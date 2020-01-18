Neglected Impeachment Intelligence on the Biden-Burisma-Trump Proceedings Include Drugs Routed Through Hawaii

NEGLECTED IMPEACHMENT INTELLIGENCE ON BIDEN, BURISMA, TRUMP AND THE GRIGORYANTS



by LEONARD G. HOROWITZ AND SHERRI KANE

An investigation by the L.A. Weekly provides a glimpse into the neglected impeachment intelligence involving Hollywood producers of “Lone Survivor,” Stephan Martirosian, and his partner Remington Chase, were convicted cocaine dealers with ties to the Russian oil mob and an alleged contract murder. The ‘hit’ was mostly likely ordered by Mikhail Khodorkovsky—previously one Russia’s wealthiest oil tycoons imprisoned for the alleged murder of a Siberian town mayor.

Siberia in the east, to the Ukraine in the west, both include parts of the Dneiper-Donetz Basin. This land affords the world greatest hope for fuel from ‘abiotic oil’ technology scientists say.

“The 2003 arrest of Russia’s Mikhail Khodorkovsky, of Yukos Oil, took place just before he could sell a dominant stake in Yukos to ExxonMobil after Khodorkovsky had a private meeting with Dick Cheney,” revealed F. William Engdahl for Canada’s Global Research group. “Had Exxon got the stake they would have gotten control of the world’s largest resource of geologists and engineers trained in the abiotic techniques of deep drilling.”

The high-risk nations of Iran and Iraq are similarly intertwined. The Anglo-American oil giants have controlled global energy via Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and Nigeria as well.

As the giant fuel fields began declining at the turn of the century, Exxon-Mobil et. al. recognized the dwindling oilfields of Iraq and Iran as the largest remaining base of cheap, ‘easy oil.’ As China’s and India’s huge demand for oil grew, it became a geopolitical and national security imperative for the United States to impose military rule over those oil reserves.

George Bush’s Vice President Cheney, was chairman and CEO of Halliburton Company from 1995 to 2000 and retains stocks in the company. Halliburton is the world’s largest oil geophysical services company. The main threat to that control of oil was the Russian-Ukraine energy giants.

So during the early 2000s Dick Cheney’s Halliburton enterprise sought to control the technology to develop the Dneiper-Donetz Basin, incorporating Russia and much of the Ukraine.

Much like Vice President Biden did under the Obama Administration, to work a deal with his son, Hunter, to gain a piece of the oil action in the Basin through Burisma, Vice President Cheney did similarly under the Bush Administration with questionable success.

Putin understandably opposed these Anglo-American efforts to control the mostly Russian land-mass. To oppose the Western infringement, Putin caused his greatest and wealthiest critic, Khodorkovsky, to be arrested for fraud and tax evasion.

Then, after Khodorkovsky spent 10 years in jail, Putin inexplicably pardoned the oil tycoon in 2013.

Putin’s sudden leniency was perfectly-timed to accommodate the Obama-Biden-Putin ‘consortium’s’ interest in piping fuel from the Siberia-Ukrainian Dneiper-Donetz Basin to Germany where Khodorkovsky immediately emigrated.

So much for the ‘Partisan Left’s’ mantra that Trump, more than Obama, cowed-down to Putin.

These facts best explain why Obama’s Secretary of State John Kerry welcomed Khodorkovsky’s release, stating: “The United States strongly encourages Russia to pursue reforms that establish a transparent, independent and reliable judicial system that upholds its commitments to human rights, the rule of law and non-discrimination.” Kerry neglected any mention of the advancing energy alliance.

In the L.A. Weekly, Remington Chase reported his history as an FBI informant, and Martirosian informed authorities he would inform the CIA about his alleged involvement in the aforementioned contract killing and assorted intelligence on these petroleum bosses.

HOW AND WHY THE ‘DEEP STATE’ CONTROLS HAWAII

Hawaii is America’s foremost strategic military outpost between East and West. The military occupation here was first used by organized crime to enrich the nation’s opium traders. Then other drugs, human slaves, and sex traffickers enriched the enterprise. Money moved through local and multi-national laundering banks and largely built the most powerful energy companies.

