uncertainty.

When you get very proficient at something you start to get distinctions that bring an individual nature into whatever they do you know if you’re very sensitive. For example, at one point I did a, a certain type of what you might call an athletic pursuit, um, you, you people have a very unique way of doing it. No matter what level they are, there’s a personality that comes through someone that who sings opera. There’s something even if two voices sound identical, the phrasing when you become sensitive to those things you find this individualism that pops in and they can’t hide it even if they try to be inauthentic they are individual in their inauthenticity.

A: Right

K: It’s a fingerprint. You know that fingerprint that shows that there’s another soul to us that the individual exists so a lot of times when we, we might see creativity in something, it’s because we haven’t developed the distinctions. But with respect to art and an artist, the thing that’s wonderful about art especially, what I would call potent art, is their expression and impression, and with potent art, we get an impression of something. It impresses us, a type of way that indicates a human was there or something intelligent, something not scientific was there and it’s not to say that scientific things can’t be awesome, but what you might say true, true beauty, or what you might call authentic beauty unencumbered by structure and authenticity has a type of structure to it, or I should say a lack thereof where as in inauthenticity is a structure. Inauthenticity is a type of blocking.

A: Um hum

K: It’s a type of calculated or structured block and the essence of authenticity is what you might call pure naturalist naturalness and although naturalness is sort of enrobed in structure, often when you get to something that’s authentic it, you experience this type of creativity, this, this soul, um, and it’s a soul that’s not necessarily the soul, the human, it’s the soul of a living thing you know, So you can have, um, you know, a lawn that is manicured a certain way and very, very precise, or you can have wildflowers and although wildflowers aren’t as even and cut and maybe even functional sometimes, there’s something just incredible about the naturalness of it. Naturalness and authenticity have this, this parallel, but you don’t talk about flowers so much being authentic, we talk about humans being authentic, and the authentic human is a natural human, being natural in what they’re doing,

*********************************************************

End of excerpted interview.

Raniere Word Salad

Yes, my friends, this is some of the best word salad I ever heard. Even the New Age Bullshit Generator could take lessons from this guy.

Here are a few of my favorites:

We strive to break through a type of existential isolation.

There is an essential creativity that’s within the fabric of the universe or a type of micro uncertainty.

They can’t hide it even if they try to be inauthentic, they are individual in their inauthenticity.

True, true beauty, or what you might call authentic beauty unencumbered by structure and authenticity has a type of structure to it, or I should say a lack thereof where as in inauthenticity is a structure.

Inauthenticity is a type of blocking. It’s a type of calculated or structured block.

The essence of authenticity is what you might call pure naturalist naturalness.

Although naturalness is sort of enrobed in structure, often when you get to something that’s authentic it, you experience this type of creativity, this, this soul, um, and it’s a soul that’s not necessarily the soul, the human, it’s the soul of a living thing you know.

Allison Mack in Love

In addition to Raniere’s splendid word salad, there’s also moments when Allison is speaking when it seems that what Allison is really crying about is her hope that she and Keith could be soulmates. Maybe this is the reason she gave up everything to follow this ass clown.

She is looking for authentic love from Keith, a man utterly incapable of loving anyone.

She says, in between Keith talking his inane drivel, what is really a revelation. She wants him and only him.

Allison says: I don’t know why that makes me want to cry. it’s beautiful I think…. Is so emotional for me? …. I don’t know cuz I think it seems like, ah, something that I feel like I want it, um, authenticity and I think, I mean–.

I think that there is a relaxed kind of exchange that happens between two people when there’s no pretense….

And it seems like to me, those are the most moving, the most meaningful, most important moments in life….

Yeah, yeah, it’s funny. I mean it feels like in a silly way that’s where love is, that’s where like to… I guess it’s the existential thing. It feels like two souls can like come together without any sort of barrier or boundary and somehow there’s completion, or not aloneness, or transcendence in some way that feels like it’s the root of my motivation in a lot of all the things that I do in life.

Can There Be a Happy Ending?

Yes, it’s sad that Allison was motivated by her love of Keith Raniere, her desire to escape her aloneness, as she calls it, her search for her soulmate, her desire to transcend the world and its tinsel puff of name and fame, and this led her to this monster.

She will suffer for it for the rest of her life. But maybe one day – and she is only 37 – she could find someone – other than Raniere – when she gets out of prison, which in her case will probably not be too long, and find peace and happiness. I hope so.

She is a simple creature, but chances are she did not grow up wanting to become a sex slaver as an adult.

She got caught up in it and maybe, perchance, an element of mercy is indicated for this lost fool who thought Keith Alan Raniere was so good and pure that when he told her to be a beastly demon she followed right along thinking she was on the side of the angels.

