Did Nxivm Launder Mexican Drug Money for Carlos Salinas?

By Shadow State

Frank wrote in his post Is Emiliano Salinas on the Hot Seat? Or Just in Need of Mental Help?, “It must be hard on the lad to have lost some 15 years of his life foolishly following a monster.”

Emiliano’s own family is filled with monsters.

Emiliano’s father Carlos is the monster who gave us NAFTA with shuttered factories across America’s Industrial Zone and the giant sucking sound of American jobs flowing to low-wage Mexico.

How do American workers like competing for jobs against Mexico’s minimum wage which is about 4.71 US dollars per day?

America’s minimum wage is about 56 dollars per day.

“Mexico raises minimum wage by 10 percent to $4.71 per day”

“MEXICO CITY • Critics are blasting a move this week by Mexico to raise its minimum wage by 10 percent, saying the increase falls short of meeting the basic needs of workers and is unlikely to satisfy U.S. and Canadian NAFTA negotiators who see low Mexican salaries as unfair competition.”

https://www.stltoday.com/business/local/mexico-raises-minimum-wage-by-percent-to-per-day/article_7cfbe14b-c6c1-52a0-8dcf-51c3f25ca840.html

Think how hard American and Canadian workers have it to compete with Mexico’s poverty wages. Thank you, Carlos Salinas.

And NAFTA had the additional impact of wiping out Mexican family farms.

Mexicans can’t compete with the industrial farms of the American Midwest and many Mexican farmers have been forced to flee to El Norte (the United States) to find employment, thereby creating even more economic pressure on American workers.

Many villages in Mexico consist of either the very old or the very young.

All of the middle aged Mexicans are in the US scrambling to survive the economic catastrophe bequeathed on them by Carlos Salinas.

Thank you again, Carlos Salinas.

And Carlos Salinas notched his first murder victim when he was four 4 years old when he shot and killed the family’s 12-year-old maid, Manuela.

“Mexico’s Biggest Criminal: The Salinas de Gortari Crime Family” “By Larry Shea

Don’t leave a loaded gun accessible to either of the Salinas de Gortari brothers, Carlos or Raul, or – for that matter – to any of their friends.

“Manuela, a twelve-year old family ‘maid,’ was murdered with a loaded .22 rifle on October 19, 1951 at the Salinas family home. Raul Salinas Lozano, the politically well-connected father of Raul and Carlos Salinas de Gortari (and the padrino [godfather] of the crime family) was an economist who served in several high-level positions in different Mexican presidential administrations.

“Mexico City newspapers reported in December of 1951 that the young girl had been executed by one of these three young elite deviants. However, some of the newspapers also reported that it was unclear whether Raul (age: six years), Carlos (age: four-and-a-half years), or unidentified friend (age: eight years) had executed the young girl. Nevertheless, the newspaper, El Universal, reported that when he was asked, Carlos proudly boasted that “I killed her with one shot; I’m a hero.”

And the open borders created by Carlos Salinas’ NAFTA have exacerbated the drug trade devastating both Mexico and the US.

Here is a story this week from the AP about Mexico’s new drug war which is worse than it was years ago.

—————————————————————

https://apnews.com/9231894fd9bf451e92a6ba64e3c68dc2

“Mexico’s new drug war may be worse than old one

By MARK STEVENSON

“COATZACOALCOS, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government’s 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels.

“Back then, the worst of the violence was confined to a few cities. Now it is spread out throughout the country. Once it was not uncommon for gangs to kill adults but leave children unharmed. Now, the killing of children alongside their parents has become all too frequent.”

Think about all of the rumors concerning money laundering by NXIVM. Think of the cash counting machine stashed away in Nancy Salzman’s house.

How much of NXIVM’S money laundering involved the proceeds of drug trafficking?

Come on Nancy and Lauren and Clare and all of you other NXIVM monsters. Are you going to gaslight us and claim that there was no drug money laundering through NXIVM?

Did all those bundles of kinky cash flowing into Clifton Park come from selling refried beans on the black market?

We know that Sara Bronfman and Nancy Salzman went down to Sir Richard Branson’s island on two occasions reportedly to talk about NXIVM’S money laundering skills.

Isn’t that why John Tighe was targeted to be set up with child porn on his computer? Because Tighe had the guts to report on this money laundering conference in 2010?

“Several group members, including co-founder Nancy Salzman, visited Necker for two seminars in 2007 and 2010. The cult’s leader, Keith Raniere, did not attend either trip.”

