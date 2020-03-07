Sex Slave Allison Mack Learns From Her Master Keith Raniere About Suicide and ‘the Magnitude of Love Is Through Pain’

This is Part 5 on our series of sex-slaver Keith Alan Raniere teaching his sex-slave, former actress Allison Mack.

The work of transcribing was accomplished by Marie White, working off a video of Keith Raniere’s converation with Allison Mack.

In this magnificent example of word salad and run on sentences, Keith dives deep into his own cosmic bullshit and reveals some of his best hypnotic induction notions. He talks about suicide -and how love is not pleasure or warmth but pain. He also talks about how teens do not know how to love – something that seems to contradict his own teachings that teens, preteens and children who are mature souls are ready for sex [with him] and society is the culprit because they punish the adult.

Enjoy Keith Raniere’s unique manner of speaking the English language. He is talking to his victim, coconspirator and admirer Allison Mack, the former TV actress who threw away a million dollar a year career in acting to follow him and drink from the fount of wisdom he purported to be,

Allison: The Source [the acting school Keith created and Allison taught] … looks at and focus on, at least, the foundational curriculum.

Keith: It also, I hope, brings you to a point where you have that wonderful sense of “invincible summer”. The Camus quote, you know, “In the depth of winter, I finally found in me there was an invincible summer.”

Define your invincible summer; define not only the core, that “invincible summer,” but then what arises from the core is that every moment that you’ve lived in your life has crafted, an experience of you and your life and how you’ve been, in itself and that is unique, and you can bring that uniqueness, authentically to anything, and you can explore all the different facets of yourself and use yourself as the best tool you can.

So the Source is designed from a behavioral perspective to allow you to bring one, expand yourself. Because people don’t realize there are so many parts of themselves that they lock away in a dungeon and they’re very clever avoiding it, but that part of themselves exists and they don’t want to examine it and as long as they don’t examine it, they’re missing certain colors off their palette that they could be painting with, to accept the broad aspects of yourself, to accept all of these things — that are you both good and bad, successes and failures. All of these things, these performances that came as a result from you. You’ve been performing your whole life

A. Umhum

K. To deny certain aspects of your performance, to under-emphasize certain things and over-emphasize other things makes it so that you don’t have the whole self that you bring to whatever communication you are doing, whether you are communicating something through acting or communicating through something to your children, or communicating something to your partners, or whatever it may be, even communicating to yourself and in so doing, for example, a person has access to more of themselves. To bring behavior, or any action, their sculpting will be better, their baseball would be better, they’re acting will be better, their participation in community events will be better, fuller, more, more authentic, you know. It’s worse than a person that isn’t authentic. A person that is authentically not whole, because there’s a whole part of them that is blind to being authentic. If you have the person that is inauthentic that’s sort of presupposes, that’s a trick question but sort of presupposes that there is an authenticity.

A. Right

K. But when you have taken part of yourself and distorted it or locked it away, it’s impossible to be authentic because your representation of yourself to yourself is inauthentic so you become authentically inauthentic. But it’s worse. You become authentically incomplete and although incompletion is an important thing to be able to reveal, you have to see it. You have to know. Otherwise you mistake completion for incompletion.

A. So you have to see it? You have to see the parts of you that you’ve shaved off? Is that what you’re saying?

K. Yeah, at least, in the least, seeing that you that there is a wall there.

A. Right.

K. And it best be able to re-welcome those parts into your repertoire.

A. Umhum

K. And, and, so doing, you know, what it is like to have a wall there and can authentically represent what it’s like to have a wall there even if you no longer have that wall there.

A. Hum, I’m just thinking about what you were saying.

K. Yes?

A. I was just thinking why my thought, it led me to thinking about different artists, that some of the greatest expressers, musicians, artists, painters, dancers, actors of our time have let themselves to very tragic and you know like Robin Williams is the most recent one that comes to mind or Jeff Buckley the musician or you know.