This pattern and practice of syndicate commerce was well established by the early 20th Century. It especially enriched the Bronfmans. Their bootlegging and black market operations fueled New York, Las Vegas, and Hollywood mobs from the family’s Canadian distillery.

The Bronfman’s relied on the Vanderbilt railroads that were partnered with the Rockefeller Standard Oil Co. (i.e., today’s ExxonMobil) to move fuel.

Consequently, the Bronfmans, Vanderbilts and Rockefellers were partners in America’s most powerful and lethal organized crime syndicate.

The incomprehensible control over border insecurity and government corruption in Democrat-controlled Hawaii reflects this history.

The ‘Deep State’-corrupted judiciary gained Trump AG Jeffrey Sessions incredulity in 2016 when Honolulu District Judge Derick Watson denied Trump’s national security ‘travel ban’ in favor of Muslim leader Ismail Elsheik–who, according to the FBI and intelligence community operated as a leader within the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group conducting Jihad—the radical Islamic “Holy War” against Jews, Christians, Israel and the United States.

Nearly 80% of all known illegal narcotics coming into North America are smuggled by international cartels through the Eastern Pacific corridor, according to the Coast Guard.

Pictured here is the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) stationed in Honolulu, interdicting a low-profile ‘go-fast vessel’ on July 31, 2019. The feds reportedly seized more than 4,600 pounds of cocaine from a similar vessel.

The main supplier of cocaine to the world is the Mexican Salinas family that supplies the Pacific Rim nations and Western Canada via Hawaii, according to government alerts.

According to Frank Parlato, who broke the NXIVM scandal, the Bronfman sisters, Claire and Sara, joined NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman in helping to launder Salinas cocaine profits; further linking Sulla’s ties to Jeffrey Bronfman and Martirosian’s, Chase’s, and Miroyan’s ties to the Mexican cocaine cartel.

It’s no ‘mystery’ that these agents all suddenly appeared in Hawaii to establish their enterprise with Sulla in the County of Hawaii where most of the drugs have been trafficked for more than a century.

This also best explains how and why the President was denied border security in the Democratic stronghold of Hawaii. The multi-billion dollar movement of opium, cocaine, methamphetamine, and DMT to the mainland U.S. moves mostly through the Big Island and Honolulu.

BRIEF HISTORY OF UKRAINIAN GEO-POLITICS AND ECONOMICS: THE BIDENS, GREGORYANTS, PUTIN AND TRUMP



By 2009, the Grigoryants’ Ukrpombank needed a $1 billion bailout to stay afloat. The Ukrainian government could not afford that, and instead liquidated the bank and sold its assets and liabilities to another bank–the Privatbank.

That year, the Grigoryants also lost Alfa-Nafta—the Ukraine’s leading gas station and fuel supply chain—in the reorganization.

In 2010, the Burisma energy company’s founder and main stockholder, Mykola Zlochevsky, fled the Ukraine on suspicion of money laundering and tax evasion.

Around that time, as allegations of wrongdoing at Privatbank were also mounting, the Grigoryants reinvested some of their massive wealth to form the Arminvestbank, and by August 2011, renamed the enterprise Armbusinessbank.

Between 2010 and 2016, financial woes and a forensic audit showed that Privatbank had suffered large scale fraud justifying its nationalization. The fraud and crime resulted in losses of at least $5.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the corrupt owner of Burisma Holdings – Mykola Zlochevsky—strengthened ties with the soon to be ousted Ukrainian Pres. Viktor Yanukovych.

The Ukrainian revolution then ousted Ziochevsky by popular demand along with Yanukovych. This led to the April 2010 Ukrainian–Russian Naval Base for Natural Gas treaty.

More evidence of this developing Russian cabal appeared on the night of February 21, 2014 when the corrupt President Yanukovych was forced to leave Kyiv in exile, secretly at night, assisted by Russian troops.