“At least one of the visits is said to have been paid for by billionaire heiress and Nxivm follower Sara Bronfman, whose late father, businessman Edgar Bronfman Sr., knew Branson.”

https://nypost.com/2018/04/23/sex-cult-partied-on-richard-bransons-private-island/

And let’s not forget the brave Mexican politicians and journalists who tried to expose the many crimes of the Salinas gang.

Over a dozen of them ended up being assassinated.

“One should watch the 2012 film, Colosio: El Asesinato. In the months following the assassination, 15 people who were directly linked to the case were murdered including the Secretary General of the PRI Party, Jose Francisco Ruiz Massieu, who happened to be the ex-brother-in-law of Carlos and Raul Salinas de Gortari.”

“It has been speculated by some that Massieu had learned that the Salinas crime family had been behind the conspiracy to assassinate Colosio. However, according to an official document from the office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Mexico, there was sufficient evidence that, sometime in March of 1993, the brothers, Carlos and Raul, along with their sister Adriana (Massieu’s ex-wife) had held a meeting with their father, Raul Salinas Lozano. At that meeting, it was decided by the Salinas crime family that their ex-in-law Jose Francisco Ruiz Massieu, aka “Pepe,” must be ‘physically eliminated.’

“The title of a book that was written by Mexican investigative journalist, Anabel Hernandez, is called Narcoland: The Mexican Drug Lords and Their Godfathers (2010), and she chose that title for good reason. It was reported in 1997 that: ‘In its suit against Mario Ruiz Massieu [who was the brother of the murdered, ex-in-law Jose Francisco Ruiz Massieu] the US Department of Justice began to roll out testimony which implicates ex-president Carlos Salinas de Gortari, his siblings Adriana and Raul, his father Raul Salinas Lozano, his ex-brother-in-law Jose Francisco Ruiz Massieu, and even Luis Donaldo Colosio in drug trafficking operations.” [Let that sink in for a moment!]

https://frankreport.com/2018/05/22/mexicos-biggest-criminal-the-salinas-de-gortari-crime-family/

So all of you NXIVM trolls who lecture us on all of the good that NXIVM does with their regurgitated Scientology, explain to us that NXIVM was not involved in drug trafficking and money laundering when some of the top officials in the NXIVM criminal gang were neck deep in murder.

And the Bronfman sisters and the Salzmans were breaking bread with NXIVM Mexico.

And NXIVM drones like Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne loved to vacation in Mexico and engage in orgies with members of NXIVM Mexico.

Carlos Salinas’ brother, Raul, was convicted of money laundering and ordering a hit on a rival politician.

“On February 28, 1995, Raul Salinas de Gortari was arrested (after a classic Mexican standoff) and charged with ordering and financing the murder of their rival, Jose Francisco Ruiz Massieu.”

And Carlos Salinas’ sister in law was arrested in Switzerland for trying to withdraw money from a secret Swiss bank account opened with a fictitious name.

“It was reported in November of 1995 that Paula Castanon, the wife of Raul Salinas de Gortari and her brother, Antonio Castanon, were arrested in Geneva, Switzerland after attempting to withdraw $84 million from an account that Raul kept under an alias.”

“Even though his modest annual government salary had never exceeded $190,000, it was discovered that Raul Salinas de Gortai had hundreds of millions of US dollars stashed in banks all over the world.”

And what happened to NAFTA that was supposed to be a boon for America and Mexico?

“Crime lord “Bubba” Bill Clinton and his gang of White-House disaster capitalists, led by “Wall Street” Bobby Rubin and “World Bank” Larry Summers, coordinated a $50 billion bailout package for Mexico, including $25 billion from the US treasury. ”

That’s right.

You, the American taxpayers, were hit with a 50 billion dollar bailout to save Mexico after scumbag Bill Clinton’s friend Carlos Salinas looted it.

Now, Bill and Hillary Clinton are the political bosses of New York State.

And the gangsters of Mexico (Salinas) and Canada (Bronfman) want to save NXIVM and use it to funnel dirty drug money from Mexico into the US and on top of that funnel money to their corrupt puppets in the New York State Democratic party.

https://frankreport.com/2018/05/22/mexicos-biggest-criminal-the-salinas-de-gortari-crime-family/

Folks, you get the government you deserve.

Do you deserve a government run by NXIVM, the Salinas gang, the Clinton gang, and the Bronfmans?