K. Keith Emerson.

A. Yeah, you know, beautiful people who it seems like they there’s like a combination of confusion of themselves and things that they experience in themselves and then this, I don’t know, just great sadness or torture or something that’s pervasive.

K. It is sadness, I think, that which is the seed of suicide, is when the essence of life no longer becomes as exquisite, as miraculous, as that which you perceive through that life.

A. Um.

K. You know being grateful for being alive, experiencing the miracle of being alive, um, is a thing that few people actually work to foster, to have a depth of that, and that can be, and is with The Source, with programs like “Reverence” and a deep practice, and the more you practice, the better you get at it and that becomes a cornerstone to everything that you do in life, but people perceive things in life that are very painful and pain is considered bad, but it’s not the pain that’s bad, it’s the suffering that’s bad.

A. Right.

K. Pain is actually a very important thing and if we look at something like love, and most people say they desire love, and in the end, they either act from love or hate or desire, as humans, is to be loved or to experience love, love has been unfortunately the word, the concept has been tarnished.

A. Umhum

K. Love is something that in the most developed human sense, the sperm and the egg, the egg does not have love the sperm does not have love, embryo in the womb does not have love, the new born baby does not have love, but an old wise person has an exquisitely developed sense of love potentially. Somewhere in between being born and being old and wise love happens.

Some people think that love happens at puberty because they start getting all sorts of tingly feelings and now things feel alive. They feel um like you want to consume in them and they call it love. The nature of love, or what I might call the, the most developed aspect of human love, it’s not about just happiness, is not about feeling good, you know, and I had said the other day I came up with a sort of a concept that love disfigures happiness, um, people who are seekers of happiness are actually going the opposite direction of love, and why do I say this? It’s not that love doesn’t contain moments of happiness or moments of joy but the way we have a weight to our love or understanding love itself or the magnitude of love is through pain.

End of Excerpted Transcript

A few comments are in order. When Allison refers to the Source, she is talking about the so-called acting school that Keith created and that she taught. Overall the Source was a financial flop. That might be because it was designed by a man who never acted professionally. It might also be because it was never meant to be profitable but rather a recruitment tool for Raniere to find attractive women to procure for his slave harem.

In the conversation Keith misquotes Albert Camus, Keith says ”The Camus quote, you know, ‘In the depth of winter, I finally found in me there was an invincible summer.’”

The actual Camus quote is “In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.”

He offers in explanation of that quote his only quote which falls squarely under word-salad with bullshit dressing.

He says “Not only the core, that ‘invincible summer,’ but then what arises from the core is that every moment that you’ve lived in your life, has crafted, an experience of you and your life and how you’ve been, in itself, and that is unique, and you can bring that uniqueness, authentically to anything, and you can explore all the different facets of yourself and use yourself as the best tool you can.”

When Keith says “people don’t realize there are so many parts of themselves that they lock away in a dungeon and they’re very clever avoiding it,” I couldn’t help but think that Allison and her threesome sex partner with Keith, Daniella Padilla arranged to buy from a sex store a dungeon which they were in the process of building when I broke the branding and blackmail DOS story in June 2017 at their sex slave property in Knox Woods.

The sex slaves of Raniere were also trying to avoid being punished and sent to that dungeon.

He says with classic incomprehensible bullshit-babble ” When you have taken part of yourself and distorted it or locked it away, it’s impossible to be authentic because your representation of yourself to yourself is inauthentic so you become authentically inauthentic. But it’s worse. You become authentically incomplete and although incompletion is an important thing to be able to reveal, you have to see it. You have to know. Otherwise you mistake completion for incompletion.”

Allison replies “So you have to see it? You have to see the parts of you that you’ve shaved off? Is that what you’re saying?”

And at the risk of seeming to be a gutter minded individual, I could not help but think that Allison and the other female slaves were not allowed to shave off their pubic hair because their slave master Raniere would punish them severely.