This history shows that the Biden’s interests, far more than Trump’s interests, were served by Russia and President Putin.

These facts also make it appear that the political attacks against Trump are precisely as he has been reporting—contrived by a ‘Deep State’ flipping the “fake news” media’s to blame for Trump’s pandering with Putin; when, in fact, the Deep State, still working with Ziochevsky and Yanukoviych, has been pandering to Putin’s gas pipeline plan to Europe opposed by Trump who is taking the brunt of the propaganda war.

Confused? Blame the media for overlooking, censoring, and diverting from, these facts.

Simply concluded, the political and propaganda war Americans are witnessing sources from an insider war between factions with both sides blaming organized crime.

Conseqjuently, organized crime allegations damning Privatbank go to the heart of the impeachment proceedings into whether President Trump improperly pressured Ukraine’s new leadership to investigate the Bidens, and related bribes through Hunter’s lucrative position in the Burisma energy company largely financed by Privatbank through Morgan Stanley.

Burisma Holdings transferred more than $166,000 a month to the Bidens between spring 2014 and autumn 2015 through PrivatBank through the Biden’s Rosemont Seneca company’s Morgan Stanley bank account in New York, according to leaked documents.

By April 2014, Hunter Biden (of Rosemont Seneca Partners) joined the board of Burisma Holdings Ltd. Also on the board was Devon Archer, the senior advisor to John Kerry in his bid for the presidency in 2004. According to Newsweek (Oct. 3, 2019) Twitter censored President Trump’s post of Joe Biden and his son Hunter golfing with Devon Archer. Trump labeled Archer a “Ukraine gas exec.”

At the time of this writing, Ukrainian prosecutors were advancing thirteen criminal cases against Burisma’s founder Zlochevsky, who is suspected of using his official position to embezzle $33 million belonging to the central bank that acquired Privatbank during the nationwide banking system takeover.

Given the preeminent importance of the Ukraine’s energy policies and gas supply to Europe from Russia, and Trump’s most serious concern for securing Western countires and economies, underly his indictments of the Biden’s involvements with Burisma and the CIA’s administration of ‘The Swamp.”

In Feb 2016, Joseph Cofer Black was appointed to Burisma’s governing board. Black was the Director of the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center (1999-2002); and Ambassador-at-Large for U.S. Counterterrorism (2002-4). In Burisma, Black served on the Board with Karina Zlochevskiy—the daughter of accused embezzler Zlochevsky.

Today, Vitaly Sarkis Grigoriants, continues as the Chairman of Board of Armbusinessbank (2014-2019) holding 95% of the stock (down from 100% in 2014.) The Ukrainian “ALFA-Garant” insurance company, affiliated with “Ukrprombank”, also acquired 35% of “Armbusinessbank” under Chairman of the Grigoryants’ Board of Directors, Ara Kirakosyan—a political and financial world heavyweight.

Returning to Hawaii, in other words, the main owner of the Waikoloa Mauka enterprise, Vitaly Grigoryants, is deeply entrenched in Slavic world banking, energy, and politics. He is surrounded by Deep State venture capitalists, spy world intelligence agents and agencies, and black market organized criminals.

Ironically, in the Waikaloa project, despite these connections and his clout, the Grigoriants were defrauded and dispossessed by the County of Hawaii and a forged deed drafted by Paul J. Sulla, Jr.

DEEP STATE COMPLICITY JUSTIFIES TRUMPS’ DEFENSE

According to partisan prosecutors backing Trump’s impeachment, the President withheld financial aid to the Ukraine until former pro-Russian Burisma-harboring law enforcers were replaced with prosecutors who would bring heat on the Bidens’ mob ties.

But this new evidence cuts against the prosecutions lead witness—former national security adviser, John Bolton, who assessed Trump’s alleged quid pro quo (bribery) of Volodymyr Zelensky.

Bolton described Trump’s alleged ‘extortion scheme’ as a “drug deal,” and if called to testify before the Senate, he would condemn the President to sway moderate Republicans.

But contrary to Bolton’s reference to a “drug deal”, the new evidence shows the only arrested drug dealers were FBI/CIA informants Stephan Martirosian of Moscow and Paul J. Sulla, Jr. of Hawaii.

Martirosian was imprisoned in Russia for swindling the Gregoryants out of $50 million. And there is sufficient probable cause to suspect Martirosian conspired with Sulla to defraud the Gregoriants in favor of cash payouts.

National news censorship and propaganda mirrors local coverage. The corporate-controlled media and Hawaii news sources, left and right, have concealed the majority of facts in this case that reason, justice and ‘free press’ duty to society condemns. The County of Hawaii has even defied subpoenas to blame Martirosian for what Sulla forged under County controllers.

Rather than getting to the truth of what occurred, County Commissioners inexplicably quashed a subpoena that would have provided answers to how the Gregoriants land deal was rigged to fail.

The non-profit agency ploy leveraged an Affordable Housing agreement and deed alteration that raised little more than eyebrows during a Land Use Commission hearing on November 18, 2018. Sulla’s deed forgery switched the non-profit land administrator that was to secure the non-profit housing for the needy. Instead, Sulla’s forgery moved the land into a for-profit commercial enterprise that Sulla registered under the name ‘Plumeria LLC’.

A June 22, 2017 letter from Mayor Harry Kim to federal officials requested expedited removal of the U.S. Army’s unexploded bombs and casings “to eliminate any danger from unexploded ordinances” at “Plumeria at Waikoloa (JSM Enterprises”) affecting 200 housing units. Cc’d were Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, and Congresswomen Colleen Hanabusa and Tulsi Gabbard. The reference to “JSM Enterprises” appears to reference Sulla’s criminal enterprise involving his son, Jasun Sulla-Menashe (“JSM”) who was indicted for child pornography and soliciting sex with minors by the same grand jury that indicted attorney Sulla for forgery and property theft.

Over 1 year later, to the time of this writing, the County has remained silent as to why they agreed to the illegal deal with Sulla in the first place. The crimes, including aiding-and-abetting by willful blindness, resulted in the loss of 48 units of affordable housing for the families who had lost their homes to poverty or volcanic activity.

Ch. 11 of the Hawaii Housing Code required Sulla’s ‘Plumeria LLC’ (JSM Enterprises—the fraudulent transferee), to be a non-profit entity. The original deed, executed by the Grigoryants’ agent, Natalia Batichtchiva, clearly evidenced a lawful transfer to a non-profit. But after the County received the true original deed, Sulla altered it to permit a for-profit Plumeria to sell it—flipping the low cost housing property to a high value commercial property.

Although Sulla was the only named member of Plumeria, he indicated other “member(s)” were involved. Mayor Kim’s federal request included “JSM”. Sulla paid $0 (zero dollars) for the property and flipped it, with County approval, to True Value hardware for a gain of $1,500,000. Who shared in the profits and how and where it was banked remains concealed by state and federal officials law enforcers.

When asked by Environmental Hawaii who else was associated with the transaction, Sulla refused to answer. The 73 year-old drug trafficker stated only that it was a ”consortium”.

Instead of doing what was right and proper, just and equitable, treating the Gregoriants fairly, officials seemed unwilling to impose the required ‘constructive trust’ on their own “consortium” with Sulla, presumably to share in the $1,500,000 windfall.

To insulate themselves from scrutiny, and conceal their illegal interests in defrauding the Ukrainians and State of Hawaii citizens, complicit County officials eventually denounced the affordable housing agreement that they exclusively compelled. These land governors harbored Sulla, despite their knowledge that he had done the deed alteration. Instead of dutifully reporting the crimes to federal agents as required, not one County official, nor even the lawyers for the Grigoryants, appear to have served their public duties. To date, this silence justifies federal inaction.

The shadow governors couldn’t have been better served a scheme to condemned the half-billion dollar “Waikaloha Highlands” development project.

Now, the Biden-backing Deep State-corrupted government in Hawaii must reconcile the County’s swindling of the leading banking, gas, and real estate conglomerate in the Ukraine backing Trump under control of the Grigoryants—direct competitors of Barisma.