Keith and Allison get into some artists who committed suicide like Robin Williams, Jeff Buckley, Keith Emerson.

Here Keith becomes interesting. Two women, Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder appear to have committed suicide but doubts linger that he may have either murdered them or aided them in their deaths.

Keith says “It is sadness, I think. That which is the seed of suicide is when the essence of life no longer becomes as exquisite, as miraculous, as that which you perceive through that life…. You know being grateful for being alive, experiencing the miracle of being alive, um, is a thing that few people actually work to foster, to have a depth of that, and that can be.”

Ironically both women were happy to be alive and had lovely lives until they met Keith and his teachings.

Next Keith gets into his real goal to cause pain and make his slaves think it is the goal to have pain. That love is pain.

It is Orwellian in a sense as the dictator Keith wants women to believe that the more pain they feel, [caused by him] the more they love. Meantime he is not feeling any pain whatsoever. He is having the time of his life.

Keith also talks about who is qualified to love. And in this we see that he does not really believe children can love. In his teachings, they can have sex with adults but they are not capable of loving.

He says. “Pain is actually a very important thing and if we look at something like love, and most people say they desire love, and in the end, they either act from love or hate or desire, as humans, is to be loved or to experience love, love has been unfortunately the word, the concept has been tarnished.”

He goes to make some great, even laughable statements. He says “the sperm and the egg, the egg does not have love, the sperm does not have love, embryo in the womb does not have love, the new born baby does not have love, but an old wise person has an exquisitely developed sense of love potentially. Somewhere in between being born and being old and wise love happens.

“Some people think that love happens at puberty because they start getting all sorts of tingly feelings and now things feel alive. They… like you want to consume in them and they call it love.”

Yet Keith wanted to consume girls at puberty. This was his lifelong quest.

Finally he reveals what he is really after from Allison and every other attractive woman he ever met.

“The nature of love… the most developed aspect of human love, it’s not about just happiness, is not about feeling good…. I came up with a … concept that love disfigures happiness… people who are seekers of happiness are actually going the opposite direction of love…. It’s not that love doesn’t contain moments of happiness or moments of joy but the way we have a weight to our love or understanding love … or the magnitude of love is through pain.”

This is his true message to his slaves. You will have occasional moments of happiness, but the only way to measure your love is through how much pain you receive. And it was true for Allison. She was a star, an adored woman with a following of fans [who still come to this blog to read about her] and he disfigured her happiness.

She thought she loved him and by enduring more and more pain, from sleep deprivation, to food deprivation, to being punished, to having to find for this man she loved other women for him to have sex with and possibly have him care for them more than her, she endured great pain, all the time.

On top of that, she was exposed for her role in the sex-slaver cult and became an object of scorn and ridicule. She was subsequently arrested, handcuffed at 6 am in the morning by the FBI and hauled off to jail where she remained over a long weekend. Then she was placed on bail and for two years remained in home confinement as she saw her popularity torn to shreds with literally hundreds of stories condemning her, some of them blaming her more than her master Raniere.

And through the long year of pain, between her arrest and her pleading guilty, she finally came to the conclusion that Raniere misled her. And that must have been painful. And it must be painful to be waiting for sentencing knowing she is likely to go to prison for thinking she loved this man.

If love is measured by pain, than Allison really loved Keith.

And if pain is measured by love, Keith is experiencing love right now, as he sits in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been for two years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16 and will likely remain in prison for the rest of his life, with all the years he has remaining to ponder on deep philosophical questions of love and pain, with the emphasis on the latter.

At times like these, one cannot help but think that Allison and some of the other slaves who committed acts that seem atrocious to us, were misguided by their teacher/master/lover. Allison and the other first line masters made the slaves under them endure pain, but in reality, they seem to have actually thought that this was love, a kind of tough love that they thought would help the women become stronger. It wasn’t sadism, it was ignorant obedience to the real sadist, Keith Raniere.