Paralleling this censorship and obstruction, all mainland media has similarly censored the Justice Department’s multiple prosecutions and convictions of top Honolulu law enforcers putting the entire AG’s office under suspicion for public corruption.

According to the President, and common sense, the media censorship is attributed to the intelligence community faction opposing Trump.

–End–

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

DR. LEONARD HOROWITZ AND SHERRI KANE

Leonard Horowitz, D.M.D., M.A., M.P.H., D.N.M. (hon.), D.M.M. (hon.), is the author of twenty two books, including the prophetically titled Death In The Air: Globalism,Terrorism and Toxic Warfare that came out three months before 9-11-01.

SHERRI KANE

If you do a Google search on Sherri Kane, you will probably notice she has been widely defamed by the Troll Triad and their “socks”–a seemingly large group of racist, anti-Semitic, and sexist men who obviously feel their lives spent on the Internet libeling her is a profitable pastime.

Here are some political reasons why:

Sherri Kane is America's gutsiest investigative journalist, news commentator, psycho-social analyst, and political activist, specializing in uncovering what predators do to women, children, and even animals.

Sherri does not hesitate to investigate, analyze, and vet the dark world of government and intelligence agencies’ corruption, and agents’ complicity in organized crimes. She refutes the propaganda published to manipulate and damage people, and exposes what is being concealed by the FBI/CIA’s COINTELPRO (that was supposed to have stopped abusing people and depriving human rights in 1976 by Acts of Congress). Sherri delves into conspiracy realities so dark that very few people dare to study them.

For instance, you may have heard of the political fracas involving certain members of Congress, a high ranking official in the Republican Party, and the mysterious disappearances and abuses of children at “Boys Town” in Nebraska, called “The Franklin Cover-up.” Thanks to Ms. Kane’s heroic investigative reporting, the matter has now been exposed as “The Franklin Double-coverup.”

You may recall the Gulf Oil Crisis, maybe even the extensive coverage Jesse Ventura and TruTV gave to the “Conspiracy Theory” implicating Halliburton, BP, and TransOcean in the intentional explosion and environmental devastation in the Gulf of Mexico. Ms Kane sourced the story and appears on the segment.

Sherri wrote the foreword to Dr. Horowitz’s music-industry-transforming book, The Book of 528: Prosperity Key of Love, and co-produced and is co-starring in Dr. Horowitz’s controversial docu-comedy PHARMAWHORES: The SHOWTIME Sting of Penn & Teller, winner of the 2010 Accolade Award for “Uniqueness in Documentary Film-making.” That film heavily influenced online video production for thousands of subsequent Internet producer. Sherri also stars in Dr. Horowitz’s latest documentary, UN-VAXXED: A Docu-commentary for Robert De Niro that won five international awards, including “Best Film – 2016” in London and Geneva competitions. Ms. Kane also co-wrote Space Pearl Harbor, reviewed in the 39-minute news program seen HERE.

Ms. Kane is the Vice President of Medical Veritas online journal, has published works in newspapers, magazines and many websites, and has been interviewed worldwide including on Al Jazeera’s A9 Turkey, The Veritas Show, the BBC’s Talk Radio Europe, Late Night In The Midlands, WAC Connecticut, LA Talk Radio, and many others. She co-hosts the Hollywood Spin series of film reviews with Dr. Horowitz viewed on RevolutionTelevision.net and Vimeo’s Revolution Television Channel.

Sherri is currently collaborating with Dr. Horowitz on various projects including Healthy World Organization (HWO), the alternative to the corrupt World Health Organization (WHO), HealthyWorldAffiliates.com, and advancing the power of “528 Hz” frequency for global healing, as experienced at 528Records.com, 528Radio.com, and 528Revolution.com.

For their work together exposing devil-doing operatives in the media, Dr. Horowitz and Ms. Kane were christened “The HOROKANE” by Alma C. Ott, exposed in this article.

E-mail inquiries to SherriKane@gmail.com.